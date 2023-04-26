Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Son: Everything They've Said About Malcolm Hiệp

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are the proud parents of one.

The couple welcomed their first baby, son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, together on Nov. 24, 2021. Since then, they have had fun documenting his major milestones as they relish in the newfound joys of parenthood.

Malcolm has had some big accomplishments already, like saying his first words, trying new foods and even learning how to open doors. As the son of two celebrities, he's also experienced some pretty cool moments, from traveling to beautiful destinations like Colorado's Red Rocks Park to visiting his dad in New York City on the set of Saturday Night Live.

Despite Munn and Malcolm's busy work schedules as two of Hollywood's biggest stars, they've successfully managed to balance life as both performers and parents. Most recently, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress posted her and Malcom's travels to join Mulaney for a stretch of Las Vegas shows.

In addition to sharing Malcolm's highlight reel, Munn has also opened up about the challenges of raising a child, how she's adjusting to motherhood and what postpartum life looks like for her since welcoming Malcolm.

"I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)," she captioned a post uploaded at 1:54 a.m., noting that "everyone's asleep except me."

Mulaney has also vocalized his excitement over being a new dad. During a June 2022 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he opened up about getting to celebrate Father's Day with his son for the first time.

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney said. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."

Here's everything to know about Munn and Mulaney's son, Malcolm.

Malcolm was named after his great uncle

Olivia Munn and her son. Olivia Munn/Instagram

Munn explained in an Instagram Story that her baby boy's name has a very special meaning. When Malcolm was five months old, the actress introduced him to his great uncle, Vinh Hiệp Luong, whom Munn said she named him after.

"Malcolm got to meet his great uncle. His middle name is named after him💛," Munn wrote, calling her uncle her "favorite."

Malcolm made his Instagram debut in December 2021

Munn and Mulaney introduced Malcolm to the public on Christmas Eve in 2021, sharing the first photos of their baby in separate Instagram posts. Since then, Munn has documented her early days of motherhood and shared some of Malcolm's cutest moments.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her first post of Malcolm. Mulaney also shared a snap of his son sleeping, writing, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Malcolm has already accomplished some major milestones

Olivia Munn/Instagram

Munn and Mulaney are clearly proud parents, often posting Malcolm's major life accomplishments on social media. First words and first steps aside, Munn was particularly stoked about another achievement: Malcolm's restaurant debut.

"Crazy pho you. Malcolm goes to his first restaurant," Munn captioned an Instagram post that showed her little one seated on her lap as she enjoyed Pho. Other images featured Mulaney and Munn's mother Kim as they all posed for a group pic with Malcom.

Olivia Munn describes Malcolm as the 'chillest baby'

Olivia Munn/instagram

In celebration of Munn's four-month anniversary as a new mother in March 2022, she penned a heartfelt tribute post to Malcolm. "It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world," the actress captioned the post.

"He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him ... Happy 4 month birthday Malcolm. I love you I love you I love you."

Malcolm visited John Mulaney at Saturday Night Live

Olivia Munn Instagram

Take your kid to work day seemingly has no age limit! Munn shared an adorable trip to the Saturday Night Live set, where she brought a then three-month-old Malcolm to visit his dad on the job.

Munn posed next to a television screen that showed a black and white image of Mulaney (who hosted the Feb. 26 show) as he gave their son a kiss on the head. "Proud of my guys," she wrote.

In another adorable father and son moment, the actress shared a shot of Mulane standing in a dressing room holding the baby boy as they both wore dress suits. "My favorite photo," she wrote over the picture on her Instagram Story.

Munn and Mulaney are teaching Malcolm through storytime

Munn and Mulaney are playing teacher to their baby boy, and having a lot of fun in the process. The actress noted that Malcolm took a liking to story time when he was four months old. In a hilarious clip posted to Munn's Instagram, Mulaney can be seen holding his son in his lap as they read a book while teaching his son about the sounds animals make.

He pointed to a picture of a snake and made the sound "ssss," which Malcolm copied. The couple cheered the toddler on before Mulaney pointed to the next animal. "Wait, what about this?" he asked, pointing to a "piggy."

Malcolm didn't hesitate to make a snorting sound, which made Mulaney laugh, falling back on the couch.

Malcolm had a big bash for his first birthday

Olivia Munn/Instagram

Munn and Mulaney pulled out all the stops for their son's first birthday in November 2022. The highlight of the birthday bash? Chocolate cake, of course!

The Gateway actress posted several shots of Malcolm eating pieces of cake with his small hands. The toddler — wearing a white shirt with gray shorts and a knitted crown with a "1" on it — was quick to get messy, with pieces of chocolate smeared across his face and all over his outfit.

She accompanied the post with some sweet words for her 1-year-old. "Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives," Munn said. "My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday, Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."