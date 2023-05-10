All About Kyla Pratt's 2 Kids

The Proud Family alum has two kids, daughters Lyric and Liyah, with her longtime partner Danny Kirkpatrick

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

Published on May 10, 2023
Kyla Pratt (C), Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and Liyah Kilpatrick attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kyla Pratt is a proud mom of two.

The Proud Family alum has two daughters with her longtime partner, Danny Kirkpatrick. Their daughter, Lyric Kirkpatrick, was born in November 2010, while their second Liyah Kirkpatrick, arrived in August 2013.

Since welcoming her daughters, Pratt has been open about motherhood — specifically, sharing her experiences in balancing life as a full-time actress and as a parent of two.

"If mommy don't follow my dreams, then what the babies going to think," Pratt said on MadameNoire's "Moms on the Move" series in 2016.

Pratt has continued to find a balance between parenthood and her career, with starring roles in shows like Call Me Kat, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Fantasy Island, to name a few. Recently, she stepped out alongside her kids at the Hollywood premiere of The Little Mermaid.

Additionally, she has made appearances on Kirkpatrick's reality show, Black Ink Crew: Compton, since it premiered in 2019. Pratt and Kirkpatrick — who doubles as a rapper and tattoo artist — began dating in 2005 and got engaged in 2011.

While Pratt "birthed two" girls, she also shares a close bond with Kirkpatrick's son from a previous relationship, Danny Kilpatrick Jr., whom she calls her "bonus baby."

Here's everything to know about Pratt's two daughters, including what she's said about motherhood.

Lyric Kirkpatrick, 12

Kyla Pratt/Instagram

Pratt and Kirkpatrick welcomed their firstborn, daughter Lyric, on Nov. 17, 2010. The Call Me Kat actress opened up in 2016 about the early stages of balancing her duties as a mother and an actress.

Although she described it as "hard," Pratt said that simply looking at her kids is a reminder that "[she's] got this." In fact, the actress has always said that "as a woman," she can do it all. "I can be a mom, I can work," she said on MadameNoire's "Moms on the Move" series.

Pratt added that she uses days when she's "tired" as "a reminder" that she "has to be happy too." She explained, "I gotta continue what I want to do to make sure that I can be the best for my babies."

Kyla Pratt/Instagram

Fortunately for the mom of two, Pratt has an extra pair of hands to help her and Kirkpatrick out: Lyric. "She loves her baby sister," Pratt said of her eldest daughter during an interview with VladTV in 2014.

She added, "Of course my oldest daughter really thinks that she's grown… so she tries to help me with anything that she possibly can and it's just the sweetest thing ever." Plus, Lyric is taking after her parents in more ways than one!

When speaking with PIX11 News in January 2023, Pratt revealed that both her daughters are showing interest in acting. "They're characters. Their parents are both artists in every single way, so there's no way around it," she said.

"But they love it! As long as they love it, as long as they have fun, I will support it," Pratt added. Her statement came a few years after Lyric performed a dance on The Real in 2017.

Liyah Kirkpatrick, 9

Kyla Pratt/Instagram

Two years after Pratt and Kirkpatrick got engaged in 2011, they welcomed their second child, daughter Liyah, on Aug. 5, 2013. Similar to her big sis, Liyah also has an outgoing personality, as seen on Pratt's Instagram.

The Disney Channel alum said during an interview with Good Morning America that she doesn't "shy away from anything" with her kids. "We make sure the conversations are being had."

As for how she does that? In part, Pratt said it's by watching episodes of The Proud Family and its spinoff! "Now my kids get to see a show that I had growing up and I love it," the actress said of her show, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Kyla Pratt/Instagram

"They love it," Pratt echoed of her kids. "The first time I just played The Proud Family movie for them to see if they could recognize my voice and of course they did!"

Having been a part of the hit Disney show is something that Pratt is — for lack of a better word — proud of, now getting to share in the stories and lessons learned with her daughters. "To be a part of something that my kids genuinely love is just an amazing feeling," Pratt said on GMA.

