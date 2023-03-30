Mick Jagger's 8 Children: Everything to Know

Rock 'n roll legend Mick Jagger may be an uber-famous musician, but he is also the father to eight children.

The Rolling Stones singer welcomed his first child, daughter Karis, 52, with actress Marsha Hunt in 1970. The following year, he wed ex-wife Bianca Jagger and had daughter Jade, 51. Jagger also shares four children with ex-wife Jerry Hall, whom he was married to from 1990 to 1997: daughters Elizabeth, 39, and Georgia May, 31, and sons James, 37, and Gabriel, 25. He welcomed son Lucas, 23, with model Luciana Morad Gimenez in 1999. And in 2016, Jagger's youngest child, son Deveraux, 6, whom he shares with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, was born.

Although Jagger rarely shares much about his relationships with his children, many of them share their reunions with the rocker on Instagram. Here's everything to know about Mick Jagger's children.

Karis Hunt Jagger, 52

Chris Weeks/Getty

Jagger shares his oldest daughter, Karis Hunt Jagger, with former American actress Marsha Hunt. She was born on Nov. 4, 1970. Karis graduated from Yale with a history degree in 1992 before working as a film production assistant. She married husband Jonathan Watson in 2000, and has since welcomed two children, Mazie and Zak.

Karis is an executive producer of Netflix's High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.

And although her personal Instagram profile is private, she shares a public account with her friend and fellow executive producer Fabienne Toback, where the two document their lives. "Two women of color sharing their love of food, friendship and culture (and film)," their profile reads.

Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger, 51

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Jagger's second child (and first with ex-wife Bianca Jagger), Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger, was born on Oct. 21, 1971. Bianca and Jagger married in 1971 and divorced in 1978.

Jade is a former model and jewelry designer. She is also a mother of three: she shares daughters Assisi and Amba with former partner Piers Jackson, and son Ray with her husband Adrian Fillary. Jade is also grandmother to Assisi's children Ezra, Romy and River.

"The ties that bind us are stronger than ever, not just within our immediate family, but the Jagger clan as a whole," Jade wrote in an essay for British Vogue in 2021. "My father now has eight children with five partners — a globetrotting support network that seems to be ever expanding. In any given year, the whole lot of us might decamp to the Caribbean for a holiday or hit the road in Europe for a Rolling Stones tour — family gatherings where traditional roles lose all meaning amid the chaos and laughter. As a general rule, we're too busy trying to find a restaurant that will accommodate several dozen screaming Jaggers for the evening to worry about someone's place in the family tree."

In July 2021, Jade shared a post on Instagram that paid tribute to her siblings, and included selfies with Georgia May and Lucas.

"Siblings are the best when u come from a dynasty like mine @georgiamayjagger @lucasjagger @turbogeist @karisjagger @lizzyjagger @mickjagger @jadejaggerjewellery," she captioned the post.

Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger, 39

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jagger welcomed his third child and first with then-girlfriend Jerry Hall, Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger, on March 2, 1984. Hall married Jagger on Nov. 21, 1990, in a Hindu ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, though they divorced in 1999.

Elizabeth is a model and made her runway debut in 1998 for Thierry Mugler alongside her mother. She is also passionate about civil and women's rights, and has advocated for the Equal Rights Amendment on Instagram.

The model also appears to be close to her tight-knit family, especially little sister Georgia May. The sister duo spent time together in December 2019 at a gala in Australia, where Elizabeth posted pictures on Instagram of themselves posing with a polaroid of their mom. And in June 2018, she shared a photo for Father's Day on Instagram alongside her father and sisters Karis, Jade and Georgia May.

James Leroy Augustin Jagger, 37

Sonia Recchia/Getty

Jagger shares his oldest son, James Leroy Augustin Jagger, with Hall. James was born on Aug. 28, 1985. Like his musician father, James also has a talent and love for music: He sang and played guitar in the punk-rock band Turbogeist.

In recent years, he has focused on acting. In 2016, he had a lead role on the HBO series Vinyl, which was executive produced by his father and Martin Scorsese.

He shared with Billboard that his famous dad "wasn't there any time I was working, so it didn't feel like I was working for him in any sort of way. I didn't feel uncomfortable."

Since then, he has also starred in other shows and movies.

James privately married his wife, artist Anoushka Sharma, in February 2016. The couple later had a small, discreet, hilltop ceremony in April 2016 in the Catskills, a region in Upstate New York.

Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger, 31

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Georgia May Jagger was born on Jan. 12, 1992, to Jagger and Hall.

At 16 years old, Georgia May signed to a modeling agency, and has been working as a model ever since. She has worked with many fashion brands, including Missoni, Pandora, Wrangler and Vivienne Westwood, to name a few.

In addition to modeling, Georgia May is also a co-owner of BLEACH London, a haircare brand and hair salon boasting locations in London and Los Angeles. She shared an Instagram post of herself and Hall celebrating the launch of the brand's new Reincarnation Shampoo and Conditioner in Los Angeles in September 2022.

Georgia May is currently in a relationship with Cambryan Sedlick and shares snaps of their life together on Instagram.

Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger, 25

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger is Jagger's fourth child with model Jerry Hall (and sixth overall). He was born on Dec. 9, 1997.

On July 17, 2021, Gabriel married his wife, Swiss socialite Anouk Winzenried, in a small ceremony in London.

The couple met in Mustique, and made an engagement announcement via Tatler, which read, "The engagement is announced between Gabriel, son of Jerry Murdoch of Texas, and Mick Jagger of London, and Anouk, daughter of Janine and Andrea Winzenried of Switzerland."

The magazine also shared that Gabriel is a journalist who trained at The Times, and now runs his own media website, Why Now.

In March 2020, Jagger posted on his Instagram about the site's launch with a photo of himself and Gabriel. "Proud to see my son Gabriel's website is coming along, you can now watch a couple of videos for free before signing up for more at whynow.co.uk @whynowworld," he captioned the picture.

Lucas Maurice Morad-Jagger, 23

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jagger shares son Lucas Maurice Morad-Jagger with Brazilian lingerie model Luciana Gimenez Morad. Lucas was born on May 18, 1999.

Lucas has a flair for fashion, and was featured in commON magazine in August 2022. He also attended Paris Fashion Week in January 2022.

He is also a frequent traveller, having spent time in Budapest, Hungary, and Milan, Italy, in the summer of 2022. In June, he caught his father's Rolling Stones show in Madrid and shared it with his Instagram followers. And in 2021, he posted shots from a father-son trip and a visit with sister Georgia May.

When he was 21 years old, Lucas underwent ear surgery to have a cholesteatoma removed.

Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, 6

Melanie Hamrick Insatgram

Jagger's eighth child, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, was born on Dec. 8, 2016. The Rolling Stones frontman shares his youngest kid with his current partner, American ballerina Melanie Hamrick. (At the time Deveraux was born, Hamrick was 29 and Jagger was 73.)

Hamrick has posted lots of snaps of Deveraux over the years. He enjoys petting sheep, boat adventures and watching his father hit the stage with his mom.

In a May 2022 Instagram post, Hamrick shared a photo showing Devereaux dressed up like Spiderman and enjoying riding a horse named Rubi. "Riding through life with my little Spider-Man Dev! ❤️ Had such a beautiful day with beautiful horses and our friend Rubi 🙏🏼," she captioned the post.