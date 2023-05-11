Michael Douglas' 3 Children: Everything to Know

Get to know Michael Douglas’ three kids: Cameron, Dylan and Carys

By Sarah Title
Published on May 11, 2023 10:24 AM
Michael Douglas' Kids
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic ; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Michael Douglas has enjoyed a long and storied career, earning several impressive accolades for his roles, but his children are what he values most in life.

The Ant-Man star first became a dad in 1978 with the birth of his son Cameron, 44, whom he shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker; the pair were married for 18 years before splitting in 1995 and finalizing their divorce in 2000.

Douglas went on to marry actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and the Hollywood power couple share two children: son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 20.

"My career was the most important thing in my life, followed by marriage and children," Douglas told AARP The Magazine in 2010. "And it's completely reversed now. I never anticipated starting a family and the joy of raising kids at my age."

Over the years, Douglas' kids have made appearances on the red carpet at several of his movie premieres and his oldest child, Cameron, has even joined him on-screen in a handful of projects. The Academy Award-winning actor has also given a few glimpses into his family life on social media, as has his wife.

In June 2020, Zeta-Jones posted a rare photo of the entire family on Father's Day in honor of Douglas, writing in the caption: "We love you Michael, Happy Father's Day my love 💌🌹♥."

Keep reading for everything to know about Michael Douglas' children.

Cameron Douglas, 44

Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Cameron Douglas, Douglas' and Luker's only child together, was born on Dec. 13, 1978.

Cameron has long struggled with drug addiction, which began at age 13, as he detailed in his 2019 memoir Long Way Home. In 2009, he was arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and coke. He was sentenced to five years in prison; his sentence was later extended for possession while he was incarcerated.

"There were moments when hope dwindled… and then it's just a train out of the station," Douglas recalled to PEOPLE in 2019. "Life became a series of crises. I thought I was going to lose him."

Cameron added, "I hated the wreckage I saw in my life because of drugs, but I just couldn't stop."

He was released from prison in 2016 after nearly eight years, but he emerged sober and determined to help other addicts "seek help — and maybe save a life."

"I'm very proud of him, not only for the book but for the way he conducts his life," Douglas said of his son's memoir and journey to recovery. "He's talking the talk and walking the walk."

Cameron is now raising two children with his longtime girlfriend, yoga instructor Viviene Thibes. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Lua Lizzy Douglas, on Dec. 18, 2017.

"Having my daughter gives me a whole new perspective on life," Cameron told PEOPLE in 2019. "My daughter is a source of inspiration ... Hopefully she will see her father has accomplished a lot and is doing good things and maybe she'll be proud of my journey."

Cameron Douglas family
Cameron Douglas Instagram

On Dec. 22, 2020, Cameron announced on Instagram that he and Thibes had welcomed a son. "Touch down planet earth 🌎 Welcome my Son...Ryder T. Douglas 🦋," he wrote alongside a photo of his family of four.

Douglas commented on the image, "So happy for Vivian and you. Don't think Lua is sure about this yet!" Zeta-Jones also left a comment, "Lua's Face! like.....'whatever..........' Hilarious! Congrats!!"

As for Cameron's relationship with his father, he told PEOPLE in 2017 that their time apart made them even closer.

"In difficult times, we tend to come closer. It is a beautiful sort of trait that we have," he said. "My father and I have an amazing relationship. I love spending time with him, and I will spend as much time with him as I can."

Cameron has even joined his dad on-screen. He starred alongside Douglas and his late grandfather Kirk Douglas in the 2004 dramedy It Runs in the Family and is set to share the screen with his dad again in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot.

Dylan Douglas, 22

Dylan Michael Douglas attends the premiere of Disney+ Original Series "National Treasure: Edge Of History" at El Capitan Theatre on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Araya Doheny/WireImage

Douglas and Zeta-Jones' first child together, Dylan Douglas, was born on Aug. 8, 2000. The couple got married just a few months later with Dylan present at the ceremony.

In 2016, when Dylan was just 15, he made a speech about his struggles with dyslexia at a public event in New York City. Zeta-Jones reflected on his moving speech on her Facebook page in 2020, writing, "My son Dylan at age 15, talking about his dyslexia so eloquently. Hard work with good teachers. Forever indebted. #educationforall."

Douglas had previously shared how proud he was of his son's interest in charity work, telling PEOPLE in 2016, "I think it's just being in the same household, he looks at how I spend my time and what I'm doing ... He's a good son. I am very proud."

Dylan went on to study at Brown University. He posted a photo of his dorm room in September 2018 writing, "A new home." In 2019, the Wednesday star paid her son a visit during his sophomore year and shared a photo from the trip, captioned: "On campus with my boy Dylan."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Dylan Michael Douglas at the premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Dylan Douglas. Gilbert Flores/Variety

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Douglas spoke about his son's daredevil tendencies and reacted to an Instagram post Dylan had shared of himself skydiving.

