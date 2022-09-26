All About Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 2 Daughters

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have been married since 1997 and not long after, the couple welcomed both of their daughters.

In June 1998, Rinna gave birth to their older daughter, Delilah Belle, 24. Their second daughter, Amelia Gray, 21, was born in June 2001. (Hamlin also shares son Dimitri Alexander, 42, with ex-partner Ursula Andress.)

Delilah and Amelia left California after high school to attend college in New York City. They also both followed in their parent's footsteps, pursuing careers in the entertainment industry as models.

Hamlin has commended his daughters for how they have been able to handle both their own fame and their parents' fame. In November 2021, Hamlin said they've "done an extraordinary job of keeping it together."

"They've dealt with the things ... that all kids have dealt with," he added. "Especially in this day and age when you've got the cell phone, the internet, social media, and all eyes on you."

Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24

Delilah Belle Hamlin was born on June 10, 1998, in Los Angeles. She was raised in Beverly Hills, California, and graduated from high school in June 2017. A few months later, she began studying criminal psychology at New York University and moved to N.Y.C. full-time in January 2018.

While Delilah has made appearances on various reality television shows with her parents, including Harry Loves Lisa and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she works as a model. She made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week in 2016, walking for Tommy Hilfiger, and she has since walked in shows for Alice + Olivia, Christian Cowan and Dolce & Gabbana. Delilah has also been featured in Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue and Vogue.

In 2016, Delilah revealed that her mother wouldn't allow her to start modeling until she was 17 years old. "She knew the culture and the industry because she's been in it for so long, and she didn't really want me to get in it too early," she explained. "She wanted me to mature more and understand things more, and not be so naïve going into it. It is a difficult culture with body type and body image, and she wanted me to wait until I was older."

In addition to sharing her fashionable looks on social media, she also uses her platform to promote and spread awareness for mental health. In 2019, Delilah revealed on Instagram that she had struggled with depression after moving to N.Y.C. She also shared that she had gone to a rehabilitation center twice in 2018 to seek help.

A few years later, Delilah announced that she was taking a break from social media to focus on her mental health. "For a long time, for many reasons, I didn't take my physical and mental health seriously," she wrote. "I wasn't taking it seriously, as it confuses people and even myself sometimes because I look fine or I look healthy, so people don't understand fully when I 'don't feel good.' "

"Right now I must prioritize my physical and mental health although I do feel weirdly guilty doing so. It's starting to get a bit scary," she continued. "For me, I need to take this break to save my energy and use it to heal."

Through it all, Delilah has had the support of her family. "First of all I want to say how proud I am of both of our girls," Rinna wrote on Instagram shortly after Delilah first opened up about her mental health struggles back in 2019. "I am in awe of how brave and courageous they are!" The Bravo star continued, "Thankfully, we found the appropriate therapies. She is doing much much better."

Rinna is equally as supportive of Delilah's professional pursuits and in June 2022, the mother-daughter collaborated on a Rinna Beauty nude lip kit for Delilah's 24th birthday. Delilah spoke to PEOPLE about what it was like to work with her mom on the joint project, saying, "When we were able to actually work together and do the photoshoot together, that was really fun as well because we got to play around with [the products]. She just has such great energy."

Delilah also began a relationship with former Love Island contestant Eyal Booker in 2019. The couple split, however, in January 2022.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21

Rinna and Hamlin welcomed their second daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, on June 13, 2001. After graduating from high school in June 2019, she followed in her sister's footsteps and moved to N.Y.C. to study nutrition, wellness and psychology.

Ahead of her move, Rinna opened up to PEOPLE about her younger daughter. "Amelia is someone who sets her mind to something and goes after it," the proud mom shared. "She's very smart and I think growing up in Los Angeles has prepared her for just about anything."

She added, "I think [about] all the fears that you have as a mother sending your daughter off out into the big world. It's scary and New York City can be scary, and you just hope for the best. They have to do it, and go out there and experience it on their own."

Like her sister Delilah, Amelia stepped into modeling for her full-time career and is represented by Lions Management. She has walked in her fair share of runway shows and made her New York Fashion Week debut in September 2017 walking in the Dennis Basso show.

Amelia has also appeared in magazines, including a May 2021 shoot for Paper magazine in which she channeled her mom and even wore the actress's wedding dress.

"My mom has so many dresses in her garage saved up from over the years. She had shown them to me a few months ago and that stirred up the idea. I got rid of all of my thoughts towards what other people would think of me recreating my mom and thought, 'What would my mom love the most? What would get her sentimental?' " she told the publication.

The spread was certainly not the only time Amelia drew on her mom for fashion inspiration as the mother-daughter duo often steal from each other's closets. In January 2021, she rocked her mom's vintage Alaïa dress, which Rinna wore to various events in the '90s and early 2000s.

Also in 2021, Amelia collaborated with Boohoo to launch her first-ever capsule collection.

Over the years, Amelia has made appearances on Harry Loves Lisa and RHOBH as well. During season 9 of RHOBH, the model was candid about her struggles with anorexia, which she first opened up about publicly in April 2018. She also addressed claims that she "lied about having an eating disorder" for more "air time," revealing that she was only involved with the show because of her mom.

"Lying about a mental illness is disgusting. Something I hope nobody would ever do. I seriously can't believe I'm being [accused] of lying about anorexia to get more 'air time' sorry but I'm forced to be on the housewives by my mom," Amelia wrote on Instagram. "Ask anyone it's the last thing I want to do. I couldn't care less about air time."

Her parents are not her only ties to reality TV either. Amelia previously dated Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick, before calling it quits in September 2021. The couple, who had an 18-year age gap, were together for nearly a year. A source told PEOPLE that Amelia was the one to break up with Disick after "going through a rocky patch."