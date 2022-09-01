All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are enjoying every moment as first-time parents.

The musician and the actress welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022. She spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day.

"Our baby is truly a badass," Jonas wrote on Instagram while reflecting on her homecoming. "Our next chapter begins now."

Before welcoming their little one, Jonas and Chopra first embarked on their whirlwind romance in May 2018, announcing their engagement two months later. After tying the knot in December 2018, the pair were outspoken about their desire to start a family. Chopra Jonas previously told Vanity Fair that kids were a "big part" of the future they imagined together.

From their plans for parenthood to everything they've said about their "amazing" child, here are all the details on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daughter Malti.

Jonas and Chopra Jonas were open about their desire to be parents

Early on in her relationship with the "Jealous" singer, the Quantico star opened up to PEOPLE in June 2018 about her intention to start a family within the next 10 years.

"I am a very 'live in the today,' maximum 'live in the next two months' kind of person," the actress said. "But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids," she added. "That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."

After their glamorous nuptials later that year, Chopra Jonas told PEOPLE that when it came to their timeline for having children, they were taking it day by day. "I always say, 'Man proposes, God disposes.' So I'm not taking any chances," she said.

"We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen," she noted.

Around the same time, the "Sucker" singer discussed wanting to be a dad on Spotify's The Rewind with Guy Raz.

"I think that's a real dream, and I think I've had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways," he said. "You could say that was unfair or you could say it's given me some real perspective at an early age and I've seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."

Just before announcing Malti's arrival in January 2022, Chopra Jonas told Vanity Fair that children are "a big part of our desire for the future." She continued, "By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

She also joked that despite her and her husband's busy careers, the two of them are "not too busy to practice" making a baby.

Baby Malti was born on Jan. 15, 2022

The couple welcomed their first child together via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022. The new addition arrived in the evening, just after 8 p.m. She was born in a hospital in San Diego.

She spent an extended stay in the NICU

On May 8, 2022, Jonas shared a moving tribute to his wife on Instagram for her first Mother's Day, revealing that their daughter was "finally home" from an extended stay in the NICU.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he began. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

He thanked the staff at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles hospitals, "who were there selflessly every step of the way."

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home," he continued. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Jonas later spoke candidly in an interview with Kelly Clarkson about the "wild" journey he and Chopra Jonas have gone through since Malti's birth and welcoming her home. "It's pretty wild. She's the best. It's just been a magical season of our life," he said. "But it's a blessing to have her home. It's been wonderful."

Gushing about Malti to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Jonas added, "She's just amazing. What a gift a baby is."

She shares a special nickname with her mom

Like mother, like daughter! The Bollywood star has seemingly passed down her "Desi Girl" nickname to her little one, a title that the actress earned after her 2008 hit film Dostana, which featured a song of the same name. In August 2022, she shared an adorable snap of Malti wearing a onesie with the name written on it.

She has three puppy siblings

Malti may be the first child for the musician and the actress, but the pair have been proud pet parents for quite some time. Baby Malti was pictured playing beside her furry siblings in a series of snaps on her mom's Instagram Story in August 2022.

"All my babies," Chopra Jonas wrote alongside a photo of her daughter near all three of the family dogs. "Perfect Sunday." In another photo, Malti wore a onesie that featured photos of the dogs and read, "Protected by Gino, Diana and Panda."

She has a growing brood of cousins

Malti joins a growing crew of cousins on her dad's side, including Kevin Jonas' daughters Valentina Angelina and Alena Rose, plus Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baby girl Willa and their new addition, another baby girl whom the pair welcomed in July 2022.

She's growing up poolside

Looks like Baby Malti will be learning to swim early! Chopra Jonas shared a sweet family photo of the trio spending time in the shallow end of their infinity pool, which looks out over L.A.

Her mom maintains her privacy

While Chopra Jonas has started sharing more photos of her little one, she still maintains her daughter's privacy online. Typically, she places white heart emojis over Malti's face in photos.

She twins with her dad

On Father's Day, Jonas twinned with his daughter in a pair of custom sneakers, which feature her initials ("MM") on one heel and the word "Dad" on the other.

"Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much," Jonas wrote. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and caretakers out there. ❤️"

She celebrated her six-month birthday in Mexico

Amidst her mom's 40th birthday bash — which took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — Malti marked a milestone of her own: her six-month birthday! To celebrate the occasion, her parents dressed her in a festive pink tutu and a "six months" onesie before serving up a cake for her that read, "Happy six months birthday MM."