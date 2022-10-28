Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Kids: Everything to Know

Lisa Marie Presley is known by many for being Elvis Presley's daughter, but she also has four kids of her own: Riley, Benjamin, Finley and Harper.

Speaking to Healthy Living in 2014, Lisa Marie described herself as "ferociously protective" of her kids. "I just smother them in love," she shared. "They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy."

She shares daughter Riley and son Benjamin with her ex-husband Danny Keough, whom she was married to from 1988 to 1994. In 2008, she welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley with then-husband Michael Lockwood, though the two divorced in 2016.

In July 2020, Benjamin died by suicide and Lisa Marie was "beyond devastated" by the death of her son. She has been open about her grief in the years since, posting tributes on Benjamin's birthday and penning an emotional essay for PEOPLE in 2022 about the loss.

"It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least ... But I keep going for my girls," she wrote in honor of National Grief Awareness Day. "I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him."

Here is everything to know about Lisa Marie Presley's four children.

Riley Keough, 33

Lisa Marie and her then-husband Danny welcomed their first child, daughter Danielle Riley Keough, on May 29, 1989. Riley has been open about how her mother and grandmother allowed her to grow up to be her own person, instead of living in the shadow of her famous grandfather. In September 2007, Riley explained to Oprah Winfrey that, while she knew who her grandfather was as a child, it wasn't "this huge thing."

That doesn't mean that Elvis hasn't been a big figure in Riley's life. When Riley attended the premiere of her film Mad Max: Fury Road alongside her mother and grandmother, the trio were described as "the Presley women."

Riley began modeling in 2004, and in May 2022, she made her directorial debut with her first film, War Pony, at the Cannes Film Festival. Riley was happy to be at the festival with her co-director Gina Gammell, saying, "We're really just grateful to be here. This was a collaboration between all of us, and this is all of our film."

In 2015, Riley married Australian stuntman Ben-Smith Petersen. The couple were first linked in January 2014 and reportedly met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

The Golden Globe nominee has also openly mourned the loss of her brother Benjamin since his death. On the two-month anniversary of his passing, Riley shared a photo of herself and her brother on Instagram. "Two months without you. I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother," she wrote.

One year later, Riley told the New York Times that the last year had been difficult. It had been "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim," Riley said. "The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks."

Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough. Joseph Llanes

Lisa Marie and Danny's second child, Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, was born on Oct. 21, 1992. As he grew up, fans were quick to notice how closely he resembled his grandfather, Elvis.

At the age of 27, however, Benjamin died by suicide in Calabasas, California. Following the news of his death in July 2020, a rep for Lisa Marie told PEOPLE, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley, She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin's friend, Brandon Howard, spoke to PEOPLE about Benjamin's struggle with mental health and the "pressure" to live up to the Presley name. "Sometimes he struggled with depression, which is a serious thing with [the COVID-19 pandemic] and everything happening right now and everybody being locked in the house," he said. "It's a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It's a lot of pressure. It's almost like you're pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor. It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends."

Howard also remembered Benjamin as the person who would help others even when he was facing his own battle. "He has always been there for everybody," he added. "In any kind of situation, he would be the one who would come crash with you on the couch for weeks until you're actually feeling better."

In October 2020, Benjamin was buried at Graceland, his grandfather's home in Memphis, Tennessee. He was the first person to be buried at the home since the death of his great-grandmother in 1980. "Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," Graceland shared on Facebook.

Lisa Marie opened up about the loss on what would have been Benjamin's 28th birthday in 2020. "My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," she wrote alongside a photo from Benjamin's 27th birthday. "My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day."

Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14

In 2008, Lisa Marie announced that she and her then-husband Lockwood were expecting a baby. The pair later announced that they were in fact expecting twins. Daughters Harper Vivienne Anne and Finley Aaron Love were born on Oct. 7, 2008.

Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, was present for Harper and Finley's births. Priscilla said that she saw each baby take their first breaths and that she was "very thrilled" about becoming a grandmother again. Shortly after, Priscilla spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Lisa Marie and Lockwood were doing. "Mother is doing great," she said. "Father's a little nervous. He's a first-time dad, so it is the most beautiful thing to watch the way he holds and carries the babies. It's so endearing to watch how delicate he is with the babies."

After 10 years of marriage, Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood in June 2016. The two were soon engaged in a tough custody battle, and the twins were placed in protective custody after Lisa Marie's legal team alleged that "disturbing" photos of children were found on a computer belonging to Lockwood. The twins lived with their grandmother following the allegations. "There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating," Priscilla shared on Facebook. "Let me put this to rest … the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation closed its inquiry into the allegations in 2017, with T.B.I. Public Information Officer Josh DeVine telling PEOPLE, "Barring any new potential evidence or information, we have concluded our involvement in this matter. We have not been able to determine if a crime occurred in Tennessee and accordingly do not have an open investigation." The office also made it clear that a formal investigation was never opened, only an inquiry to "determine if [it] could substantiate information with which to open a case."

In October 2017, Lisa Marie stepped out with all three of her daughters at an ELLE Women in Hollywood event. This was the first time Lisa Marie had attended a public event with all three girls.

And at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Lisa Marie and the twins began fostering rescue puppies. Lisa Marie shared the news on Instagram when she posted a photo of the twins and herself holding one of the dogs. "We've been fostering pups from a shelter," she wrote. "Exhausting but so rewarding 👍🐶 be well❤️."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.