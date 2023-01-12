Lori Loughlin's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Lori Loughlin's daughters, Isabella "Bella" Rose and Olivia Jade are making names for themselves outside of their mother's shadow.

The Full House star and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, welcomed their first daughter, Bella, 24, in 1998, followed by their second, Olivia Jade, 23, the following year. And though the actress' career didn't slow down after she became a mother, she always put her kids first.

"Once I decided to have a family, I said that would be my priority. Life goes by so fast," Loughlin told PEOPLE in 2015, describing herself and Giannulli as "strict" parents. "I'd like to think I'm somewhat their friend, but more importantly, I am their mother and a guiding force," she explained.

In another 2016 interview, Loughlin said that while she supported her daughters' desires to follow in her entertainment footsteps, she was honest with them about how hard the industry can be.

"So I told them, go to college and get a degree and have a backup plan, but at a certain point I have to let them try," Loughlin said. "I'm a hypocrite if I don't."

In March 2019, both Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud as a part of Operation Varsity Blues. Federal prosecutors found that the pair paid over $500,000 in bribes to have Bella and Olivia designated as recruits on the University of Southern California crew team, facilitating their acceptances to the university. Loughlin served nearly two months in federal prison, while Giannulli served nearly five.

While Bella and Olivia supported their parents during and after their prison sentences, speaking out about the media's treatment of their mom and posting heartfelt messages on social media, they've also been open about the intense backlash they received.

Olivia Jade Instagram

Though she said she doesn't "deserve pity" during a 2020 appearance on Red Table Talk, Olivia later admitted she dreads talking about the scandal out of fear she'll be "canceled again."

"I'm so hesitant to talk about it because of the trauma ... of like, 'Gosh, if I say this or it comes off kinda the wrong way, am I gonna get canceled again?' It really does leave an impression in one's mind," she said on an episode of her podcast, Conversations with Olivia Jade, in 2021.

However, both Olivia and Bella are looking toward the future. While both sisters largely stayed off social media after the scandal initially broke, they've since resumed posting on their respective profiles. Bella recently launched a podcast called The Nail Polish Sisters in November 2022 while Olivia returned to her YouTube channel and even competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2021.

Here's everything to know about Lori Loughlin's two daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade.

Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli, 24

Isabella Rose Giannulli Instagram

Loughlin and Giannulli welcomed their first daughter, Isabella "Bella" Rose, on Sept. 16, 1998, in Los Angeles.

Despite her high-profile career, Loughlin's daughters saw her as a normal mom growing up.

"I sometimes forget that she's famous," Bella told Teen Vogue in 2016 while appearing in the magazine alongside her sister. "It's odd to see her on the TV screen and then turn around and see her cooking dinner."

As a teen, Bella ran a successful fashion blog before trying her hand at acting. She made her debut as an actress alongside Loughlin in the 2016 Hallmark film Every Christmas Has a Story.

"The opportunity did present itself, and it was Bella's first acting job ever," Loughlin told PEOPLE in 2016. "I thought, 'Wow, how special for me to be a part of that.' "

The mother-daughter duo then starred in 2018's Homegrown Christmas together. "I just love all of it. Like I'd be happy to do anything," Bella said of acting in a 2017 appearance on the Today show. She also had a supporting role in the 2018 show Alone Together.

Isabella Rose Giannulli Instagram

In addition to her bond with her mom, Bella also has an extremely close relationship with her younger sister. "She's like my best friend. Like a built-in buddy since birth," Bella said of Olivia during a BUILD Series interview in 2016. "She's like the one person I know I can rely on for like anything, so it's amazing." The sisters appeared together on stage at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, where they served as award presenters.

They also both attended USC before their parents' college admission scandal broke in March 2019. Bella was a student at the school for three years, though the USC Registrar confirmed in October 2019 that she and Olivia were no longer enrolled.

After leaving USC, Bella sought privacy away from the intense media attention, deleting her Instagram shortly after the news was made public. However, as she later explained on her sister's podcast, there were at least three cars of paparazzi waiting outside of their home every day. Bella also shared that her boyfriend, whom she described as her "first real love," broke up with her four days after the controversy started.

