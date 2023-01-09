Niecy Nash's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Niecy Nash is a mom to three kids: Dominic, Donielle and Dia

By
Published on January 9, 2023 11:38 AM
Dominic Nash, Donielle Nash, Niecy Nash, Jessica Betts and Dia Nash at the Essence Magazine cover celebration for Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts at 1010 Wine and Events on February 27, 2022 in Inglewood, California
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty

Niecy Nash's three adult children are all following in her acting footsteps.

The Claws star shares three kids with her ex-husband Don Nash (whom she divorced in 2007): son Dominic, 30, and daughters Donielle, 27, and Dia, 23.

While Dominic mostly works behind the scenes as a producer, Donielle and Dia have appeared in several projects — and even starred alongside their mom in Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

After Nash's split with Don, the actress married Jay Tucker in 2011. However, they divorced in 2020 and Nash went on to wed singer Jessica Betts the same year.

Ahead, everything to know about Niecy Nash's three kids.

Dominic Nash, 30

Dominic Nash (L) and actor Niecy Nash attend Moet & Chandon celebrate The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California
Michael Kovac/Getty

Nash's oldest child and only son, Dominic Nash, was born on Dec. 12, 1991, in Los Angeles, California.

Dominic has dipped his toes in the world of Hollywood, executive producing and appearing as himself in the 2017 web series H.E.I.R., which featured a glimpse into the life of himself and friend Etienne Maurice, who is the son of actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

He is close to his family and in 2022, Dominic and his sisters traveled together to Dubai. Nash's presence was missed, as Dominic posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "Somebody tell my mama @niecynash to pull up to Dubai ASAP."

In 2020, Nash opened up about an incident where her son was pulled over and questioned by police in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

"My son got stopped leaving my house last Sunday. And they pulled a taser on him for a rolling stop. And then proceeded to question him and ask him, 'You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car? Because this is a 2020.' "

Nash continued, "They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he was an owner. They don't know if he had a rich mama. But what they probably felt like was, 'How did this young Black boy get a car that I don't even have?' And we fitting to make you suffer for it," she continued.

On Dominic's 30th birthday in 2022, the actress shared a tribute to him on Instagram. "Screaming Happy Birthday to my first born! @ladieslovedom 🎉🎉🎉 your bday is my lucky charm," she captioned a montage of photos of herself with her son.

Donielle Mikel Nash, 27

Donielle Nash attends Black Love, Inc. Inaugural "Black Love Honors" Brunch Hosted by Niecy Nash-Betts at Hudson Loft on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Leon Bennett/Getty

Nash's second child, daughter Donielle, was born on Jan. 9, 1995, in Los Angeles. Like her mother, she's an actress as well as a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova Curve.

Donielle has quite a few acting credits: She plays Jayla on HBO's The Sex Lives of College Girls and Sasha in Never Have I Ever. She's also had guest roles on The Rookie: Feds, Modern Family, Grown-ish and Superstore.

In 2020, Nash spoke to SheKnows about her kids following in her acting footsteps and starring on the same show as herself. "I didn't see any of it coming … and it's so funny because you know, I play a recurring role on a Netflix series called Never Have I Ever. And both of my daughters auditioned for the series separate and independent of each other, and separate and independent of me, and they both won roles on the show, so season 2 we will all be on the same television series! It's a family affair. I think when you do it well, it looks easy, and now they know that it's not," she said.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now in 2020, Nash also joked that she raised her daughters on Lifetime movies, reflecting on old times as she starred in a recent Lifetime movie herself. Nash lamented that her daughters used to complain about watching Lifetime movies, but now that they've grown up, they love them.

Dia La Ren Nash, 23

Niecy Nash and Dia Nash attend Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles event Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Dia La Ren Nash was born on Sept. 28, 1999, in Los Angeles.

Like her mother and sister, Dia is an actress known for her role as Sandra Smith in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She also played Billie in The Rookie: Feds, which stars Nash.

It wasn't her first time acting on the same set as her mom, either: She had a small role in an episode of Never Have I Ever, in which Nash stars as Dr. Jamie Ryan. Dia has also played a younger version of her mom's character, Desna, in Claws, and had a guest role on Comedy Central's Reno 911! as a child.

Nash recently spoke about how Dia opened her eyes to the many ways people identify on the spectrum of sexuality, asking her what she identified as now that she was married to a woman.

Speaking to Tamron Hall, Nash said, "My daughter was like, 'How do you identify?' I said, 'Huh?' "

The actress then said she told her daughter she identified as "Black and your mama," as the studio audience laughed before she continued.

"And [Dia] was like, 'No, you gotta know, Mom.' She made me watch a show, all about what are all the labels, all the names, and after it was over, my head was spinning," she said. "I was like, 'Girl, I'm more confused now than I was before this. I don't know. If I have to coin it in the moment, I would say I'm Jess-sexual. I've never looked at anyone, male or female, and seen them the way I see her. So I don't know. But right now I know I'm happy, I said, 'Write that down.' "

