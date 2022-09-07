LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know

LeBron James and Savannah James might be NBA royalty, but their most important titles are Dad and Mom.

The couple have three children together: LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 17, Bryce Maximus, 15, and Zhuri Nova, 7. Both Bronny and Bryce were born before the couple's wedding in 2013, and Zhuri arrived a little over a year after the big day.

It's clear from their social media accounts that both Bronny and Bryce have plans to follow in their father's footsteps on the basketball court. In February 2022, LeBron told The Athletic that he plans to spend his final year in the NBA on the court with his oldest son. He said, "My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be."

LeBron echoed those sentiments in a 2022 Sports Illustrated feature, saying, "I put it in the air because I like to talk to the basketball gods out there and see if things can come to fruition. I've always set out goals in my career, talked to the basketball gods, and they've listened to all of them. Hopefully, they can listen to this last one, too." Bronny and Bryce also joined their father on the issue's cover with the tagline "Chosen Sons." (LeBron's iconic Sports Illustrated cover in 2002 famously proclaimed him as "The Chosen One.")

The NBA great has shared how much he loves his kids, telling Access Hollywood in 2021, "My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys. So, whenever she smiles, it don't matter what I'm doing, it makes me happy." Although he has been open about the emotional toll of being away from his wife and kids when he is on the road for the NBA, telling USA Today, "I miss the hell out of my family. My wife, my kids, my mother. And so on and so on. It's a huge challenge."

Ahead, read everything to know about LeBron and Savannah James' three children.

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 17

Cassy Athena/Getty

LeBron and Savannah's first son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., was born on Oct. 6, 2004. Bronny began playing basketball as a child and could play in the NBA as early as the 2024-2025 season.

The Los Angles Lakers star is openly affectionate with all his children on social media, and in 2020 he celebrated Bronny's milestone 16th birthday by posting a photo on Instagram of himself holding an infant Bronny on his chest. He captioned the photo, "Happy 16th kid!!!!! 1 of a kind and I've loved every second of your existence so far in your young promising life! You're SPECIAL kid(always know that)!"

Bronny has had a lot of success of his own. In 2019, he led his high school, Sierra Canyon School, to a win against his dad's alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, in a spirited game played in LeBron's hometown of Akron, Ohio. In July 2021, he made it to the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 16 — six months younger than his dad was for his own cover in 2002.

LeBron has admitted that he plans to do "whatever it takes" to spend his last year of professional basketball playing with his oldest son. In February 2022, he told The Athletic, "My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

Bryce Maximus James, 15

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Bryce Maximus James joined the family on June 14, 2007 — right in the middle of the 2007 NBA Finals. At the time of Bryce's birth, LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers were trying to make a comeback against the San Antonio Spurs. A representative for LeBron and Savannah told PEOPLE, "LeBron and Savannah are overjoyed with the birth of their son and are looking forward to bringing him home to his big brother, LeBron Jr."

LeBron celebrated Bryce's 10th birthday in a big way in 2017 when he shared a video on Instagram of himself singing "Happy Birthday" to his son. He captioned the video, "Happy Bday Bryce Maximus!! Can't believe you're 10 years old man. Time is serious flying. Love you Young 👑 and u make me proud to be your father every single day!! #ZhuriLikeThatsMyCakeToo 😂😂😂😂."

Bryce graduated from middle school in 2021. Just like his father and older brother before him, Bryce plays basketball, sometimes sharing photos from his school games on his Instagram account. In August 2022, he received his first Division I scholarship offer from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to play basketball.

Zhuri Nova James, 7

Lebron James Instagram

A year after LeBron and Savannah got married, they welcomed their third child, daughter Zhuri Nova James, on Oct. 22, 2014.

The little girl already has an eye for fashion. At just 5 years old, Zhuri helped launch Janie and Jack x Harlem's Fashion Row clothing collection in 2020. Zhuri told PEOPLE about hosting the event, "I'm most excited about the fashion and talking to the designers." She also noted that she "practiced with" her mom ahead of the big day.

LeBron loves to give Zhuri big gifts, and in October 2020 he showed off the new playhouse he bought ahead of her birthday, which was modeled off their family home. He shared a video on Instagram, captioning it, "Early bday gift my princess!!!!! Love you baby Z."

In July 2021, Zhuri joined her parents for the premiere of her father's movie Space Jam: A New Legacy. The three were all smiles on the purple carpet before the event.