Michael J. Fox's 4 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Michael J. Fox's four kids: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé

By
Published on April 19, 2023
Michael J. Fox family
Photo: Michael J. Fox Instagram

Award-winning actor Michael J. Fox has a plethora of roles to his name, but perhaps his proudest one to date is being a father.

The Back to the Future star shares four kids with his wife of over 30 years, Tracy Pollan, but he once joked to Reader's Digest that it sometimes "feels like five."

He also spoke with the outlet about his best parenting advice: "Always be available to your kids. Because if you say, 'Give me five minutes, give me 10 minutes,' it'll be 15, it'll be 20. And then when you get there, the shine will have worn off whatever it is they wanted to share with you."

He continued, "I've never gotten up to see something one of my kids wanted to show me and not been rewarded."

The actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 and went public with his diagnosis in seven years later. In 2009, the actor spoke with Good Housekeeping about how the disease has affected his family life.

"If I'm reaching for something, they'll just do it and carry on," he said of his kids. "[They have learned] empathy, resilience, and also sorting out what's important from what's not — things like vanity."

Fox has a close bond with all four of his adult children, and they are frequently featured on his Instagram account.

"Our children are beautiful, sensitive, intelligent, empathetic, independent, compassionate, adventurous, lovely people," he captioned a Mother's Day tribute to Pollan in May 2022. "That's your fault. We all love you so much. Happy Mother's Day."

Keep reading for everything there is to know about Michael J. Fox's kids.

Sam Michael Fox, 33

Michael J. Fox and Sam
Michael J. Fox Instagram

Fox and Pollan welcomed their first child, Sam Michael Fox, on May 30, 1989. Sam is the couple's only son, and Fox expressed their excitement about becoming first-time parents to PEOPLE at the time.

"We did the whole womb music deal, where we put the headphones on Tracy's stomach and played everything from Vivaldi to the Allman Brothers," he said in December 1989.

Sam is nearly identical to his dad, with their striking similarities evident when they pose side-by-side in photos.

"Sam from my POV you're not getting older, you're just getting taller," Michael wrote in a 2021 birthday tribute to his son. "Happy birthday @palekidd Love you."

Another similarity Sam shares with his dad? He also works in the entertainment industry. Sam has produced a variety of media like Ben Barnes' 11:11 music video, the short film Good Grief and his dad's upcoming documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Aquinnah Kathleen Fox, 28

Michael J. Fox and Aquinnah
Michael J. Fox Instagram

The couple welcomed twin daughters, Aquinnah Kathleen Fox and Schuyler Frances Fox, on Feb. 15, 1995.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Aquinnah studied at Duke University, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology, visual & media studies and art history. During her time in college, Aquinnah was also a member of the Duke University ballet program.

She previously worked as a brand and marketing strategist in New York City, and now resides in Los Angeles working as an assistant at Annapurna Pictures.

In an adorable tribute to his twin girls, Michael posted a series of snaps of Aquinnah and her sister in honor of their 28th birthday.

"Twice the love, a hundred times the laughs," he wrote on Feb. 15, 2022. "Happy birthday to my beautiful girls. I love you so ❤️."

Schuyler Frances Fox, 28

Michael J. Fox and Schulyer
Michael J. Fox Instagram

Schuyler Frances Fox makes up the second half of Fox and Pollan's twin girls.

Schuyler attended Pomona College and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology, per her LinkedIn profile. After college, she worked as a Project Coordinator at Columbia University Medical Center before going back to school and graduating with a Master of Education from Harvard University. Currently, she works as an assistant producer in Massachusetts.

Both girls maintain a low profile, and most of their social media accounts are set to private. However, that doesn't stop their proud dad from giving them shout-outs on Instagram.

"Happy birthday Quin and Sky!," Fox wrote on the twins' birthday in 2021, referencing Aquinnah and Schuyler's nicknames. "You started out perfect and got even better. I love you both so much and I am lucky to be your dood xox."

Esmé Annabelle Fox, 21

Michael J. Fox and Esme
Michael J. Fox Instagram

The Family Ties actor and his wife welcomed their youngest child, Esmé Annabelle Fox, on Nov. 3, 2001.

While Esmé also stays out of the spotlight, Michael confirmed to PEOPLE in 2019 that his youngest daughter was moving out of the family home and heading to college.

At a benefit for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, the actor revealed the couple's plans now that their kids had all moved out.

"Our youngest is going off to college, so we are going to be empty nesters, so … we are going to do some traveling!" he said.

While her own social media accounts are set to private, Esmé is often featured on her dad's Instagram page.

"It's #nationaldaughtersday and I have 3 amazing daughters," Fox wrote alongside a photo of Esmé smiling for the camera while standing in between her two sisters, shared in September 2020.

In November 2021, Michael honored his daughter's 20th birthday with an Instagram post that revealed her sweet nickname: Ezzie. "20 years of joy," he captioned the post. "Happy birthday Ezzie! You are a force for good in the universe. Thanks for that. I love you, Xoxo."

In the photo, the father-daughter duo are both wearing Duke University hats, where Esmé is currently a student, according to her LinkedIn.

