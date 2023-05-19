Quincy Jones' 7 Children: Everything to Know

Quincy Jones has had a lot of jobs — music producer, composer, songwriter, musician and even TV producer — but his proudest achievement is being a father of seven.

The music industry icon is crazy about his kids: Jolie, 69, Rachel, 59, Martina, 56, Quincy III, 54, Kidada, 49, Rashida, 47, and Kenya, 30.

When it came to fatherhood, Quincy drew inspiration from his own dad, Quincy Delight Jones, Sr.

"I'm forever grateful to my father for working so hard to keep a roof over our head back in the '30s during The Great Depression … he never gave up on us," he wrote on Facebook while celebrating Father's Day in 2018. "I'm telling y'awl, it's up to you to create the type of relationship you want to have with your kid, and it's never too late to start!"

The 28-time Grammy winner has a great relationship with all of his children, but he admits it wasn't always easy. "Never underestimate your role in your kid's lives," he wrote. "I learned that a bit later in my life, but I'm so glad I finally figured it out because being a father is hands down one of the greatest blessings!"

Quincy Jones Instagram

Now that his kids are all grown up, he even looks to them for guidance. In 2018, Quincy's children held an intervention after he made shocking claims about other celebrities in an interview.

"I have LEARNED MY LESSON!" he wrote. "I'm so grateful for my daughters because they aren't scared to stand up to their daddy. I am an imperfect human and I'm not afraid to say it. And I'm sorry and I'm not afraid to say it."

Several of his children have also followed in his footsteps, pursuing careers in entertainment in some form. Quincy frequently shares how proud he is of his children on social media.

"[They] never cease to amaze me with how brilliant, kind, creative, & perseverant they are," he wrote alongside a family photo dedicated to his six daughters in 2018. "In each of their respective fields, they continue to push forward, despite the external voices that tell them they aren't good enough, or forces that try to keep them down."

Read on to learn more about Quincy Jones' children.

Jolie Jones Levine, 69

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Quincy's oldest child, Jolie, was born on Oct. 4, 1953. Quincy welcomed his first daughter with his high school sweetheart and first wife, Jeri Caldwell, before they divorced in 1966.

Jolie's childhood was relatively private, but she did begin modeling at a young age and posed for fashion magazines like Mademoiselle and Seventeen.

She went on to appear in films like Panic in Echo Park and make music. She even performed her song "Take a Second Look" for the soundtrack of the film Hunk in 1987.

These days she's an artist, writer and activist. She is somewhat private and prefers to stay out of the public eye due to her experience with Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS).

She has opened up about the condition on her website, which makes her feel extremely uncomfortable around "radiofrequency waves generated by cellphones and wireless devices."

"I had to become a refugee from the modern world," Jolie wrote. "As a result, I lost connection with friends and family."

She now aims to raise awareness about the condition through her website and create a space for others to open up about living with it.

Jolie is married to music producer Stewart Levine, and they share two kids — Donovan Levine and Sunny Levine. She's also a loving grandmother and often makes art for her loved ones.

She and her famous father share a special relationship. On March 14, 2022, she shared a sweet throwback photo of her and Quincy on Instagram with the caption, "Happy birthday Daddykins! I'll always be your little girl. I love you."

Rachel Jones, 59

Rachel Jones Instagram

Following a brief affair, Quincy welcomed daughter Rachel with dancer Carol Reynolds on July 23, 1963.

Rachel did not follow her father into show business. Instead, she graduated from the Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1999 and now owns a holistic mobile veterinary practice in Los Angeles and New York.

Rachel and Quincy have a very loving relationship. In June 2020, the vet sang her dad's praises on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for choosing me to be your daughter. Your brilliance lives in me and for that I am grateful. For you I am grateful. I LOVE YOU!"

Quincy is equally appreciative of his second-oldest daughter. While wishing her a happy birthday in July 2021, he wrote, "Thank U for your love & light … We all know this world needs more of it! Proud of U honey … Love U eternally & then some."

Rachel is a mother of two adult kids. On Mother's Day in 2022, Rachel shared a photo of her son and daughter, writing, "This day would be meaningless without these special souls in my life."

Martina Jones, 56

Martina Jones Instagram

After his split from Caldwell, Quincy married Swedish model Ulla Andersson in 1967. The couple welcomed daughter Martina on Nov. 1, 1966. Her parents eventually split in 1974, and Martina went to live with her mother in Sweden, where she began following in her footsteps as a model.

Now, Martina is a photographer and loves sharing her adventures, travels and work with her followers on Instagram — though she seems to keep her personal life more private.

Martina has a close bond with her father and often posts touching messages about him on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday D!!! This is one of my favorite days of the year … I love you every day but I send you a little extra today as I am so happy you were born and that I get to call you Daddy," she wrote in a March 2022 birthday tribute.

The feeling is clearly mutual. In November 2021, Quincy shared a sweet childhood photo of Martina captioned: "Happy Birthday to my little girl in blue, @martinafotos1!! You ain't a baby no more, but my love for you grows every single day ❤️ keep on dancin' & keepin' on GURL!!"

