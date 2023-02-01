Post Malone's Daughter: Everything to Know

Post Malone is a proud girl dad.

The "Circles" rapper welcomed a daughter with his fiancée in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed.

Malone told PEOPLE that he and his then-girlfriend were expecting only a couple of weeks before they became parents.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he said in early May. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

One month later, Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, opened up to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe about his excitement for fatherhood, saying he was "pumped beyond belief."

"As a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere," he shared when asked if he had always wanted to be a dad. "It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don't know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it."

"I'm so pumped up," he added of becoming a father. "I'm going to be a hot dad."

The Grammy winner did not share an official birth announcement for his daughter, instead slipping the happy news of his baby's arrival during a June episode of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show.

"I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games," Malone shared during the interview.

"That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" Stern asked, to which the rapper laughed, "Yeah, I want her to make her own decisions. That's it."

In the interview, Malone also shared that his longtime girlfriend, whom he hasn't identified publicly, was now his fiancée. The Texas-raised musician has never publicly posted about his relationship on social media.

In an October 2022 interview with GQ, the Crocs collaborator opened up about the challenges of balancing life on the road and fatherhood.

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," he told the outlet. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

As for how he felt about becoming a new dad and releasing a new record, June 2022's Twelve Carat Toothache, in near succession? "I'm so happy and I'm so ready to kick some a—," he said.

And while he told GQ that his daughter was "way cooler than me," he did accept that there may be some "swag by proxy." He also described her as a "legend" who is "huge" and "super tall."

From her low-key public reveal to her just-like-dad swag, here's everything to know about Post Malone's baby daughter.

She is a spring baby

While Malone hasn't revealed his daughter's name or her exact birth date, PEOPLE confirmed that the rapper and his fiancée welcomed their first child in May 2022.

According to TMZ, sources close to the rapper shared that the parents-to-be held a private party for family and friends in Southern California during the last weekend in April 2022 to celebrate their soon-to-be-born daughter.

Malone — who was born in Syracuse, New York, and raised in Grapevine, Texas — lived in Los Angeles from age 18 until he moved to a mountainside home outside of Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2019. His father, Rich Post, who lives nearby, told Billboard in January 2002 that the move "was a big sigh of relief for the parental figures." The rapper is still in L.A. frequently for work.

Malone tattooed her initials on his face

Though her full name hasn't been revealed yet, Malone did reveal his daughter's initials: DDP. He got the three letters tattooed on his forehead above "Stay Away," on the right side of his face.

The ink was done in October 2022 by tattoo artist Chad Rowe. He shared a photo of the rapper's new tattoo to Instagram, noting the "trust of such [an] important tattoo is a huge honor."

She's on her way to becoming a Post Malone music fan

Malone is still trying to figure out if his infant daughter is a fan of his music, but as he told GQ, so far, so good.

"I can't tell yet. She hasn't cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we'll wait and find out. I got to let her decide," he said. "I tried to play her some stuff but I can't really tell what she's into right now."

"She's going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she's going to get used to it — I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they'll get stuck in her head," he continued. "Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I'm hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one."

He did concede that she might hate his music simply because it's her dad's. "... She'll be like, "Dad, you suck. Just go away."

She influenced Malone's clothing collection

In 2022, Malone collaborated with Moose Knuckles on a gender-neutral, sherpa-and-camo capsule collection that included children's styles.

"I thought it would be fun for parents and their kids to be able to match — and, I guess, kids be swaggy, in general," he told GQ. "I recently had a baby girl, she's four months old. I'm trying to get a size for her — she's a little bit too tiny, but she'll grow into it. I just thought it was a fun thing to do, especially with the baby on the way at the time we were working on it."

His daughter might be too tiny for Moose Knuckles now, but the "Congratulations" rapper believes it's never too soon to get fitted for some camo duds.

"She's so swaggy. We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups," he told the outlet. "She's so cool. She's way cooler than me but she definitely took a little inspiration from me."

In addition to the collaboration, Malone announced in June 2022 that he had a brand-new children's clothing collection, PostyCo Kids. "The PostyCo Kids collection items are cute clothes for little rockstars with sizes ranging from baby and toddler to youth styles," read a press release shared with PEOPLE.

Malone sings her lullabies

The "Sunflower" rapper's music has been covered by many other artists, and the tunes have also been transformed into Kidz Bop versions and lullabies. He plays the latter for his daughter — sometimes forgetting he's listening to his own songs!

"I love playing her lullabies," Malone told GQ of playing music for his daughter. "They make lullabies of my songs. Those are nice to listen to. Sometimes we'll even put it on and I'll have to guess what song it is and I just forget all the melodies. I'm like, "What song is this?'"