"It was really hard to go through a breakup and then also have something even bigger and honestly more important on top of it. Because all I wanted to do was cry and mourn my relationship and I couldn't," she said. "The only thing that helps you through, the healer, is time."

In the years since, Bella has returned to Instagram, where she maintains an active presence and regularly promotes her podcast, The Nail Polish Sisters. She also often posts photos with her sister and mom, including a sweet tribute for Loughlin's 58th birthday in July 2022.

"happy birthday my lifesaver," she wrote next to a throwback photo of her, Loughlin and Olivia. "i love you."

Olivia Jade Giannulli, 23

Amy Sussman/Getty

Loughlin and Giannulli welcomed their second daughter, Olivia Jade, on Sept. 28, 1999, in L.A., just a year after the birth of Bella.

When she was a teenager, Olivia quickly made a name for herself on YouTube, amassing a loyal fanbase of followers who tuned in for her makeup tutorials, vlogs and infamous luxury Christmas present hauls.

"When I started YouTube, I didn't even really consider it work, so honestly my passion is filming videos," she told PEOPLE in 2017. "I'm literally interested in fashion and designing. At the end of the day, my end goal would be to create a makeup line."

Olivia, who studied communications at USC for one year, also gave followers a look into her life as a college student. Ahead of her freshman year, she told Teen Vogue she was thrilled to begin college, saying, "I'm most excited to meet new people and change up my content on YouTube to do more college-themed videos."

During her first month of college, Olivia posted a tour of her college dorm room and shared a "Get Ready With Me" video while she prepped to go out for her first party. However, she took a hiatus from posting on YouTube in the aftermath of the college admissions scandal. She also lost several sponsorship deals during the fallout, including a partnership with Sephora, who pulled her Olivia Jade x Sephora bronzer and highlighter palette from their stores.

In December 2020, Olivia broke her silence, sitting down on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to talk about the controversy. "I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity — I don't deserve pity," she said. "We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up.' "

Olivia returned to YouTube in early 2021, after a year-long break. Later that year, she joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars, telling reporters she was treating the show as a "second chance."

"Obviously in any situation, it's scary to be vulnerable and show a personal side to yourself because they really do get to see behind the scenes, but I'm honestly just grateful for this opportunity," she explained. Though she was sent home after Janet Jackson night, Olivia said she was "just so grateful" for the show and how it motivated her.

"I really found a drive and a work ethic that I think I've had since I was young, but maybe I haven't been able to execute in the last few years," she shared. "It's been really nice to find that again. And I think hard work really does pay off."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Now, Olivia hosts the Conversations with Olivia Jade podcast on iHeartRadio. Guests on the podcast range from her sister Bella to former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe to her mom's Full House costar Jodie Sweetin. The 23-year-old has also been linked to Euphoria star Jacob Elordi since 2021, though they've yet to confirm their romance.

After making her own return to the spotlight, Olivia has seemingly been supporting her mom as she slowly returns to the public eye. In December 2021, she featured Loughlin in a TikTok along with other family members doing "the jerk" dance move.

"Mom: 100/10 cute af and surprisingly kind of did it correctly," Olivia wrote atop the clip of the Full House alum dancing. A year later, Loughlin made her first appearance in one of Olivia's YouTube vlogs, which showed the two shopping for Christmas wrapping paper.

And though Olivia has previously said she's "not proud of the past," she's also been quick to clear up misconceptions about herself regarding her parents' scandal. In July 2021, she reacted on social media after the premiere episode of the Gossip Girl reboot made a reference to Loughlin serving jail time.

Olivia shared a video on TikTok of herself reacting to the scene, in which one character remarked, "Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail."

"No, I didn't," she simply wrote in the caption of her video.

In January 2022, Olivia addressed another misconception during an episode of her podcast, saying that while she's aware of "rumors floating around about my grades," she was a good student and worked hard to get to where she is today.

"I don't even think I've ever said this publicly but in high school, I had straight A's. I worked really hard at school," she explained.