Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's 2 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are navigating the challenges of parenthood together.

The That '70s Show alums, who have been married since 2015, share two children: daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and son Dimitri Portwood, 6.

The couple are very private about their family and never share photos of their children on social media, nor do they take them along to public events. However, Kunis and Kutcher have shared some insight into their parenting techniques over the years.

"Yeah, we're not gonna raise a------. There's enough a------ in this world!" the Luckiest Girl Alive star said in an October 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We don't need to contribute. But, you know, there's some nice people."

The A-list pair have also shared details about their kids' bathing habits. "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Kutcher said during an interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

After Kutcher's remarks sparked some conversation, the duo responded with a cheeky Instagram video during bathtime.

"You're putting water on the children?! Are you trying to melt them?!" Kutcher shouts in the video. Kunis later responds, "We're bathing our children."

Kunis and Kutcher also have serious conversations with their kids about their heritage.

"It seemed like overnight we both turned to our kids and were like, 'You are half Ukrainian, half American.' It instantly became a thing, and they're like, 'Yeah, I get it Mom,' " Kunis said in an interview on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? in March 2022.

She added, "But it is ultimately incredibly important to know where you came from. It's beautiful, it's amazing to have multiple cultures. It's a beautiful thing to have out there. We shouldn't all be alike. We shouldn't all think alike. That's not the importance of community and growth. And so, we very quickly reminded our kids that they are half Ukrainian."

In November 2022, Kutcher ran the New York City Marathon, his first-ever marathon, and his kids cheered him on from the sidelines. Kutcher also inspired Wyatt and Dimitri to want to run one, too, and he's already started training them. "Now they're going to start," Kunis told PEOPLE. "They want to run a 5K and today he started training our kids to run. They did a half-mile run today. It's very cute."

Keep reading for more information on Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's two kids.

Wyatt Isabelle, 8

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Kunis and Kutcher welcomed their first child together, daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, on Oct. 1, 2014.

"Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world. May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy," Kutcher wrote on his website at the time.

In July 2021, Kunis revealed to PEOPLE that then-6-year-old Wyatt was very fascinated with outer space.

"Here's the irony: My daughter is in love with space. Right now, if you asked her what does she want to be when she grows up, she's going to tell you she wants to be an astronaut chef in space," she said. "That's what she wants to be. On the International Space Station, she wants to be the chef and an astronaut."

The Bad Moms star also likes to keep it real with her daughter and own up to her mistakes, something she has been doing since Wyatt was little.

"The only thing I've ever felt guilty about, and I actually apologized to my 3-year-old, is when I overreact," Kunis said of Wyatt during a November 2017 interview with PEOPLE. "I absolutely apologize to her. Even from a point when she didn't understand that I was apologizing, I would be like, 'I'm really sorry. Mommy didn't handle that situation very well.' "

Of her "short fuse," Kunis said, "I'll walk away, and I'll come back, and I'll sit [Wyatt] down and I'm like, 'I'm really sorry. Mommy overreacted. Do you forgive me?' And she's like, 'Yeah, I forgive you.' "

One "parenting fail" in particular that Kunis had was encouraging her daughter to fight back against a bully — a decision Kutcher disagreed with.

"There was a little kid in my kid's preschool that wasn't very kind and pushed my daughter," Kunis said in a Mom Confessions series for Ellen. "My daughter came back and was like, 'Such and such little kiddo pushed me.' And I instinctually said, 'Did you push her back?' And my daughter's like, 'No!' "

After advising Wyatt to "push her back next time and say no thank you and walk away," the actress recalled "seeing Ashton's face and he's like, 'No!' "

"I'd say that that's a parenting fail," she added with a laugh. Later in the video, Kunis shared that Wyatt is her mini-me. "My daughter is me. She is independent and feisty and wonderfully smart and it is an incredible trait to have as an adult but really hard to wrangle as a kid," the proud mom explained. "She has a million answers to one question and she's not wrong."

Dimitri Portwood, 6

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher was born on Nov. 30, 2016. His middle name honors Kutcher's stepfather, Mark Portwood.

Like his older sister, Kunis and Kutcher have not shared any photos of his face out of respect for his privacy.

"But we don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice," The Ranch actor said in an October 2017 interview with Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio. "My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that."

He added that the couple have "a private social network that we share stuff with the families so the grandparents can see the kids and stuff."

Kunis and Kutcher currently live in a farmhouse in L.A. that they affectionately nicknamed "KuKu Farms." During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple enjoyed spending quality time with Wyatt and Dimitri.

"We actually kind of tried to just celebrate the fact that our kids are young and they still want to hang out with us and we got to be with them all day," Kutcher told PEOPLE in September 2021.

"I think the whole thing was scary, but we talked about it a lot," he added of the pandemic. "Our kids are still pretty young and our son is going to be 5 and he's probably known more of life in a mask than not in a mask. So for him and our daughter as well, it's just a lesson in resilience."

To keep the kids busy, Kunis also took them to a "baby rave." The mom of two discussed the experience during a virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I was like, 'Guys, we're going to a rave.' My husband's like, 'What?' I was like, 'Don't worry about it — I got this,' " she said. "I took my 4-year-old and my 6-year-old and my grown-ass husband to a baby rave."

Kunis recalled Wyatt and Dimitri exclaiming it was "'the best experience ever!' "

During the summer of 2022, Kutcher and Kunis took their kids on "a crazy 10-day road trip."

"We just went cruising in a van to the national parks around the country. Just hanging out with our kids 24/7 and it was phenomenal," the Vengeance actor told PEOPLE.

"I have the best time with my kids," he added, noting that he wasn't particularly looking forward to Wyatt and Dimitri returning to school. "If I never had to send them back that would be my preference."