All About Pink and Carey Hart's 2 Kids

Pink and Carey Hart have the cutest family of four.

The pop star and the motocross racer have been married for nearly two decades and share two kids. The couple first became parents in 2011 with the birth of their daughter, Willow, 11. They then welcomed son Jameson, 6, in 2016.

While the "So What" singer was initially nervous about becoming a mother, she quickly fell in love with the role.

"I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother," she told PEOPLE in her February 2023 cover story. "But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done. It's shocking how responsible I've become."

Juggling motherhood with the demands of her music career is certainly no easy feat, though, and Pink noted that it can sometimes feel "impossible." However, the sacrifices are worth it for the mom of two.

"I want to be the best I can be at everything, and it's never good enough; it's f---ing impossible," she explained. "But I love being a mom, I love music, and I'm dumb lucky I get to do all of these things. I count my blessings every single day."

Rich Fury/Getty

For Willow and Jameson, having a rock star as a mom means "their normal is different," but Pink and Hart work hard to keep them grounded.

"We go on tour and have a ball pit in Mommy's dressing room. But they are normal kids," Pink told PEOPLE in May 2021. "Jameson wants to be an astronaut ... Willow does gymnastics and reads Harry Potter."

During her interview for PEOPLE's 2018 Beautiful Issue, in which she appeared on the cover along with Willow and Jameson, Pink discussed her parenting style. "I believe in affection," she said. "I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you'll be there."

She added, "I always tell Willow, 'I'm going to teach you the rules so that you'll know how and when to break them.' "

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Over the years, Pink and Hart have shared plenty of sweet moments with their punk rock family, and their children have cultivated their own unique interests, including singing like their mother.

Here's everything to know about Pink and Carey Hart's kids.

Willow Sage Hart, 11

Carey Hart Instagram

Pink and Hart welcomed their first child together, Willow Sage Hart, on June 2, 2011, in Los Angeles. Pink announced the news of her birth on Twitter, writing, "We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful healthy happy baby girl, Willow Sage Hart. She's gorgeous, just like her daddy #beyondblessed."

Pink had previously revealed that she was expecting her first child during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

A week after Willow was born, Pink and Hart had their first photo shoot as a family of three. "Willow is a pro!" Pink told PEOPLE of the experience. "Or else she is borderline narcoleptic like her daddy — she slept the whole time."

She added, "You hear people say it all the time, how life changes so drastically. But you can't possibly grasp how beautiful that is until you have your child."

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

In 2016, Willow served as the inspiration for her mother's song "Just Like Fire," which was featured in the film Alice Through the Looking Glass. The then-4-year-old also appeared in the whimsical Alice in Wonderland-themed music video alongside her mom and dad.

"She's my inspiration for everything," Pink said of the song. "I think of little girls like her when I'm doing something like this because I want it to be fun."

Willow has already begun to follow in her mom's musical footsteps and appears to have a promising future as a singer.

When she was 7 years old, Willow was featured on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, a tribute album for the Hugh Jackman-starring movie. She joined her mom in the studio for a rendition of "A Million Dreams (Reprise)." Atlantic Records shared a video of the sweet mother-daughter moment on YouTube and in it, Pink could be seen coaching Willow through the song as she sang her heart out. The duo also performed a duet for ABC Network's The Disney Holiday Singalong in December 2020.

Willow later made her Billboard chart debut in February 2021 with "Cover Me In Sunshine," her duet track with Pink. Ahead of its release, Pink told PEOPLE that music was a source of happiness for the two. "Willow and I find comfort in music, so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too," she said.

Pink Instagram

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Pink and Willow stunned the audience with a breathtaking acrobatic performance of "Cover Me In Sunshine." The pair donned leotards as they dangled from ropes and flawlessly executed aerial stunts. Pink had previously spoken about Willow's passion for gymnastics with PEOPLE and the performance showed off her talents.

On Willow's 11th birthday on June 2, 2022, Hart shared a series of photos of Willow, captioned, "My sweat [sic], sassy, fierce, physical, loving, and intelligent daughter Willow. You have taught me to love in ways I didn't know was possible. You gave me the gift of being a father, and I thank you for that! I cherish all of our special times together and even the tough ones."

Jameson Moon Hart, 6

Pink Instagram

On Nov. 12, 2016, Pink announced on Instagram that she and Hart were expecting their second child. The couple welcomed their son, Jameson Moon Hart, a month later on Dec. 26, 2016. Like his sister, Jameson enjoys being outside and his parents often post pictures of him rock climbing, dirt biking, skateboarding and more.

Pink revealed on Instagram in April 2020 that both she and Jameson had contracted COVID-19 the month prior — Jameson was 3 years old at the time and his symptoms were much worse than Pink's, lasting nearly three weeks. Thankfully, they both recovered fully. Pink later said the ordeal was "the most physically and emotionally challenging experience" she had ever had as a mother.

Later that year, Pink celebrated Jameson's 4th birthday on Instagram, calling him a "superhero."

"Superheroes. They go all over the world making it a better place. They shine their light and spread joy," the singer wrote alongside photos of the then-4-year-old. "There isn't a room that this little boy has ever walked into that he didn't leave lighter and more joyful."

Jameson and Willow were their mom's guests of honor at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, during which she won the coveted Icon Award for her outstanding musical career. The family of four have attended several other red carpet events over the years, including the 2019 People's Choice Awards and the 2022 American Music Awards.

Pink Instagram

In February 2021, Pink posted an adorable TikTok video of her attempt to get Jameson to follow in her musical footsteps. In the short video, Jameson sits at the dinner table as Pink teaches him the lyrics to her and Willow's duet, "Cover Me In Sunshine."

Instead of singing the lyrics, Jameson repeats them in a hilarious growl.

"What version is that?" Pink laughs, to which Jameson responds, "The low version."

On Jameson's 6th birthday in December 2023, both Pink and Hart posted sweet tributes to their son. For her post, the "Raise Your Glass" singer shared photos from the past six years and penned an emotional message in the caption.

"My baby boy. 6 years young today. They said we couldn't have you. Then you had to try twice to get here. I wasn't sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already. I thought it would break me in half. Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger," she wrote in part. "You are a miracle. Not because of any of this. You are a miracle because you choose joy every single day. You make every room brighter, every life you touch happier, truer.. you are full body feelings."

The motocross champ captioned his post, "Happy 6th b day, Jamo!!!! You are one of the funniest, sweetest, kindest, lil crazy pants I've ever met. Thank you for choosing me to be your Papa. Love you from here, around the sun 10 million times, and back."