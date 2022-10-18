Kyle Richards' 4 Daughters: Everything to Know

Kyle Richards is one proud mama.

"Anybody who knows me knows that I am obsessed with my kids," Richards said in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "Bordering on abnormal, but that's okay."

Since then, viewers have watched Richards' daughters grow up on TV over several seasons of the show. She and her husband Mauricio Umansky have been there for all their daughters' big moments, including engagements, graduations, birthdays and plenty of other family events.

Richards' eldest daughter, Farrah, has nothing but sweet words for her mom. "My mom, I don't know how she juggles being this celebrity on the show and being the mom that would never miss one game or pick her kids up from school," Farrah told Bravo in 2016. "And she's so involved and they're so incredibly loving and supportive, so I think that because of that being on the show is a fun fact of our family. I don't think it's the centerpiece of it."

Here's everything to know about Kyle Richards' four daughters.

Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 33

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Richards' oldest daughter is Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, who was born on Oct. 31, 1988. Farrah's dad is Guraish Aldjufrie, to whom Richards was married from 1988 to 1992.

The RHOBH star was 19 when Farrah was born, and she's spoken about what it was like to be a young mom. "I had a baby at 19 and all my friends are in college going to sorority parties," she said. "I was married with a baby and nursing. They'd come visit me and I'd be breastfeeding my baby. So I didn't do those kinds of things, girls trips. So when we go now I'm like, 'This is going to be so fun!' "

Now, Farrah is a real estate agent at The Agency, which will soon be featured on Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills. She'll star alongside her stepfather Mauricio, who is the owner of The Agency, and her younger sister Alexia, who is also a real estate agent with the company.

"I always have been interested in real estate since I was a little kid. I'd drive around to open houses with my mom and Mauricio when I was 6, 7, 8 years old, I'd love to see all the houses," the University of Southern California grad told The Daily Dish in 2016. "I know L.A. geographically really, really well having grown up here. I was an only child for the first eight years, so I spent a lot of time with them and was very interested in everything Mauricio was doing. But I have my own love for property and being in L.A. there's some of the most amazing properties and lifestyles in the world."

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Farrah got engaged to businessman Alex Manos in November 2021, just before she served as a bridesmaid at cousin Paris Hilton's wedding.

"We love Alex so much and couldn't be happier!! Congratulations Farrah & Alex," Richards wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. Farrah also shared her own announcement post, writing, "Beyond grateful for you I love you so much @mralexmanos."

Alexia Simone Umansky, 26

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Richards and Umansky's eldest daughter, Alexia Simone, was born on June 18, 1996. Like her father and big sister, Alexia also works for The Agency and will star in Buying Beverly Hills.

Alexia graduated from Emerson College in 2018, where she studied marketing communication, according to her profile on The Agency's website. Richards traveled to Boston for the ceremony and posted on Instagram for Alexia's graduation.

"I am so proud of you & grateful that I have the honor of being your Mom," Richards wrote. "When we dropped you off at college I thought I would never survive the 4 years. Now you're a college graduate and coming home !! Congratulations 🎉 I love you with all my heart and soul."

Joe Scarnici/Getty

In 2016, Richards also shared with PEOPLE the difficulties of having her daughter go to college across the country.

"It's hard having her away, she's such a home girl," Richards said. "When she comes home to visit, which is often, she cries every time she leaves. I cry … it's hard."

Longtime viewers of RHOBH may also remember Alexia was attacked by a pitbull owned by her aunt, Kim Richards, in 2014. The attack was frequently discussed on season 5 of the show, and Alexia reportedly underwent reconstructive surgery and physical therapy after the incident.

Sophia Kylie Umansky, 22

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Richards and Umansky's second daughter together, Sophia Kylie, was born on Jan. 18, 2000.

Sophia graduated from George Washington University in 2022 and the whole family came to Washington D.C. to celebrate. Richards posted an Instagram photo of Sophia wearing her cap and gown, with the caption, "I love you so much & am so proud of you every day. But today my heart was bursting with pride." Richards also tagged the photo with Sophia's areas of study, psychological and brain sciences.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

After graduation, Sophia took time to travel with her friends and family, including a trip to St-Tropez with her parents, sisters and Farrah's fiancé Manos. Sophia also spent the summer of 2022 traveling with friends to Tel Aviv, London and Paris.

The George Washington alum has also done some runway modeling. In 2019, she walked alongside RHOBH cast members at her mother's debut show during New York Fashion Week, and the following year, she walked in designer Matt Sarafa's show. Of course, Richards was there to cheer her on.

Portia Umansky, 14

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP

Born on March 1, 2008, Portia was just a toddler when RHOBH debuted in 2010. The youngest of Richards and Umansky's daughters, Portia is following in her mother's footsteps as an actress. "Portia is the only one who wants to act and it's very weird for me to take her to auditions," Richards said in a 2018 interview, according to Page Six.

"She just has such a good attitude about it and she's very good at it," Richards continued. "She's screen tested [and] she gets callbacks all the time but she hasn't booked it yet so now I start getting like, 'Is she going to start [getting] sad or nervous?' But she just goes and doesn't even ask about it again so I think she thinks this is the job."

But as fans of the show know, Portia has always had great comedic timing and a confident on-camera presence, so it seems it's only a matter of time before she's a star in her own right.

Sophia Umansky Instagram

In 2017, Portia went to school dressed as her favorite superhero: her mom.

"Today Portia was supposed to dress as her favorite Super Hero to school. She chose to go as me. Be still my beating heart!" Richards wrote on Instagram.

Richards also revealed Portia's talent for makeup artistry. The Halloween Kills actress told PEOPLE in 2018, "She's actually very good at it. At first I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what is she doing with the makeup?' But for her it really is like an art form. I love makeup, so I don't think she had a chance not to."