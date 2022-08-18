Nicolas Cage's Kids: Everything to Know

Nicolas Cage is soon-to-be a dad of three.

The Pig star is currently expecting his third child — his first with wife Riko Shibata — his rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in January 2022. Cage, né Coppola, is already dad to sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from previous relationships.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" his rep said of the baby on the way.

Cage and the Japanese actress were introduced by mutual friends while he was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland in Japan. The two quickly bonded over their shared love of animals, he revealed to Entertainment Tonight in July 2021. (Cage has famously owned a menagerie of exotic pets over the years, including an octopus and a two-headed snake.)

"We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her," he told the outlet. "We had a lot in common. She likes animals, too. So, I asked her, 'Do you have any pets?' And she said, 'Yes, I have flying squirrels.' She had two sugar gliders...I thought, 'That's it. This, this could work out.' "

The pair wed in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16, 2021. "It's true, and we are very happy," Cage told PEOPLE of his nuptials at the time.

For Cage, family always comes first. "First and foremost ... there's no version of Nick Cage in reality that doesn't want to spend time with his children," he told PEOPLE while discussing the fictionalized version of himself that he plays in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. "There's no version of Nick Cage that didn't put family first over career. I turned down Lord of the Rings and I turned down Matrix because I didn't want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that's a fact."

From how his sons follow in his footsteps to what he's most looking forward to about raising another little one, here's everything to know about Nicolas Cage's children.

Weston Cage Coppola, 31

Born the day after Christmas on Dec. 26, 1990, Weston Coppola is Cage's oldest child. He is the son of Cage and actress Christina Fulton, whom the actor was dating at the time.

Weston is a musician and actor. Over the years, he has fronted two metal bands: Eyes of Noctum and Arsh Anubis, the latter of which he founded. He's also appeared in several of his father's films, making his big screen debut in 2005's Lord of the War, in which he took on the role of a helicopter mechanic. He's acted in a handful of movies in the years since, most recently playing a Hells Angel in 2021's Fear and Loathing in Aspen.

"I think that it was definitely encouraged, but everyone predicted that I would become an actor just because I spent the majority of my childhood getting together with friends and creating stories and having it videotaped," Weston told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. The actor also said that being part of a famous family presented challenges when he was getting his career started, noting that people assumed he was relying on his name to get roles.

"[It] was actually ferocious. I mean, there were times I would communicate with people and realize that they had completely made their own definition about me for themselves, without even getting to know me," he explained.

Weston wed musician Nikki Williams in 2011 before splitting and tying the knot with Danielle Cage in 2013. He and Danielle welcomed two children together, sons Lucian and Sorin, in 2014 and 2016, before splitting later that year. In 2018, he wed Hila Cage Coppola, with whom he welcomed twin girls in 2020.

Speaking about his eldest son to PEOPLE in 2015, Cage called him "the total artist."

"He can do things I dream about doing … compose music, sing, act, sculpt and cook and now he is a loving father," he said. "To see my son with my grandson is as close to a sense of blissful completion I ever had."

In 2017, Weston was arrested for a DUI and a hit and run in Los Angeles. Weston has battled substance abuse in the past, opening up about his sobriety journey to PEOPLE in 2015. "It got to the point where people thought I was digging my grave," he said. Speaking about his path, he shared that the birth of his first son helped him focus on recovery. "Having the combination of Danielle and Lucian and my father in my life, just that trinity right there, basically is going to keep me here," he said.

Kal-El Coppola, 16

Kal-El Coppola was born on Oct. 3, 2005, to Cage's third wife, Alice Kim. The couple were together for 12 years until they went their separate ways in January 2016.

"It was a shocker for me," the Ghost Rider star told The Guardian outlet of their split in 2016. "I definitely didn't see it coming."

Cage and Kim first met at a restaurant in L.A. in 2004, where she was working as a waitress. The pair tied the knot two months later so that she could travel with him to South Africa while he filmed Lord of War.

They welcomed their son together the following year. The inspiration for his unique moniker came from Cage's interest in Superman (Kal-El is the superhero's Kryptonian name). Cage was initially cast to play the DC star in Tim Burton's Superman movie, which was ultimately canceled.

Following in his father's footsteps, Kal-El landed his first Hollywood role at age 13, voicing the character of the young Bruce Wayne in 2018's Teen Titans GO! To the Movies.

Most recently, Cage attended the L.A. premiere of his movie Pig with both his sons by his side in July 2021, where they posed for a family photo altogether.

Lennon Augie

In January 2022, a rep for Cage and Shibata confirmed to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together, a daughter, later this year.

The couple, who wed in Las Vegas on Feb. 16, 2021, made their red carpet debut later that summer at the July premiere of Cage's movie Pig.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in April 2022, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star shared that he's "extremely excited" to raise another child now that his sons are older.

"My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

The month prior, the actor showed off a two-month ultrasound of the growing baby to GQ, saying, "I think it's so sweet. It's like a little edamame. A little bean."

In late April, the actor revealed the sex of his little one on the way during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I'm gonna announce some big news for everyone," he said. "I am gonna have a little girl."

He continued, "Her name is going to be Lennon Augie, Augie after my father," referring to his late father, August Coppola, who died in 2009. "I'll call her Lenny for short."

Cage added that he is "thrilled" to enter the girl-dad territory. "It's gonna be the biggest adventure of my life. So, here we go."