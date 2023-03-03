All About Marc Anthony's 6 Kids (and Baby on the Way!)

While he's known for his music, Marc Anthony is a proud father too.

The three-time Grammy Award and six-time Latin Grammy Award winner is currently expecting his seventh child, and first with wife Nadia Ferreira, whom he married in 2023. Anthony (née Marco Antonio Muñiz) is already a father to six: He shares daughter Arianna, 28, and son Chase with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, sons Cristian, 23, and Ryan, 19, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and twins Emme and Maximilian, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Between his demanding career and large family, Anthony has been candid about his parenting highs and lows over the years. In 2016, he told CBS' Sunday Morning, "The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time … What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn't work out that way."

He continued, "It's the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that's the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder was it all worth it. Was it worth it? You know, on that level."

However, his children and their mothers have been quick to pay tribute to Anthony as a father. In 2019, Lopez used Instagram to honor Anthony on Father's Day with the caption, "Happy Father's Day to you Flaco! Emme and Max love you sooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!! Feliz Dia Del Padre!! #throwback."

Here's everything to know about Marc Anthony's six kids and baby on the way.

Arianna Muñiz, 28

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Anthony's daughter, Arianna Muñiz, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, was born on June 29, 1994. She leads quite a private life.

While she doesn't appear to be active on social media, her father's ex-wife, Shannon De Lima, did post a picture of them both on Instagram to mark Muñiz's 23rd birthday in 2017. "Happy birthday to my princess!!!!! hope you a beautiful day.. You deserve the world!!!! I miss you and I love you," she wrote.

Chase Muñiz, 27

Shannon De Lima Instagram

Anthony's second child with Rosado, Chase Muñiz, was born in 1995.

In 2012, Chase tweeted his approval of his father's new girlfriend at the time, de Lima, writing, "To all my followers and everybody on twitter follow 2012 best couple and for many more years to come @MarcAnthony and @Shadelima !!!!!" Anthony and de Lima eventually wed in 2014 but split two years later.

Per Hola!, Chase has also spent time with his father's current wife, Nadia Ferreira. In an Instagram video posted in June 2022, Chase was seen sitting with Anthony, Ferriera and singer Ricky Montaner as the group listened to Montaner's new song.

Cristian Muñiz, 23

Cristian Muñiz Instagram

Cristian Marcus Muñiz was born on Feb. 5, 2001, to Anthony and his first wife, Puerto Rican actress and model Dayanara Torres. Anthony and Torres were married from 2000 to 2004.

In May 2020, Torres posted a throwback video of her and Cristian sitting in the car and listening to music. She wrote, "We have the best Mother and Son relationship I know. Maybe it's that we are so similar in our way of being, calm, we like the same things, we love the same movies, the same sense of humor, we draw to disconnect...."

The model continued, "Seeing him move to NY for his new College life makes my heart swell with pride."

Ryan Muñiz, 19

Rodrigo Varela/WireImage

Anthony and Torres' second son together, Ryan Adrian Muñiz, was born on Aug. 16, 2003.

He graduated from Woodland Hills Middle School in Los Angeles in 2017. His father, mother and brother, as well as his father's ex-wife Lopez and his siblings Emme and Maximilian, all attended the ceremony.

When Ryan turned 17 in 2020, Torres celebrated her son on Instagram, sharing a video montage of Ryan through the years. "Thank you for coming into my life and teaching me so much...

You're My 🦁, you're not afraid of anything! You dare everything without fear or doubt! You give me strength every single day! Thank you for so much love, for your tender hugs and holding my hand when I need it most...," she captioned the post.

Emme Muñiz, 15

Emme performing at the Super Bowl. Kevin Winter/Getty

Anthony shares twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. The twins were born on Feb. 22, 2008 — three months after the singer and actress announced her pregnancy on tour.

Emme has a passion for singing, and Anthony has said that he'd be fully behind Emme if it was something his child wanted to pursue. "Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for [Emme] as it has done for me," he said in 2019. "And if that is what she wants to do … well, she should do it because she likes it, not because she has to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes."

At 11 years old, Emme joined Lopez onstage at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, with Lopez saying Emme has the "performance gene" following her child's performance.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE later that year, Emme discussed the Super Bowl appearance as well as the children's book Emme wrote, Lord Help Me.

The book, which was published in September 2020, shows how prayer helped Emme navigate challenges both "big and small."

Emme told PEOPLE, "I really hope children are able to learn to pray, share the book and spread the power of prayer after reading it."

Anthony and Lopez's child also opened up about twin brother Max, saying, "Max and I have a special relationship. Since we were very little, I could always understand him when no one else could."

Maximilian Muñiz, 15

Marc Anthony Instagram

Anthony and Lopez's second child Maximilian David Muñiz was born 11 minutes after twin Emme on Feb. 22, 2008.

In a 2015 interview with Latin Times, Lopez described Max as being like a "mini-Marc."

Five years later, Max took the stage in his school's production of The Wizard of Oz, where he played the coroner of Munchkinland. "The littlest munchkin," Lopez captioned a video of her son's performance, along with the hashtag "proud mama."

In 2022, Max made his acting debut in Lopez's film Marry Me.

Marc Anthony's Baby on the Way

Nadia Ferreira Instagram

On Feb. 14, 2023, Anthony revealed he and wife Nadia Ferreira are expecting their first child together — and Anthony's seventh.

The announcement came a little over two weeks after their star-studded wedding in Miami. Ferreira later debuted her baby bump at the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami where Anthony cradled her stomach on the carpet.