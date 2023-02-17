Michael Bublé's 4 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Bublé is a doting dad of four.

The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, have welcomed four kids since tying the knot in 2011: Noah, 9, Elias, 7, Vida, 4, and baby Cielo, whom they had in August 2022.

Bublé has said that he and Lopilato, who is from Argentina, have very different parenting styles.

"I'm so proud to be Canadian, but we're very conservative and we're courteous and everything runs sort of in [an orderly fashion]," he told Yahoo Life. "Argentinians are far freer and it's loose ... and you know what? It made for such a perfect mix. It was hard for me, culturally, at first to sort of deal with that, but I love how easygoing my wife is."

Of Lopilato, he added, "She just loves watching them color outside of the lines. I think that mix of our cultures has been such a beautiful thing for my kids because I think they've taken the best of both worlds — and they're very different worlds."

Michael Bublé Instagram

The four-time Grammy winner also believes that balance is key when it comes to parenting and having careers in show business.

"I'm really lucky that my wife and I have decided to try and support each other in that way, and as we speak, I'm [working], but I fly back Sunday, and right now my wife is making a movie," he told PEOPLE in 2016. "I'll fly back, and for the three weeks that she's making a movie, I'm the babysitter, I'm Mr. Mom or whatever you call it. So it allows us both to be fulfilled within our professional lives, but at the same time, we feel like we haven't lost control of the balance."

Keep reading to learn more about Michael Bublé's four kids.

Noah Bublé, 9

Michael Bublé Instagram

Bublé and Lopilato welcomed their first child, Noah Bublé, on Aug. 27, 2013. "Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son," Bublé wrote on Instagram at the time.

In 2016, when Noah was just 3 years old, he was diagnosed with cancer. "We are devastated by the recent cancer diagnosis of our eldest son Noah who is currently in treatment in the US," Bublé wrote in a statement. "Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well."

A few years later, Bublé opened up about the moment they received the diagnosis. "The worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being," he said. "I much rather would have it have been me. Many times I wish that it had been."

After 18 months of treatment, Noah went into remission in 2017 and was released from the hospital. Bublé has said that the experience gave him a new outlook on life. "I don't wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you've truly suffered, when you've truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life," he later told PEOPLE.

Now 9 years old, Noah is happy and healthy. He's even begun to follow in his dad's musical footsteps. Bublé bragged about Noah's musical talent on Instagram in July 2022. He shared a video of his son playing the piano and wrote, "More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body !!"

Elias Bublé, 7

Michael Bublé Instagram

The couple's second son, Elias "Eli" Bublé, was born on Jan. 22, 2016. "And then there were 4," the singer wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of him and Lopilato holding the newborn.

These days, Eli loves superheroes — specifically Marvel characters.

On his 5th birthday, Bublé shared a photo of his son dressed as Captain America. "You are my pride and joy, a man after my own heart," he wrote in the caption. "Happy 5th Birthday, Elias Bublé! We love you so so much!!"

In March 2022, when Bublé and Lopilato told their three kids they were expecting another baby, Elias had a memorable reaction. Bublé shared the story during an appearance on The View.

"We told them, 'You know, Mommy has a baby in her tummy and you're gonna have a little brother or sister,' and my 5-year-old Eli was just distraught," the singer recalled. "And we said, 'What's wrong?' and he said, 'Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and made the baby?' "

The dad of four thought the sentiment was sweet, adding, "They just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and they have a baby, so he just wants to know why he wasn't invited."

Vida Amber Betty Bublé, 4

Michael Bublé Instagram

Bublé and Lopilato's third child, Vida Amber Betty Bublé, was born on July 25, 2018. The name Vida means "life" in Lopilato's native Spanish. The couple also honored Bublé's mother Amber and Lopilato's mother Betty with her two middle names.

Shortly after her birth, Lopilato shared a black-and-white image of Vida's little hand. "How to explain that our heart explodes with love?" she wrote in Spanish. "That there's not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!"

A few months later, Bublé opened up about their new bundle of joy in an interview with PEOPLE. "She's beautiful, with blue eyes and is already really expressive. I love that she looks like my wife," he said. "It's like holding my little baby wife. She smiles a lot and tries to sort of talk just like her brothers did."

The "Feeling Good" singer also revealed that he was the one that picked her name: "It's the second time I had come up with the name. I was going through the list of names, and I went 'Oh, you know what, babe? Vida! I mean, what says it better than life, you know?' What a miracle this kid is."

Like her brother Eli, Vida also loves superheroes. In June 2021, the proud dad shared a video of Vida adorably explaining her preference for superheroes over princesses. In the video, he asks his daughter if she likes princesses, to which she replies, "No." He then asks her what she does like. "I like Marvel," she replies.

"You like Marvel? Like the superheroes?" Bublé clarifies, to which Vida nods. In the caption, he wrote, "I should have seen it coming....Her first words were 'I AM INEVITABLE!' "

She also loves dancing with her dad. Bublé has posted many daddy-daughter dance sessions on his Instagram over the years, and in June 2022, he shared photos of him taking Vida to dance class. "Officially a Dance Dad," he wrote alongside a photo of him helping Vida, who wore a colorful tutu and rainbow jacket, change into her ballet shoes.

Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé

Luisana Lopilato Instagram

Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, the couple's fourth child and second daughter, was born on Aug. 19, 2022. They announced the news on Instagram, writing, "From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️."

Bublé revealed that he and Lopilato were expecting their fourth baby that February in his music video for "I'll Never Not Love You." In the video, he and Lopilato recreated scenes from iconic romance movies, with an ending clip showing her pregnant alongside their three children.

The singer also told PEOPLE in May 2022 that their fourth baby would likely be their last. "We're really trying to be present with the pregnancy because, most likely, it's the last time," the singer said. "I want it to be really special for [Luisana], and I know it goes really fast. Since it's probably the last one, I just want to make sure that we're really enjoying every second of it."

Just before the actress gave birth, she shared in an Instagram Q&A that one of her other three children had come up with Cielo's name — although she didn't say specifically who it was.

In November 2022, Bublé shared a rare photo of his and Lopilato's newest addition. In the shot, he held a sleeping Cielo in a bundle of blankets while on a walk.