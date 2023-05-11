Michael Douglas' 3 Children: Everything to Know

Michael Douglas has enjoyed a long and storied career, earning several impressive accolades for his roles, but his children are what he values most in life.

The Ant-Man star first became a dad in 1978 with the birth of his son Cameron, 44, whom he shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker; the pair were married for 18 years before splitting in 1995 and finalizing their divorce in 2000.

Douglas went on to marry actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and the Hollywood power couple share two children: son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 20.

"My career was the most important thing in my life, followed by marriage and children," Douglas told AARP The Magazine in 2010. "And it's completely reversed now. I never anticipated starting a family and the joy of raising kids at my age."

Over the years, Douglas' kids have made appearances on the red carpet at several of his movie premieres and his oldest child, Cameron, has even joined him on-screen in a handful of projects. The Academy Award-winning actor has also given a few glimpses into his family life on social media, as has his wife.

In June 2020, Zeta-Jones posted a rare photo of the entire family on Father's Day in honor of Douglas, writing in the caption: "We love you Michael, Happy Father's Day my love 💌🌹♥."

Cameron Douglas, 44

Cameron Douglas, Douglas' and Luker's only child together, was born on Dec. 13, 1978.

Cameron has long struggled with drug addiction, which began at age 13, as he detailed in his 2019 memoir Long Way Home. In 2009, he was arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and coke. He was sentenced to five years in prison; his sentence was later extended for possession while he was incarcerated.

"There were moments when hope dwindled… and then it's just a train out of the station," Douglas recalled to PEOPLE in 2019. "Life became a series of crises. I thought I was going to lose him."

Cameron added, "I hated the wreckage I saw in my life because of drugs, but I just couldn't stop."

He was released from prison in 2016 after nearly eight years, but he emerged sober and determined to help other addicts "seek help — and maybe save a life."

"I'm very proud of him, not only for the book but for the way he conducts his life," Douglas said of his son's memoir and journey to recovery. "He's talking the talk and walking the walk."

Cameron is now raising two children with his longtime girlfriend, yoga instructor Viviene Thibes. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Lua Lizzy Douglas, on Dec. 18, 2017.

"Having my daughter gives me a whole new perspective on life," Cameron told PEOPLE in 2019. "My daughter is a source of inspiration ... Hopefully she will see her father has accomplished a lot and is doing good things and maybe she'll be proud of my journey."

On Dec. 22, 2020, Cameron announced on Instagram that he and Thibes had welcomed a son. "Touch down planet earth 🌎 Welcome my Son...Ryder T. Douglas 🦋," he wrote alongside a photo of his family of four.

Douglas commented on the image, "So happy for Vivian and you. Don't think Lua is sure about this yet!" Zeta-Jones also left a comment, "Lua's Face! like.....'whatever..........' Hilarious! Congrats!!"

As for Cameron's relationship with his father, he told PEOPLE in 2017 that their time apart made them even closer.

"In difficult times, we tend to come closer. It is a beautiful sort of trait that we have," he said. "My father and I have an amazing relationship. I love spending time with him, and I will spend as much time with him as I can."

Cameron has even joined his dad on-screen. He starred alongside Douglas and his late grandfather Kirk Douglas in the 2004 dramedy It Runs in the Family and is set to share the screen with his dad again in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot.

Dylan Douglas, 22

Douglas and Zeta-Jones' first child together, Dylan Douglas, was born on Aug. 8, 2000. The couple got married just a few months later with Dylan present at the ceremony.

In 2016, when Dylan was just 15, he made a speech about his struggles with dyslexia at a public event in New York City. Zeta-Jones reflected on his moving speech on her Facebook page in 2020, writing, "My son Dylan at age 15, talking about his dyslexia so eloquently. Hard work with good teachers. Forever indebted. #educationforall."

Douglas had previously shared how proud he was of his son's interest in charity work, telling PEOPLE in 2016, "I think it's just being in the same household, he looks at how I spend my time and what I'm doing ... He's a good son. I am very proud."

Dylan went on to study at Brown University. He posted a photo of his dorm room in September 2018 writing, "A new home." In 2019, the Wednesday star paid her son a visit during his sophomore year and shared a photo from the trip, captioned: "On campus with my boy Dylan."

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Douglas spoke about his son's daredevil tendencies and reacted to an Instagram post Dylan had shared of himself skydiving.

"He just did a skydiving thing," he said. "But I remember that age. It's a hormonal thing, I think, for boys, testing yourself."

He added, "You know, what I did not like is he was the first one to jump. Don't be the first one to jump out, let a couple of other people go first to test if there's any rocks in there."

In 2022, Dylan graduated from college. "One proud Dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done! 👏 @dylan_douglas," the dad of three wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Dylan.

Zeta-Jones also shared an image of her hugging her son, captioned, "Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

Carys Douglas, 20

Carys Douglas, Douglas' and Zeta-Jones' daughter, was born on April 20, 2003.

Zeta-Jones, who starred as Velma Kelly in 2002's Chicago, was nine months pregnant with Carys when she won the Academy Award for the role. She recalled those few months leading up to the birth of her daughter to Yahoo Entertainment in 2018.

"It was a roller coaster of shooting the film, promoting the film with my ever-growing bump, going to the Oscars with my ever-growing bump, singing live, winning, and then giving birth to my baby 10 days later. It was a real trip," she told the outlet.

Over the years, Carys has joined her stylish mom at several high-profile fashion events for designers such as Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi.

It appears she's been taking after her mom since she was little. Shortly after the release of Netflix's Wednesday, in which Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams, the proud mom shared a throwback video of Carys from when she was younger participating in a school singing performance. In the video, Carys sports dark eye makeup and moody facial expressions and notably does not participate in the singing.

"Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣 I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣 Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud🖤," Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption.

In a joint mother-daughter interview with Town & Country, Carys talked about what it was like growing up as the daughter of two famous actors, noting that when she was younger, she didn't know what her dad's real job was.

"I thought my dad was a pancake maker," she told the outlet. "I didn't know he was an actor. Honestly."

However, as she got older and her family moved from Bermuda to New York, she began to grasp Douglas and Zeta-Jones' level of fame.

​​"I hated it," Carys said of the paparazzi, continuing, "I used to get really upset. They would jump on the subway and sit right in front of me. I was, like, six. I was confused. That's when I knew, 'If this is going to be what it's like, I need to focus on who I really am, and this is going to be something that's just going to happen, and I can't do anything about it.' "

As for her future goals, Carys has her sights set on fashion.

"Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me," Carys said. "I'm always looking through her closet."

She also shared that her parents constantly remind her of how lucky she is: "My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, 'Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary.'"