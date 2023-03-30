All About Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's 4 Kids

The only thing cuter than Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's love for one another is their children's love and admiration for their parents. Whether it's supporting each other's business endeavors, public appearances or posting sweet online tributes, the Russell-Hawn clan never fails to show up and show out for one another.

Kurt and Goldie have four children: Boston Russell, whom Kurt welcomed with ex-wife Season Hubley; Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson from Goldie's previous relationship with Bill Hudson; and Wyatt Russell, the couple's youngest, whom they welcomed together.

Kate, for her part, doesn't believe Kurt and her mom could complement each other any more than they do now. "Mom is kinetic and she is a butterfly, and Pa likes his family and his home. But when they're together, it's so powerful," she told PEOPLE.

In PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue, the Almost Famous star opened up about modeling her mom's parenting style, especially regarding raising her daughter. "Mom was so available to being my greatest cheerleader," Kate told PEOPLE. "It just made me think about Rani — I just hope I give her that kind of confidence."

"As a parent, you basically raise your children to raise their children appropriately as well. So that's that domino effect," Goldie told PEOPLE in March 2022. "And as parents, we have a tremendous responsibility."

Here's everything to know about Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's children.

Oliver Hudson, 46

Goldie welcomed son Oliver with ex-husband Bill Hudson on Sept. 7, 1976. Oliver gained TV recognition for his roles on Rules of Engagement, Nashville, Scream Queens and The Cleaning Lady. He's also famously known for hosting the podcast Sibling Revelry with younger sister Kate.

Per Kate, Oliver is quite the jokester, too. "He really is funnier than me," she told PEOPLE in 2021. That same year, Oliver was featured in PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Oliver married his wife, Erinn Barlett, in 2006, though, he recalls Goldie's motherly push to get him down on one knee. "To be honest, it was not easy. I didn't want to get married. I thought that the perfect relationship was Kurt and Mom," Oliver said on E!'s Daily Pop in 2022. "I mean, I was a child of divorce, that didn't work, and then I saw this working."

Referring to his proposal as "a major surprise," Oliver remembered Erinn telling her parents that a wedding was more than likely not in the cards. After a heartfelt conversation with his mom, Oliver knew it was the right choice: "She says, 'It's [the ring] a token. You don't have to get married right away.' And so I gave [Erinn] the ring and it was very scary and we were engaged for two and a half years."

Oliver and Erinn are parents to sons Wilder Brooks and Bodhi Hawn and daughter Rio Laura. The actor's number one advice for fellow fathers? Always find ways to embarrass your kids. "You're not a father unless you're embarrassing your children," he said during a 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"He's the greatest, most handsome, amazing father, actor, comedian, human, son," Hawn previously told PEOPLE of Oliver. "I mean, he's such a gift. They're all gifts, all my children."

Kate Hudson, 43

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Goldie and Bill's daughter Kate was born on April 19, 1979. The 2000 film Almost Famous made Kate (who starred as Penny Lane) an overnight sensation, earning her a Golden Globe for best supporting actress. Her career continued to skyrocket with films such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Fool's Gold (2008), Bride Wars (2009) and Something Borrowed (2011).

Kate has always praised her mother and Kurt, who helped raise Kate alongside Goldie. In honor of Kurt's 70th birthday, Kate penned a heartfelt letter reexamining "how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture."

"He's an original. One of kind. A powerful, intelligent, talented, loyal family man. He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences," she wrote on Instagram.

"He gave me the gift of confidence, instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he'd always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident, you live courageously," she added.

Kate is a mom of three herself. She welcomed her son Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson in January 2004. She also shares a son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, who was born in 2011, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. In 2018, Kate and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa welcomed daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

When it comes to navigating the ins and outs of co-parenting, Kate says she's learned from the best. "I think the one thing that I learned from my mom is that no matter what you're feeling and no matter what — when I see my friends talking s--- about their ex-spouses in front of their kids, I get so upset because they don't recognize how much that affects their child and how resentful their child will become of them," the Fabletics founder said on a 2019 episode of the Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser podcast.

"No matter what, I never heard a bad word about my father," she said, adding, "It's not our place to tell them [kids] how to feel about the other parents. I think that's so important."

While the actress wouldn't "recommend it [her situation] to most," she believes the relationships she's formed with each of her kids' fathers are "quite amazing," — even more amazing is the fact that the dads all get along as well!

"We might not have been able to live together and sustain the distance, but at the end of the day, there's real love there. When the kids feel that I think, to them, it makes them feel safe and good," Kate said.

Boston Russell, 43

Born on Feb. 16, 1980, Boston is Kurt's son whom he shares with actress and ex-wife Season Hubley. The pair met on the set of 1979's Elvis, in which they portrayed Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Their divorce came four years later, in 1983. Apart from the occasional red carpet appearance, Boston lives an ultra-private life, out of the spotlight.

Kate, however, remembers the first time she met Boston as a young girl. "For me, it felt like such a big moment because it was like, 'My mom is madly in love with this guy.' For me, at the time, it was like, 'Is this going to be my dad?' " she recalled on her podcast Sibling Revelry. "And I was meeting his son [Boston], which meant, 'Does this mean that this is my brother?' It was a lot to handle at such a young age."

Wyatt Russell, 36

Kurt and Goldie welcomed their son Wyatt Russell on July 10, 1986. Wyatt Russell rose to comedic fame after starring in 22 Jump Street (2014) and Table 19 (2017); however, Disney's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cemented Wyatt into TV stardom in 2021. Wyatt will be working alongside his dad in Apple TV's upcoming live-action MonsterVerse series.

Just like his parents, Wyatt met his wife on a movie set. He and actress Meredith Hagner fell in love while filming Folks Hero & Funny Guy in 2016 and got engaged in 2018. They wed in a Western-themed wedding in September 2019 at Goldie's house in Aspen, Colorado.

Their family expanded in March 2021 with the arrival of their son, Buddy Prine Russell. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Wyatt described fatherhood as an "incredible" experience.

"It's everything you didn't know it was going to be," he told the outlet. "I think everything you hope it's gonna be is like a mish-mash in your mind before it really happens and then after it happens, whatever happened before is almost like [it never happened]."

He continued, "Biologically, I think it does something to your brain where you just erase half your life before you've lived there. And now it's about him and your family and trying to balance everything, and time, and new, amazing problems, amazing issues to have."