Quincy Delight Jones III, 54

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Quincy welcomed his second child with Andersson — and his only son — on Dec. 23, 1968. Quincy III quickly followed his dad into the music industry, spending time as a rapper and producer. He began producing when he was 13, and had his first gold-selling record at 16. He's recorded and mixed music for icons like Prince, Tupac Shakur, Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Lionel Richie.

These days, he's most famous for his documentary series Beef and for The Carter, a popular film about Lil Wayne, which he created through his company QD3 Entertainment.

Quincy III is also an activist who uses his platform to raise awareness about violence in the rap community. In 2012, he co-founded the marketing company Feel Rich, Inc., which helps health and wellness brands grow.

When he's not building his empire, Quincy III loves spending time with his two children from his marriage to his former wife Koa Jones. He has a son named Quincy Renzo Delight Jones IV, who is also getting his footing in the music industry, and a daughter named Nea Jones.

Quincy III splits his time between Sweden and Los Angeles, and spends plenty of time with his dad, as evidenced by his Instagram. In June 2022, he celebrated Father's Day with both Quincy and another legendary music producer, Clarence Avant.

Kidada Ann Jones, 49

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Quincy welcomed daughter Kidada with his third wife Peggy Lipton on March 22, 1974. She grew up in Bel Air, California, with her parents and sister Rashida and went on to attend the Los Angeles Fashion Institute for Design and Merchandising. She then worked for designer Tommy Hilfiger and spent years as his muse.

While working for her dad's magazine, Vibe, Kidada famously styled Michael Jackson for his cover shoot in 1995. She also did design work for Snoop Dogg's clothing line and modeled in high-end magazines like Elle, Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. She now has her own eponymous line for The Walt Disney Company.

Kidada has had several high-profile relationships. She dated LL Cool J from 1992 to 1994, and was dating rapper Tupac Shakur at the time of his death in 1996. She also briefly dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 1999 and was married to Jeffrey Nash from 2003 to 2006.

The designer's mother died of colon cancer on May 11, 2019. At the time, Quincy shared a touching message about his ex, whom he split from in 1990, on Instagram and gave a nod to Kidada and her sister.

"There is absolutely no combination of words that can express the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton," he wrote. "My wife of 14 years. We shared many, many beautiful memories, and most importantly, we share two incredible daughters … Pie (Kidada) and Doonkie (Rashida)."

Rashida Jones, 47

Arnold Turner/Getty

Quincy and Lipton welcomed Rashida on Feb. 25, 1976.

Like her sister Kidada, she also grew up in Bel Air, California, and attended high school at Sherman Oaks. After graduating, she enrolled at Harvard University, where she studied religion and philosophy and was a member of Hasty Pudding Theatricals and the Harvard Radcliffe Dramatic Club.

The most well-known of her siblings, Rashida, became a successful actress, appearing in various TV shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation and Angie Tribeca, as well as films such as I Love You, Man and The Social Network. She also wrote and produced Toy Story 4.

Rashida got engaged to music producer Mark Ronson in 2003, but they split a year later. Now, she's dating musician Ezra Koenig of the band Vampire Weekend, and they welcomed their first child together in 2018 — a son named Isaiah Jones Koenig.

Rashida is extremely close with her father and even created a documentary about him called Quincy that was released in 2018. It won the 2019 Grammy Award for best music film.

"It was the hardest project I've ever done," she told Forbes. "It [is] so personal and so intense to spend time with your parents and try to be objective. It felt like a destiny I had to fulfill for the family."

Quincy couldn't be prouder of his daughter as well. "I'll never ever forget the 1st time you smiled at me, & when I look at you now, it's evident that you & your sister still hold your mother's beautiful smile & light," he wrote on Instagram in 2020.

Kenya Kinski-Jones, 30

Kevin Winter/FilmMagic

Following his split from Lipton, Quincy began dating German actress and model Nastassja Kinski. The pair welcomed their only child, daughter Kenya, on Feb. 9, 1993, before splitting a few years later.

Kenya attended Loyola Marymount University and graduated in 2015 with a journalism degree. After graduating, she began pursuing a career in modeling full-time.

"I did my very first shoot for Vogue Spain and was inspired by the whole process of it," she told PEOPLE in 2018. "Then I began college and worked the jobs that didn't interfere with my classes. When I graduated I could finally take the job on full time. I moved to New York, got my first apartment, and have been able to travel to some incredible places and work with such special, talented individuals, which I'm very grateful for."

Among other impressive gigs, Kenya became the face of Nasty Gal's After Party campaign in 2018. She also works with Last Chance for Animals, a non-profit organization that advocates for animal rights; she has been a vegetarian since she was 8 years old and loves animals.

As for her personal life, Kenya has been dating actor Will Peltz since 2011. The couple often make red carpet appearances together, and she frequently shares photos of him on Instagram.

Quincy has a lot of love for his youngest daughter and often posts sweet tributes to Kenya on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my not-so-little-baby who will ALWAYS still be my baby!!" he wrote in 2020 alongside a photo of Kenya as a baby laying on his chest. "My popsicle, @kenyakinskij ... you are a light in all of our lives & I thank you for your heart, soul, & mind. Keep on shinin' & U know I'm always here for U & your sibs < 3 Love U honey!!"