Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship has been on-again, off-again since they were first linked at Coachella in April 2017, but one thing that has remained constant is their dedication as parents to their two children.

The couple first became parents to daughter Stormi in February 2018, and later welcomed a son — whose name has yet to be confirmed — in February 2022. Since becoming a family of four, both the rapper and the beauty mogul have been vocal about the positive impact parenthood has had on their lives.

"Fatherhood is the most impressive thing that has ever happened to me," Scott told GQ Germany in 2020. He also credited Stormi's birth with showing him "so many things that I didn't understand."

Jenner has echoed similar sentiments about parenthood. "Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better," she told her older sister Kim Kardashian in 2018. "The whole thing is really … it's like such an amazing experience."

And while the parents-of-two have had their ups and downs over the years, they have always remained united in their parenting approach — which Scott describes as a "natural vibe."

"We stay connected and coordinated," Jenner told Harper's Bazaar in 2020 of parenting with Scott. "I think about [my parents] in situations … what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same."

From their sweetest parenting moments with Stormi to the birth of their newest arrival, here's everything to know about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's two children, Stormi Webster and Baby Webster.

Stormi Webster, 4

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jenner may have kept her first pregnancy a secret for nine months, but her daughter's birth announcement took the world by storm — literally. The reality star revealed in the midst of Super Bowl Sunday that her first child, Stormi, had been born on Feb. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. After a week of keeping fans in suspense, Jenner shared on Instagram the name she and Scott had chosen for their baby girl: Stormi Webster (Scott's real name is Jacques Webster).

Stormi, whom Jenner has described as the "perfect mixture" of her and Scott, has been making fashion statements since she was a baby. She made her red carpet debut at just 18 months old at the premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, in a matching top and bottom set with tiny sneakers — and the toddler has only upped her fashion game since. She recreated Jenner's iconic 2019 purple Met Gala ensemble, had multiple matching moments with her trendsetting mom and has accumulated quite the accessories collection (including her own mini Prada purse).

She is also poised to follow in her mom's footsteps as a successful businesswoman. (Jenner was named the world's youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019.) The toddler has been accompanying Jenner to the office and influencing her businesses — which now include Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby — since she was just a baby herself. Stormi even "has her own office where she gets all her business done," according to Jenner.

"Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven," Jenner said in May 2021. "Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to."

The latest way Stormi is following in Jenner's footsteps? By going viral on social media, of course. Jenner shared a clip of her and Stormi on TikTok in July 2022 that immediately racked up millions of views on the platform, and the toddler's first official TikTok came days later.

Jenner's friend Hailey Bieber spoke for all fans when she commented on the video clip: "Iconic obviously."

Baby Webster

Stormi became a big sister when Jenner gave birth to a baby boy on Feb. 2, 2022 — one day after Stormi's 4th birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced her son's birth on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the newborn's hand, captioned "💙 2/2/22."

It wasn't long before Jenner and Scott's baby boy made headlines of his own. On Feb. 11, Jenner revealed the name of her one-week-old son on her Instagram Story: Wolf Webster. He also had a special middle name, according to his birth certificate — Jacques — a nod to Scott's real name, Jacques Webster. But the parents-of-two threw fans for a loop when, on March 22, Jenner shared on her Instagram Story that their son would no longer go by the name Wolf.

"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore 😅😅. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji. She did not reveal if his middle name would be changing, as well.

Jenner and Scott have yet to announce Baby Webster's new moniker, and — unlike his big sister — photos of the newborn are rare. With the exception of a few shots of his tiny hands and feet — and one Father's Day post with a heart emoji covering the baby's face — Jenner and Scott have kept their infant out of the spotlight.