"He just did a skydiving thing," he said. "But I remember that age. It's a hormonal thing, I think, for boys, testing yourself."

He added, "You know, what I did not like is he was the first one to jump. Don't be the first one to jump out, let a couple of other people go first to test if there's any rocks in there."

In 2022, Dylan graduated from college. "One proud Dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done! 👏 @dylan_douglas," the dad of three wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Dylan.

Zeta-Jones also shared an image of her hugging her son, captioned, "Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

Carys Douglas, 20

Carys Zeta Douglas attends Town & Country 2018 New Modern Swans Celebration with Michael Kors, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Carys Douglas on September 9, 2018 in New York City
Andrew Toth/Getty

Carys Douglas, Douglas' and Zeta-Jones' daughter, was born on April 20, 2003.

Zeta-Jones, who starred as Velma Kelly in 2002's Chicago, was nine months pregnant with Carys when she won the Academy Award for the role. She recalled those few months leading up to the birth of her daughter to Yahoo Entertainment in 2018.

"It was a roller coaster of shooting the film, promoting the film with my ever-growing bump, going to the Oscars with my ever-growing bump, singing live, winning, and then giving birth to my baby 10 days later. It was a real trip," she told the outlet.

Over the years, Carys has joined her stylish mom at several high-profile fashion events for designers such as Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi.

It appears she's been taking after her mom since she was little. Shortly after the release of Netflix's Wednesday, in which Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams, the proud mom shared a throwback video of Carys from when she was younger participating in a school singing performance. In the video, Carys sports dark eye makeup and moody facial expressions and notably does not participate in the singing.

"Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣 I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣 Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud🖤," Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption.

Catherine Zeta Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 Show on July 04, 2019 in Rome, Italy
Carys Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty

In a joint mother-daughter interview with Town & Country, Carys talked about what it was like growing up as the daughter of two famous actors, noting that when she was younger, she didn't know what her dad's real job was.

"I thought my dad was a pancake maker," she told the outlet. "I didn't know he was an actor. Honestly."

However, as she got older and her family moved from Bermuda to New York, she began to grasp Douglas and Zeta-Jones' level of fame.

​​"I hated it," Carys said of the paparazzi, continuing, "I used to get really upset. They would jump on the subway and sit right in front of me. I was, like, six. I was confused. That's when I knew, 'If this is going to be what it's like, I need to focus on who I really am, and this is going to be something that's just going to happen, and I can't do anything about it.' "

As for her future goals, Carys has her sights set on fashion.

"Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me," Carys said. "I'm always looking through her closet."

She also shared that her parents constantly remind her of how lucky she is: "My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, 'Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary.'"

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro Shares First Photo and Reveals the Name of His Newborn Baby Girl: 'Over the Moon'
Robert De Niro (L) and actor Billy Crystal attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XX
Billy Crystal Says It's 'Wonderful' Robert De Niro Is a Dad Again at 79 (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother"
Jennifer Lopez Kisses Ben Affleck and Talks Motherhood at Premiere of Action Movie 'The Mother'
Robert De Niro attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England
Robert De Niro Says Fatherhood Brings Both 'Mystery' and 'Excitement' After Becoming a Dad of 7
Jenna bush
Jenna Bush Hager Cries as She Says She 'Wasn't There' for Hoda Kotb When Daughter Hope Was Sick
Jack Quaid (L) and Dennis Quaid attend the Armani and Cinema Society Screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Truth" after party at Armani Ristorante on October 7, 2015 in New York City
Dennis Quaid's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards
All About Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's 2 Children
Tiger Woods of The United States poses with his son Charlie Woods on the first tee during the Friday pro-am as a preview for the 2022 PNC Championship
All About Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Axel Woods
Kyla Pratt (C), Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and Liyah Kilpatrick attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
All About Kyla Pratt's 2 Kids
Lizzy Caplan attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzy Caplan Says Son Alfie, Husband Tom Riley Are 'Most Important Part of My Life' (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro 'Is Okay' and 'Good with' Welcoming Baby No. 7 at 79: 'Never Gets Easier'
Sia Furler arrives at the 15th Annual Trevor Project Benefit held at Hollywood Palladium on December 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Sia's 2 Kids: Everything She's Said About Her Sons
Pat and Maggie Sajak
All About Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak
Jennifer Garner Boots
Jennifer Garner Reveals She Was a 'Nightmare' as a First-Time Mom: 'I Was All Over Her'
Birkhead: Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Smhouq_Q/. Larry Birkhead/Instagram
Larry Birkhead Tells PEOPLE 5 Things No One Knows About Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead (Exclusive)
Ben Falcone, Vivian Falcone, and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy's Two Daughters Make Rare Appearance with Parents at 'Little Mermaid' Premiere