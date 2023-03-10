Nikki Sixx's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Nikki Sixx has accomplished a lot in his decades-long career as the Mötley Crüe bassist, but his children are his biggest achievement.

"[They've] been the greatest thing that's ever happened in my life," the dad of five told The Guardian in August 2015. "My family means everything to me and I will do anything for them."

Nikki first became a dad in 1991 when he and his then-wife, former Playboy Playmate Brandi Brandt, welcomed their son Gunner, 32. The couple went on to welcome two more children, Storm, 28, and Decker, 27, before splitting in 1996.

The rock star married Baywatch star Donna D'Errico that same year, and they welcomed a daughter, Frankie, 22, in 2001. Following their split in 2007, Nikki underwent a vasectomy, seemingly closing the door on any future children. "I said, 'I'm not going to live the rest of my life in court fighting over child support, so I don't ever want to do this again,' " he told USA Today of his decision,

However, he had a change of heart after getting married a third time to Courtney Sixx (née Bingham). "I remember thinking, 'I miss those days, I miss being a dad,' " he told the outlet. "I didn't have a father, and I always loved being a father. It's an itch I can't scratch. My kids are older, and I have a great relationship with them."

Rather than having the vasectomy reversed, the couple used a sperm retrieval procedure and artificial insemination to conceive their daughter Ruby, 3, who completed the Sixx family in 2019, when Nikki was 60 years old.

When it comes to his parenting style, Nikki values being honest with his kids about his past and allowing them to make their own decisions.

"Telling my children not to take drugswas hard to do with a straight face," he told The Guardian. The best-selling author of The Heroin Diaries was pronounced clinically dead for two minutes as a result of a heroin overdose in 1987 and has been sober for more than 20 years.

"I'm not the guy that's going to say, 'Don't you ever drink again,' but I told them: 'You're going to make your own decisions and I'm going to be here to support you because I didn't have that,' " he continued. "No matter what happens in my kids' lives, I'll be there for them."

Here's everything to know about Nikki Sixx's five kids: Gunner, Storm, Decker, Frankie and Ruby.

Gunner Nicholas Sixx, 32

Gunner Sixx Instagram

Gunner Nicholas Sixx was born on Jan. 25, 1991, to Nikki and his then-wife Brandt. He has followed in his rock star dad's footsteps and pursued music.

In 2013, Gunner and his childhood friend Jordan Spoliansky formed the band Figs Vision. One year later, they released an album called Mother. While speaking with Legendary Rock Interviews, Gunner and Spoliansky shared that they began playing music together at just 12 years old. Spoliansky also shared that Gunner taught him how to play guitar.

After a three-year hiatus, Figs Vision returned to the music scene in 2019, per Billboard, and released the EP Choo Choo. They followed it up with the EP Hot Rod in 2020.

Gunner makes music under his own name as well, including the four-track EP Matter of Time, which he released in 2018. The talented musician also expresses his creativity through art, and he frequently shares his work on his Instagram account.

On Gunner's 25th birthday, Nikki shared a sweet tribute to his firstborn on Facebook. Alongside photos of the father-son duo throughout the years, the proud dad wrote, "Happy 25th birthday to my hero and son Gunner."

Storm Brieann Sixx, 28

Araya Diaz/WireImage

Nikki and Brandt welcomed their daughter, Storm Brieann Sixx, on April 14, 1994.

Storm has largely kept out of the spotlight over the years, and little is known about her personal life. On her 26th birthday in 2020, Nikki shared an Instagram photo with Storm from their father-daughter trip to Japan, where they got matching cupcake tattoos. "Happy happy birthday to my supersonic super hero daughter," he captioned the photo.

Earlier that year, he bragged about his oldest daughter's success in school. "BTW My daughter Storm now is in college and getting straights A's.They definitely didn't get the book smarts from me!!! They bust their asses. Makes me proud," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of him and Storm as a baby.

Like her older brother, Storm is also an artist, and her latest art projects can be seen on her Instagram. In 2022, Storm launched a textile and home goods brand called Handsome Haus.

"This page was created as a means to share those with anyone who may care! Eventually I'd like to try to grow this into a rotating collaborative brand to bring prosperity and exposure to artists/art communities <3 ~ for now it's just me," the brand's website reads.

Decker Nilsson Sixx, 27

Nikki Sixx Instagram

Nikki and Brandt's second son, Decker Nilsson Sixx, was born on May 23, 1995. He was only six months old when his parents divorced.

