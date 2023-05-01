Nicole Kidman's 4 Children: Everything She's Said About Parenting

Nicole Kidman is the proud mother of four kids.

The Big Little Lies star shares two children, Bella and Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise. She also has two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with her longtime love Keith Urban, to whom she's been married for nearly two decades.

Kidman became a first-time mother in 1993, when she and her then-husband Cruise adopted their daughter Bella. A few years later, the pair welcomed son Connor into their family. Though Kidman and Cruise split in 2001, she told Elle in 2008 that the former couple's kids were raised "amidst a lot of love."

"They are generous, kind and hardworking," Kidman later said of her two older children. "And these are traits that I love to see in my children."

After splitting from Cruise, the Being the Ricardos actress went on to marry Urban on June 25, 2006. Two years later, they welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose, in 2008, followed by her younger sister, Faith Margaret, in 2010.

Kidman, who has been open about her fertility struggles, told Marie Claire Australia in 2021 that she always wanted a big family. "I would've loved 10 kids," she said. "I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

Matthew Simmons/Getty

The actress further explained how she "prefer[s] children to adults" while speaking to Glamour U.K. in 2020. "It's just fun because I just find their perspective not so heavy," she said. "It puts you in a more childlike place where you go, 'I can move through this and it can be fleeting. It doesn't have to become a massive weight.' "

While Kidman has mainly kept her kids out of the spotlight, she has shared a few anecdotes about her family life over the years. Her two younger daughters even made a rare appearance — albeit virtually — alongside their mother at the 2021 Golden Globes.

From everything she's said about being a mother to her sweetest moments with her children, here's what to know about Nicole Kidman's four kids: Bella, Connor, Sunday and Faith.

Bella Kidman Cruise, 30

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Kidman and Cruise adopted daughter Isabella Jane shortly after her birth in Miami on Dec. 22, 1992.

"From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies," Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2007. "And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that's when we would adopt [our daughter] Bella."

Though she grew up with her father in Beverly Hills, Isabella – who goes by the nickname Bella – has stayed mostly out of the spotlight. She graduated from West London's Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair, before transitioning to a career in fashion.

The burgeoning designer got her start working for Holmes and Yang, the fashion line of Cruise's ex-wife, Katie Holmes. She started her own line, BKC (a.k.a Bella Kidman Cruise), in 2018, selling t-shirts adorned with her own drawings.

"Bella has been an artist her entire life. Her go-to medium is marker on paper with her inspiration for her artwork drawn largely from friends, fashion, and music," a statement on her line's site reads.

Bella Kidman Cruise/Instagram

In 2015, she married British I.T. consultant Max Parker, and though neither of her famous parents attended the nuptials, Cruise reportedly helped pay for the event, while a Kidman source told PEOPLE that she was "very happy for Bella."

While Bella tends to keep a low profile, she does maintain an active Instagram presence, regularly posting photos of her art along with the occasional selfie. In March 2023, she even debuted a new hairstyle on the app, showing off her newly dark brunette shag haircut and bangs.

Connor Cruise, 28

Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Kidman and Cruise adopted their second child, son Connor, just after his birth in Florida on Jan. 17, 1995. Though her marriage to Cruise ended six years later, the actress has expressed her gratitude for the relationship, as it brought her her two older children.

"I got married really fast and really young," Kidman said in 2012. "But I don't regret that because it got me Bella and Connor and I did have a fantastic marriage for a long period."

Connor grew up in Los Angeles, and got his first real taste of the spotlight in 2008, when he acted alongside Will Smith in the drama Seven Pounds. Though he also had a role in the 2012 action film Red Dawn, he switched to music as a teen, releasing his debut single in 2013 and landing DJ gigs around the country.

Connor is also an avid deep-sea fisherman, a passion he attributes to his travels with his parents growing up. "We used to go fishing a lot when I was a little kid," he told PEOPLE in 2016. "I was blessed to travel the world as a young kid and now I'm traveling the world working."

The 28-year-old now resides in Florida and dedicates much of his time to fishing, as a source told PEOPLE in 2018. "Connor has a pretty simple life in Clearwater," the insider said. "He lives in his own home in a Scientology community. His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked."

