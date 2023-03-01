All About Paris Hilton's Baby Boy Phoenix Barron

Paris Hilton is loving life as a new mom!

The media personality and her husband, Carter Reum, quietly welcomed their first child together, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, on Jan. 16, 2023, via surrogate.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother," Paris told PEOPLE, adding, "I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other."

The pair, who married in late 2021, kept the news of their baby boy to themselves for over a week. Paris announced Phoenix's arrival eight days after his birth on Instagram with a close-up photo of her holding his hand, writing, "You are already loved beyond words 💙."

In February, Paris shared the first photos of her son and his name, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, which holds a special meaning.

"From the moment I laid eyes on him, my heart felt so full," she said on her iHeartRadio podcast, This is Paris. "I feel like my life is so complete now. I always wanted to be a mom."

Here's everything to know about Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's baby.

Paris and Carter talked about having a family early on

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Paris and Carter, who also has a daughter from a previous relationship, talked about having kids early on in their relationship.

During a 2022 episode of The Bellas Podcast with Nikki and Brie Bella, Paris shared her excitement for starting a family.

"I love being married," she said, adding, "I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids." She went on to say that they started "talking about kids since the beginning," revealing that it came up within a few months of dating.

In fact, the couple started the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF) before they were even married.

He was born via surrogate

Phoenix was born via surrogate on Jan. 16, 2023. In an interview with Glamour UK, Paris opened up about why she chose surrogacy.

The former reality star shared that the decision was based on past trauma. When she was 16, she experienced sexual abuse at the Utah boarding school Provo Canyon, which left her afraid of the medical exams that go along with pregnancy.

"I'm just so scared. I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor's office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in," she shared. "But I want a family so bad, it's just the physical part of doing it. I'm just so scared ... childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world."

Kevin Winter/Getty

Paris wore a disguise to the hospital for his birth

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Paris revealed that she wore a disguise to the hospital to avoid the media when her son was born. She wore a brunette wig and used a different name at the hospital to ensure that his birth was kept private.

"My entire life has been so public," she explained. "I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."

His grandmother, Kathy Hilton, didn't know about his arrival until a week after his birth

Presley Ann/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

To completely ensure privacy, only Paris, Carter, and their surrogate knew when Phoenix would be born. Paris even kept the news from her mom and sister until he was over a week old.

"It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together," she said on her podcast.

She added, "When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face."

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kathy Hilton called him a "perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family," and said she and her husband, Rick Hilton, were "over the moon" after his birth.

Paris chose his name "years ago"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Paris has had the name Phoenix Barron picked out for quite a while.

While reading an excerpt from her upcoming book, Paris: The Memoir, she opened up about the meaning of the name. "We plan to name him Phoenix, a name I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London," she read.

She said that the name Phoenix was one of resilience. "It's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she read. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

Her son's middle name was then chosen as a tribute to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton. "He was always my mentor," she shared. "So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name."

Ellen DeGeneres guessed Phoenix's name in 2022

After Paris announced her son's name, Ellen DeGeneres shared that she'd guessed the name a year earlier.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2022, the talk show host asked Paris if she planned on using a geographical name for her future son. When she said she did, DeGeneres took a few guesses, and "Phoenix" was one of them.

Although Paris didn't admit to it at the time, DeGeneres posted a throwback clip on Instagram of the moment, writing, "I named @ParisHilton's baby! What do I win?!?! A hotel?!?!"

Paris sings "Stars Are Blind" to him

When Paris and Carter brought Phoenix home for the first time, they told their staff the house was being painted, thus giving them a full two days alone with their newborn.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Paris shared that they got used to his sleeping schedule. She also said that she enjoyed singing lullabies to her baby boy, including her 2006 hit, "Stars Are Blind" — specifically, "the acoustic version."

Paris plans on slowing down now that she's a mother

Marcus Ingram/Getty

"I'm more interested in babies than billions," Paris told Harpers Bazaar, saying that now that she's a mother, she plans to slow down with her career.

"I want to protect him and to be with him every second," she added. "You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before. I feel so complete now."

During an interview with Glamour UK, she continued to rave about motherhood. "I'm so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt," she said. "He's such a good baby."

Paris and Carter are planning a big family

The couple started the IVF process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' " she told PEOPLE, adding, "We have tons of them just waiting."

Speaking to Glamour UK, Paris further shared that she had 20 embryos frozen during lockdown. "I have all boys. I have 20 boys," she said, before saying that the couple would really love a daughter. And she already has the perfect name picked out for Phoenix's future sister: London Marilyn.