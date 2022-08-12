All About Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins, Moroccan and Monroe

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011

By
Published on August 12, 2022 11:15 AM
Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Rich Polk/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have co-parenting all figured out.

The singer and the television host share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Despite their divorce, Carey and Cannon continue to support each other and their children, whom they've affectionately dubbed "dem kids."

"They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," Carey told PEOPLE. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

Carey and Cannon have also been open about how they are raising their children to be humble. "I want my kids to understand that every child isn't as fortunate as they are," Cannon told PEOPLE in 2012. That same sentiment was echoed by Carey in 2019: "It's hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don't think everything is just handed to them."

Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Having famous parents still has its perks, however. Monroe and Moroccan have walked red carpets, gone on yacht vacations and even had a cameo in a music video.

Through it all, the siblings have remained close. "They love each other and are best friends, but [now] they'll do things without each other," Carey told PEOPLE exclusively in 2018. "I just hope they maintain that for the rest of their lives. There's nothing like the bond that they share."

Learn more about Monroe and Moroccan below.

Monroe Cannon, 11

Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon
Mariah Carey Instagram

Carey and Cannon welcomed their twins on April 30, 2011, in Los Angeles, the same day as their third wedding anniversary. According to Carey's representatives, daughter Monroe was born first. In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Carey explained that she wanted both of her kids to share her same initials, narrowing first names down to those beginning with the letter 'M.' Monroe's name was inspired by the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe, though the 11-year-old goes by the adorable nickname 'Roe.'

It seems like Monroe gets a lot of her traits from her mama, including her musical talents. "Miss Monroe has a really, really good ear for music and a really beautiful tone, but I can't force her to sing, so if she wants to sing, she'll sing," Carey said in 2016. Monroe was ready to sing the following year: she and Moroccan joined her mom on stage at a concert in Hollywood to sing along to "Always Be My Baby."

Nick, Moroccan, and Monroe Cannon
Nick Cannon Instagram

In July 2021, Monroe made her modeling debut in a back-to-school ad for children's brand OshKosh B'Gosh. The ad, which features a voice-over from Carey, pictures Monroe as a younger version of her mom. "As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams," Carey said of the ad. "Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts."

Monroe also seems to be quite the jokester. In a hilarious TikTok video posted by their mom, she and Moroccan can be seen play fighting after a fake fashion show, letting their competitive sides out right on the runway. In another funny video, Monroe is seemingly belting out her own high notes, before Carey playfully steps out from behind a door, revealing that Monroe was lip-syncing to her mom's iconic voice.

Moroccan Scott Cannon, 11

Mariah Carey and Moroccan Cannon
Mariah Carey Instagram

Moroccan Scott Cannon was born just after his sister on April 30, 2011. Continuing with the 'MC' initials, Moroccan was named after the Moroccan-inspired decor in the top-tier of Carey's New York City apartment, which was the site of her and Cannon's engagement.

Moroccan is a regular subject on his mom's Instagram, and one of his biggest milestones was captured for the platform in 2017. "My tooth fell out and I'm so excited and so happy!" a then 5 ½-year-old Moroccan exclaimed in an adorable video. "I want to show my mom so bad!" he continued. "#Rocstar loses his first tooth!" captioned Carey, using Moroccan's nickname.

Nick Cannon and Moroccan Cannon taken during the past six months as part of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's personal photo collection
Fresh Air Fund/WireImage

Carey showed off Moroccan's outgoing, sassy personality in another video of a speech he gave on New Year's Eve 2020. "A lot of people might've not thought that this year was perfect but this year was inspiring to me ... 'Cause I had it too good for too long, man," Moroccan said. "And I just was like 'Ah, this is so good,' and I needed a jumpstart."

Like his sister, Moroccan has a funny side. In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon revealed that Moroccan called him a "player." "It's the funniest thing, my kids call me a player. I was like, 'Who taught you that word? Who's been talking to you?' " he joked. "And [Moroccan's] like, 'Dad you can't be a player forever.' I'm like, this is the worst."

