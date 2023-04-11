Owen Wilson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Owen Wilson may be one of Hollywood's most famous bachelors — but he is also a dad.

The actor is a father of three children: sons Ford and Finn, and daughter Lyla.

He welcomed his first child, a son named Ford, in January 2011 with then-girlfriend Jade Duell. Three years later, in January 2014, Wilson had a second son, Finn, with trainer Caroline Lindqvist. In October 2018, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Wilson also fathered a daughter named Lyla with Varunie Vongsvirates.

Though Wilson is not in a relationship with any of his children's mothers, the actor revealed to Esquire in 2021 that he lives nearby his two sons and everyone "gets along."

"Sometimes it feels like I'm already seeing how they're gonna be as teenagers," Wilson told Ellen DeGeneres about life with his boys Ford and Finn. "Where they're gonna be ganging up on me."

While prepping for his role as a Bob Ross-like artist in the 2023 movie Paint, Wilson told PEOPLE that he and his two sons took an art class together. "I took one of those Bob Ross painting classes with my two boys," he said. "All three of us did a similar mountainscape and I think they turned out pretty good."

Here's everything to know about the actor's three children: Ford, Finn and Lyla.

Robert Ford Wilson, 12

Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty

Wilson and his then-girlfriend Duell revealed they were expecting a child in January 2011. Just days later, on Jan. 14, 2011, the couple of more than a year welcomed their son Robert Ford Wilson in Hawaii. Wilson and Duell chose to call their son by his middle name, Ford, because it was "original," the actor told E! in 2013.

"It seems surreal that this tiny human being is now here — and I'm thinking about all the great adventures he has ahead of him," Wilson told Parents magazine shortly after his son's birth.

As a first-time dad, Wilson was quickly enamored with his newborn son. When Ford was just 6 weeks old, the actor told Jay Leno that he was already "a little scene stealer" — despite not even being able to talk.

"He's not, I wouldn't say, a wonderful conversationalist at this point, but he kind of doesn't have to be, he's so cute," Wilson said on the Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

The Marley and Me star also embraced fatherhood head-on, changing diapers right from the beginning — despite having no prior experience with babies.

"Changing a flat tire is much harder. I thought changing diapers was going to be challenging, but from the first day, I jumped right into it," Wilson told Parents. "I have my whole system down and I'm able to just knock it out. I sort of surprised myself by being a fairly adept dad."

As Ford grew older, Wilson marveled at his fearless, daredevil personality. In a June 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he told the talk show host how Ford was already giving him a run for his money at just 6 years old.

"Ford seems like he might even be a little stunt man in training," Wilson said, while sharing a video of his eldest child doing a belly flop into a pool off of a diving board. "He's a big Jackie Chan fan."

And it seems that his older son has inherited his comedic abilities. "Anything Ford says is just the funniest thing ever," Wilson told DeGeneres. "And I can make a joke and it's, like, crickets."

Finn Lindqvist Wilson, 9

Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

In October 2013, it was revealed that Wilson was expecting a second son with his one-time personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist. The two were not a couple and the pregnancy was "not planned," a source told PEOPLE — but Wilson and Lindqvist were "both excited."

"They are not living together, but Owen is involved," the source told PEOPLE. "He comes to doctor's appointments and makes sure Caroline is doing well."

On Jan. 30, 2014, Wilson's second son, Finn Lindqvist Wilson, was born in Los Angeles. The father of two revealed in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Ford, who was 3 when Finn was born, took to being a big brother right away.

"Ford is very, kind of protective of his, he always calls him — he doesn't even call him by his name, he always calls him his baby brother," Wilson told DeGeneres. "I think he likes the fact that he's just about 30 pounds, but that Finn is smaller."

And the feeling was mutual: As they have grown up, Wilson shared that Finn idolized his older brother. The actor joked with DeGeneres that Finn's nickname was "Me Too," because of how much he wanted to be like his big brother Ford.

Lyla Aranya Wilson, 4

Varunie Vongsvirates Instagram

Wilson became a father of three when Varunie Vongsvirates gave birth to a baby girl named Lyla Aranya Wilson on Oct. 9, 2018. The little girl weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 21 inches, a source told PEOPLE. Vongsvirates gave Lyla her Thai middle name to honor her father's heritage.

Vongsvirates announced Lyla's birth on Instagram: "My sweet little princess 💝 Lyla Aranya Wilson, born on 10-09-18," she captioned her baby girl's first photo. She's continued to share photos of Lyla on her social media over the years, calling the 4-year-old her "wild child."