Connor Cruise. Diggzy/Shutterstock

In addition to his personal Instagram account — where he occasionally posts snaps of his impressive catches — he also runs a separate account dedicated to his barbecuing business, Connor's Meatshack.

Most recently, Connor shared a photo from a golf outing in April 2023. In the snap, he can be seen giving a thumbs up to the camera as he hits the course with a friend. "🏌️‍♂️⛳️," he captioned the image.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 14

Nicole Kidman Instagram

Kidman and Urban welcomed daughter Sunday Rose on July 7, 2008, in Nashville. According to PEOPLE, Kidman's father first suggested the name Sunday in honor of the Australian patron of the arts, Sunday Reed. The couple, who claim Sunday as their "favorite day," was clearly on board.

When Sunday was young, the family relocated to Tennessee. In addition to picking up her parents' Australian lingo, Sunday adopted a bit of a Southern accent.

"My daughters are Nashvillians! They have a southern drawl," Kidman told PEOPLE in 2016. "They have some Aussie. They have an unusual mix. They're hybrids."

Her Aussie accent isn't the only way she's following in her mom and dad's footsteps — Sunday has had a passion for music since she was a little girl. "She sings incessantly," Kidman said in 2010 of her then-2-year-old-daughter. "She has a repertoire of about 30 songs: 'The ABC Song,' 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Traffic Light,' 'So Long, Farewell.' "

It seems like Sunday, now 14, wants to follow her mother into the filmmaking industry as well. In a 2018 interview for TIME 100, Kidman shared that Sunday was already thinking of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

"I'm raising a little girl that's showing an interest in directing right now," she said. "I want her to have a path for that."

At the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Kidman told E! News that Sunday also does some acting: "My daughter just got cast in her school play," she said. "So, that's been the main priority, learning lines with her."

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 12

From left: Keith Urban, daughter Faith Margaret, Nicole Kidman and daughter Sunday Rose.

Kidman and Urban surprised fans when they announced that they had welcomed daughter Faith Margaret via gestational surrogate on Dec. 28, 2010, in Nashville.

Like her sister, Faith's name has a sweet meaning. Despite their fertility struggles, Kidman and Urban "never gave up faith they'd have another child together," a friend of the couple told PEOPLE after her birth. As for her middle name, "Margaret" comes from Kidman's grandmother.

Juggling two young daughters with Kidman and Urban's busy careers isn't easy, though the actress told PEOPLE in 2019 that their family always comes first.

"At this stage in our lives, it's what works for the family and what works for our own joy," she said of avoiding jobs that mean too much time away from their daughters.

Kidman and Urban have done their best to keep their daughters' lives private, though both Faith and Sunday have occasionally made public appearances over the years. They were extras in their mom's HBO show Big Little Lies, and voiced baby birds in the film Angry Birds 2. The girls even became close with the children of Kidman's Big Little Lies costars, as she explained to PEOPLE.

"They've grown up with those kids because I had them on-set around Monterey, and I'm like, 'Playdates, playdates!' " she said.

Nicole Kidman Instagram

The pandemic brought on new challenges for Kidman's two younger children. Speaking to Glamour U.K. in November 2020, she explained that Faith and Sunday were "working through the emotions" of social distancing.

"One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends," she added.

Earlier that year, Kidman spoke to Marie Claire Australia about how her husband was outnumbered and had to retreat from the "female-heavy" house on occasion.

"We're definitely female-heavy! But as the girls say, 'The dog's a boy!' " she joked, adding that her husband finds solace in one of his shared hobbies with Faith.

"Oh, and he Googles cars — I'll know when he's stressed 'cause he's Googling cars," she said. "I couldn't care less what car I'm driving; you can pick me up in any old thing. But Keith and Faith love cars."

Though Kidman rarely posts her children on social media, she did share a sweet tribute for Faith's 11th birthday in December 2021. "Happy birthday our darling Faith. You are loved beyond measure," she captioned a photo of her daughter's birthday cake.