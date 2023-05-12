All About Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's 3 Kids

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann have the cutest family of five.

The two actors, who met on the set of Hargitay's show Law & Order SVU and married in 2004, are the parents of three kids: August, 16, Amaya, 12, and Andrew, 11.

Hargitay welcomed her first child, August, at age 42, in 2006. She and Hermann then adopted Amaya and Andrew within six months of each other.

While raising three children has often been a handful, Hargitay has said she wouldn't have it any other way.

"Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me," she told PEOPLE in March 2018. "Together we're just this whole, happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I've never known anything that was more right."

When it comes to parenting, she leans on her kids and Hermann to help her figure it out along the way.

"The thing that's made me a better parent is my kids, because they taught me to really listen," she explained. "My husband is my North Star, and my kids are my teachers."

Mariska Hargitay Instagram

Hermann has also spoken about parenthood, discussing his advice for other couples looking into adoption with PEOPLE in June 2018.

"I think that parenting in general is not for the faint of heart, it's something to go into with a lot of thought and a lot of courage and a lot of joy," he said. "Parenthood in whatever form, whether biological or adopted kids is an exquisite journey. To bring a young person into your life."

The Hargitay-Hermann clan have become known for their family Halloween costumes and shared plenty of other sweet moments over the years.

Here's everything to know about Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's three children.

August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, 16

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Hargitay and Hermann welcomed their first child together, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, on June 28, 2006.

A few months later, Hargitay won her first Emmy Award and said during her speech, "When I named my son August, I had no idea that the month would end like this!"

When August was a baby, he was often seen visiting his mom on the set of Law & Order: SVU while she was filming in New York City.

Shortly after August became a big brother to both Amaya and Andrew, Hargitay shared that he always wanted siblings.

"August thinks this was all his idea," Hargitay told Good Housekeeping in 2012. "He said, 'I want a baby sister,' and Amaya came. Then he said, 'I want a baby brother,' and Andrew came."

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

When he was 7 years old, August and his siblings joined his parents at Hargitay's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. August proudly held his mom's star as the family posed for photos on the red carpet and the actress gave each of her kids a sweet shout-out in her speech.

"Thank you … to August and to Amaya and to Andrew," she said. "I know one day you will grow into an understanding of how brightly the three of you shine into me and Daddy's life."

Hargitay and August have seemingly a mother-son tradition of attending the US Open together. They have been seen attending the tennis event in 2014, 2021 and 2022. At the 2022 US Open, Hargitay and August even posed for photos together at the event, with August looking handsome dressed in a blue button-down shirt and a brown jacket.

Hargitay has also, on rare occasions, posted her own photos of her family on social media. Most notably, their family Halloween costumes. In 2021, they dressed as Wizard of Oz characters and in 2020, as ancient Greek gods and goddesses.

Amaya Josephine Hermann, 12

Mariska Hargitay Instagram

Hermann and Hargitay adopted Amaya Josephine Hermann in April 2011.

"I'm deliriously happy," Hargitay told PEOPLE at the time. "From the minute she was born, she was just surprisingly alert and so full of love."

Hargitay also shared that the whole family was a part of the name-choosing process, telling PEOPLE that she liked the name "Maya," but they decided to go with a similar moniker instead.

"I liked that name, but I wanted her to have the same initials as August," she explained. "I thought adding the 'A' was so feminine. Amaya sounded so open and feminine and beautiful — just like her."

One month after her birth, Hargitay told PEOPLE that Amaya "really completed our little family of four." She added, "She's not fussy, she doesn't cry much … she's just very peaceful."

The following year, Hargitay shared Amaya's birth story in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

"I basically pulled Amaya out. Peter and I held her, and then the birth mother and I hugged for a long time. That was profound," she said. "That was one of the most meaningful moments I've ever had in my life."

Larry Busacca/WireImage

In 2019, Hargitay and Hermann opened up about their decision to adopt in an interview with PEOPLE.

"Having lost my mom at a young age, I then grew up with my stepmom, and I have half-siblings, and so I know that families can be built in all sorts of different ways, that there isn't just one way to create a family and that it isn't just about biology," the Law & Order: SVU actress said.

Over the years, Amaya has attended several red carpet events with her siblings and parents. In October 2019, the family attended the opening night of Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. and posed for a family photo on the blue carpet. Amaya has also participated in the crew's yearly Halloween costumes.

Andrew Nicolas Hermann, 11

James Devaney/Getty

Hargitay and Hermann welcomed their third child, Andrew Nicolas Hermann, six months after Amaya joined the family in October 2011.

"We never in a million years thought it would happen this quickly, but something inside of us knew that this was right, and we said, 'Yes, yes, yes!' " Hargitay told PEOPLE.

The couple was hoping to adopt again but didn't expect to get the call so soon. "We knew this was our guy. Everything about it felt right. It felt divinely right," the mom of three said.

Being so close in age, Amaya and Andrew developed an immediate bond. "They'll lie in the crib together, and she'll hold his hand and put her arm around him," Hargitay said. "She's already so protective of him."

In Hargitay and Hermann's 2019 interview with PEOPLE, the actress referred to Andrew as "this angel that fell out of the sky, because he was a little unexpected."

Hermann's children have had a profound impact on him — they even inspired him to write a children's book. In 2018, he published his first children's book, If the S in Moose Comes Loose, and although he said he was nervous to show his kids the book at first, they loved it, especially Andrew.

"The first time that I actually read them the complete book, I think they could tell that I was hoping they would really like it," the Younger actor said. "They were like, 'Dude, Dad, chill.' And they love it. Now our youngest keeps asking for it, but I think that it might be because he wants to get in with me. I think it's a slightly political move. Smart little dude!"

In December 2022, Hargitay shared some rare photos of the family visiting Walt Disney World, where she hosted the candlelight procession. In one shot, the family of five posed in front of Cinderella's Castle and in another, Andrew and Hargitay watched the fireworks show with their backs to the camera.