All About Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's Children

Mark Zuckerberg is a proud father of three!

In March, the Meta CEO announced that he and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan welcomed their third daughter.

Zuckerberg and Chan first started dating in 2003, after meeting at Zuckerberg's Harvard University fraternity when he was a sophomore and she was a freshman.

After almost 10 years of dating, they tied the knot in May 2012 in a ceremony in their Palo Alto backyard — surprising their guests, who thought they were there to celebrate Chan's graduation from UCSF medical school.

In addition to giving glimpses of their love story on social media and the red carpet through the years, they have also been candid about their journey to becoming parents.

Here's everything to know about the Zuckerberg Chan family and everything they've said about parenting.

Mark Zuckerberg and family. Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

Maxima Chan Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

In July 2015, Zuckerberg and Chan announced on Facebook that they were expecting their first child, following years of trying and three miscarriages. "This will be a new chapter in our lives," they wrote at the time.

Days before their daughter's arrival, Zuckerberg announced he would be taking a couple of months of paternity leave immediately following the birth. "Priscilla and I are starting to get ready for our daughter's arrival," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook. "We've also been thinking about how we're going to take time off during the first months of her life. This is a very personal decision, and I've decided to take 2 months of paternity leave when our daughter arrives."

In December 2015, the couple announced the arrival of their baby girl, with Zuckerberg writing, "Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter Max into the world!"

Along with the birth announcement — which included a sweet photo of the family of three — the proud new parents announced the foundation of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization with the mission to advance human potential and promote equality.

In an open letter to their daughter, the couple revealed they would contribute 99 percent of their Facebook shares during their lives to causes including improving education and curing disease.

"Max, we love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for you and all children. We wish you a life filled with the same love, hope and joy you give us. We can't wait to see what you bring to this world," they wrote in part.

August Chan Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

In March 2017, Zuckerberg and Chan announced they were expanding their family, while also opening up about their previous struggles to conceive. "We weren't sure what to expect or whether we'd be able to have another child," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook at the time. "When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy." The post continued, "My next hope was that it would be a girl."

Before their second child's arrival, Zuckerberg opened up to People en Español about how fatherhood has changed him. "Leading up to having Max changed my perspective a lot," he said. "We actually had a few miscarriages before having Max so at the time we actually knew that we were going to have her, we were just so happy that it's like, 'okay, we think that she's going to be healthy and is going to come.' "

In August 2017, the couple welcomed another daughter, fittingly named August. "Your mom and I are so excited to see who you will become," Dad wrote on Facebook at the time. "August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us."

Over the years, the couple has given candid looks into their family life, while also opening up about how they've kept their kids grounded. In an exclusive interview and home tour surrounding the four-year anniversary of their philanthropic organization the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Zuckerberg and Chan opened up to CBS This Morning's Gayle King about giving their children "responsibilities" at home.

"Well I think, first of all, we don't give them everything," said Zuckerberg. "That's an important piece, but they also just have responsibilities." "They have chores, they have responsibilities," added Chan. "We also take them to work. Mark and I take both of them to the office to see what we do, how we contribute."

Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg

mark zuckerberg/instagram

In September 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their third child. "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!" Zuckerberg wrote alongside a sweet photo of his family.

In February 2023, Zuckerberg gave a glimpse of Chan's pregnancy as he wished her a happy birthday, sharing a photo of him giving his wife a kiss on the cheek while holding her baby bump. "Happy birthday to my favorite person! (Or, as August likes to call her, the main character in our family.)," he captioned the post.

The following month, Zuckerberg announced the arrival of their third child, a baby girl named Aurelia. "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," he captioned the post.