In 2021, Decker graduated with honors from the University of Southern California. Nikki celebrated the milestone on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of him in his cap and gown, "He worked his ass off to get into this school, never complained about the hard work and said every difficult situation that got thrown his way was a lesson he would later apply to make his businesses successful. You're a great son and a great friend. I love you. You kicked ass buddy."

Unlike his father and older brother, Decker didn't pursue music. He got his degree in business administration and now works in real estate development at Sticks & Bricks Development. According to his bio on the company's website, he first became interested in the field after interning at a luxury resort development in Turks and Caicos. As a pre-construction manager, he manages construction budgets and coordinates with utility companies in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Decker appears to have developed a close bond with his youngest sister, Ruby. He has shared several photos of him and the little girl over the years. Just after she was born, he posted a photo of himself holding his newborn sister, captioned, "My beautiful sister Ruby, I'll always be there to protect you ❤️👼🏽."

Frankie-Jean Mary Sixx, 22

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nikki and D'Errico welcomed their only child together, daughter Frankie-Jean Mary Sixx, on Jan. 2, 2001. They separated shortly after her birth.

While not much is known about her childhood, Nikki occasionally shares throwback photos of him and his daughter, including a shot of the duo attending a father-daughter dance when Frankie was little.

In 2015, she began dating hockey player Easton Easterson. The couple welcomed a child, Jesse Evan Easterson, on Nov. 30, 2016. However, Jesse died just hours after his birth, as Frankie shared on Instagram in 2017.

She posted an emotional Instagram tribute to Jesse on Nov. 30, 2021, on what would have been his 5th birthday. "There are so many things I will never know about you. They may seem small and insignificant to parents of living children, but I'm reminded of them every day," she wrote. "What do you like for breakfast, savory or sweet? Hot or cold weather? Would you end up preferring coffee or tea? Do you like to sing? I'll never know these things until we meet again one day. Until then you rest in our hearts and on our skin with every step we have to take without you."

She and Easterson are still together, and she regularly shares glimpses into their relationship on Instagram.

Frankie is currently an undergraduate student at the University of Oregon, where she is studying psychology and sociology, according to her LinkedIn profile. In June 2020, she turned her passion for alternative and holistic healing into a business and launched Frankie's Crystals Co. According to the brand's website, Frankie's Crystals is "committed to creating a space where everyone and anyone can find affordable products and access information about alternative healing."

As she wrote in her LinkedIn bio, Frankie hopes to continue to grow her website as she pursues her degree in psychology, with dreams of her two passions intertwining in the future. "I believe that both clinical and holistic approaches can go hand-in-hand when approaching mental health or healing. I would love to blend these two passions into something special as an established psychologist one day," she wrote.

Ruby Feranna Sixx, 3

Nikki Six Instagram

In 2014, Nikki married his girlfriend of three years, Courtney. On July 27, 2019, they welcomed Ruby Feranna Sixx.

Nikki announced his daughter's birth on Instagram with a photo of pink roses in a baby carriage. "Saturday night my wife Courtney and I welcomed into our world and family a very beautiful baby girl named Ruby Sixx," he wrote. "A spunky little girl with a full head of hair making her the 5th Sixx joining her two sisters and two brothers."

The First 21 author expressed his excitement, writing, "Fatherhood has been the greatest joy in my life ... and [Courtney] is a real natural as a mom."

Shortly after Ruby was born, Nikki and Courtney relocated their family from California to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "Courtney came up with this idea of Wyoming, and we started looking around, and then it ended up in Jackson Hole," Nikki shared on the Lipps Service with Scott Lips podcast. "It was one of the greatest things we've done. We've got the change of season, we're outside, we're fishing, we're hiking, we're skiing — we're just experiencing a different life than being in the city."

Ruby got her first taste of the limelight in 2022 when she hit the road with her parents for Mötley Crüe's North American tour with bandmates Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars. "Ruby's first stage walk," Nikki captioned a shot of Ruby holding his hand on stage in Atlanta.

The family returned to Wyoming at the end of the summer — just in time for the youngest Sixx child to mark another milestone in her life. On Sept. 14, 2022, she attended her first day of school. Mom Courtney captured the moment with an Instagram photo of Ruby posing in a quilted vest, a pair of riding boots and a backpack.

On Jan. 25, 2022, Ruby had her "first date," as Nikki jokingly wrote alongside a photo of his youngest enjoying a playdate with a little boy. "I can already see how this is gonna play out. Some poor boy is gonna get his heart broken," the protective dad wrote.