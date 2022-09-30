All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be the youngest QB to be named Super Bowl MVP, but the NFL star also has another title under his belt: proud dad.

Patrick and his wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021.

Five months after welcoming their daughter into the world, Patrick told PEOPLE that being a father has "been awesome" and that he was "blessed to have a really, really good first baby."

"Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already," he added. "I'm just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it."

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

While the responsibility of being a young superstar in the NFL changed him for the better, fatherhood has helped Patrick grow so much more. "Nothing's like having a kid and having someone that you're going every single day knowing that you're trying to take care of," he said. "It truly is an amazing feeling to know I get to go to work every single day for something and then get to come home and enjoy the time I get with them."

The couple announced in May 2022 that their family is growing, and in June they shared that they're expecting a baby boy.

Here's everything to know about Patrick and Brittany Mahome's kids.

Sterling Skye Mahomes, 1

Patrick Mahomes Instagram

Patrick proposed to his longtime girlfriend — they've been together since high school — at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony on Sept. 1, 2020. Later that month, they shared the news that they were expecting baby number one. "Just taking a small detour to the wedding😬❤️," Brittany wrote beside a photo of the couple holding a sonogram.

The couple welcomed their daughter on Feb. 20, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. The announcement included a photo of baby Sterling holding Patrick's finger with the message, "Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz."

Days later, Brittany revealed that they planned to hold off on sharing photos of Sterling's face until they "felt the time was right." That time came four months later, in June 2021, when Sterling officially made her Instagram debut.

"Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there," Patrick told TODAY in July 2021. "It almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time. We just want to give her the most normal life that she possibly can so she can grow and have friends and learn and get better and better every single day."

2021 and 2022 were marked by firsts for the new family of three: Sterling's first Christmas, her first New Year's, her first birthday, her first Father's Day, her first time on the football field and her first commercial. Sterling appeared in an Oakley ad alongside her dad, and he couldn't have been prouder. "We got a special day. We got Ster-Ster's first commercial," Patrick said at the time. "She's going to be the real star of the family."

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

However, perhaps the most special moment for the family came on March 12, 2022, when Patrick and Brittany got married. In July 2021, Patrick told PEOPLE he was hoping to have Sterling be the flower girl at their wedding, and in 2022, Brittany confirmed that was the case. "Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕," Brittany wrote on Instagram. Sterling scooted down the aisle in a tiny blue car.

Patrick is extremely excited to watch his little girl grow up, and he's looking forward to all of the new challenges that may bring. When asked if he would be willing to do Sterling's hair when she gets older, Patrick told PEOPLE, "I will try my best. I've tried to work with Brittany's hair before and I'm not the best at it, but I'll definitely do whatever I can as a dad — and as a girl dad — to learn how to do at least a couple things so if I'm ever put in a position where I'm the one taking care of her hair, I know a couple of tricks."

Baby Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Patrick and Brittany revealed their family is growing on May 29, 2022. "Round 2!" the duo captioned a trio of pictures featuring them and Sterling holding an ultrasound and a sign that says "Big sister duties … coming soon."

On June 15, Brittany got a little sentimental about her family and expressed her excitement about adding another to the bunch. "Life with these two is just amazing!" she wrote alongside an Instagram Story of her cuddling with her husband and daughter on a jet. "I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it. Love them with my whole heart and cannot wait to add another little babe 😍."

On June 26, 2022, the couple shared sweet photos revealing the sex of their second child with PEOPLE, and it's a boy! While Brittany hasn't shared her exact due date, their little one should arrive in late 2022 or early 2023.