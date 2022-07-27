Nick Cannon's 8 Kids: Everything to Know

Nick Cannon's children are the joy of his life.

"Every day I just wake up excited as a father," he told PEOPLE in May. "I'm so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cannon is a newly-minted father of eight, having welcomed his most recent child, son Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi in July 2022. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Nick Cannon and his kids Credit: Nick Cannon Instagram

Just before son Legendary's arrival, the Nick Cannon Show host hinted in June 2022 that he might have even more children on the way this year. "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year ... " the actor said on the Lip Service podcast, referencing his three children born in 2021, before adding, "the stork is on the way." That same month, De La Rosa announced that she is expecting again, but didn't share the father's identity. She has since shared on her OnlyFans page that she is due on Oct. 25 and expecting a baby girl.

Here's everything to know about Nick Cannon's eight kids.

Moroccan and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon arrive with children Monroe Cannon (L) and Moroccan Scott Cannon (top) at the 31st Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California Credit: EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty

Cannon and then-wife Carey welcomed twins, son Moroccan Scott and daughter Monroe, on April 30, 2011, in Los Angeles.

While the couple split in 2014 after six years of marriage, they continue to spend time as a family, from coordinating outfits at the Kids Choice Awards to spending Christmas in Aspen together.

Nick, Moroccan, and Monroe Cannon Credit: Nick Cannon Instagram

"Whenever we can show that — even if we're not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally — and become that fine example to our children, they'll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully," Cannon told PEOPLE.

While the former couple remains amicable, they don't always see eye-to-eye on how to parent their little ones. Cannon revealed on his talk show that he went against Carey's wishes and snuck the twins cellphones for their 10th birthday.

Moroccan and Monroe Cannon Credit: Nick Cannon Instagram

"I was all for it but Mariah was like, 'Uh huh they aren't going to be Googling us, learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we aren't playing,' " he said, adding with a laugh, "Mariah is still mad at me [for doing it anyway] to this day."

In the summer of 2021, Monroe made her modeling debut in childrenswear brand OshKosh B'Gosh's back-to-school campaign where she played the younger version of her mom. Cannon shared the clip on his page, writing in the caption, "Proud Poppa! 🙏🏾❤️."

Cannon credits Monroe with helping him through difficult times, like the loss of his son Zen. "My daughter, really, she's so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years," he told PEOPLE. "I got a lot of therapists, but she's probably my best therapist."

He added, "She keeps me in check. She's so pure and honest. [...] She's my oldest child. Even though they're twins, she came out first and she lets everybody know it. She's helped me keep it strong."

Golden Sagon Cannon

Golden Cannon Credit: Brittany Bell Instagram

The television host welcomed son Golden Sagon with Bell on Feb. 21, 2017.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness," the proud dad wrote on Instagram in 2017 to announce the news of Golden's birth. "Welcome to Earth Son!" he added in the since-deleted post.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell with kids Credit: Brittany Bell Instagram

To ring in Golden's fifth birthday, the former America's Got Talent host helped throw an epic Black Panther-themed party with Bell in February 2022. The proud parents coordinated their outfits alongside their kids for the special day. "We love you King Golden!!!" Cannon wrote on Instagram.

In April 2022, the actor shared clips on social media of the family of four attending the Gazillion Bubble Show together, calling it "a family tradition!"

Powerful Queen Cannon

Powerful and Nick Cannon Credit: Nick Cannon Instagram

Golden's little sister Powerful Queen (nicknamed "Pow") arrived at home via natural water birth on Dec. 23, 2020.

"All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD ♥️," Bell wrote while announcing their little one's arrival.

Cannon and the former Miss Arizona U.S.A. celebrated Powerful Queen's first birthday together with a Christmas-themed photoshoot, in which the parents cuddled up beside their little one in front of a decked-out tree.

In April 2022, the family of four dressed in their pastel finest for an Easter photoshoot, featuring Cannon in a full Easter Bunny costume.

Zion Mixolydian & Zillion Heir Cannon

Nick, Zion, Zillion Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Credit: Nick Cannon Instagram

On June 14, 2021, model and DJ De La Rosa welcomed twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon to the world.

On their first Halloween, the twin boys joined Cannon's tradition of twinning with his little ones: They dressed up as the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men from Ghostbusters alongside their parents.

nick cannon and Abby De La Rosa Credit: Abby De La Rosa/ instagram

For their first birthdays, the twins celebrated at the happiest place on earth — Disneyland! "I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn't fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me. It's actually happening in this photo!! Piss everywhere! LOL," Cannon captioned a shot of the family of four, featuring a wet stain on his shirt.

Alongside the birthday tribute to his sons, Cannon shouted out De La Rosa, calling her "Super Woman." He continued, "I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother!"

Recently, Cannon and De La Rosa have been teaching their twins to walk, with the DJ showing off their progress on her Instagram in June 2022.

Zen Cannon

nick cannon, alyssa scott Credit: Courtesy nick cannon

Just nine days after the arrival of twins Zion and Zillion, Cannon welcomed another son, Zen, on June 23, 2021, with model Alyssa Scott.

That August, Zen was diagnosed with high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Baby Zen died of brain cancer in December 2021. He was 5 months old.

"We had a short time with a true angel," Cannon told PEOPLE of his son's death. "My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer."

Zen Cannon Credit: Alyssa Scott Instagram

"Having to explain that to 10-year-olds [Moroccan and Monroe] and a 4-year-old [Golden] is pretty intense," he told PEOPLE about telling his children about Zen's death. "But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey."

To mark what would have been Zen's first birthday, Scott and Cannon announced a foundation in his honor, Zen's Light, whose mission "is to foster global excellence in hope, grief care and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need."

Legendary Love Cannon

On Jan. 31, 2022, Cannon revealed that he was expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi, who told E!'s Daily Pop that she and the Wild 'N Out star have been dating "on-and-off for years." Their son, Legendary Love Cannon, was born in July 2022 via natural home birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience," wrote Tiesi on Instagram. "I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. 💙 I can't believe he's here 🤗."