All About Natalia Bryant, the 20-Year-Old Model and Daughter of Late Kobe Bryant

Natalia Bryant, 20, has faced unspeakable tragedy in her life, losing her father, Kobe Bryant and sister Gianna Bryant in 2020, when she was just a teenager. But she, with her mother, Vanessa Bryant and younger sisters Capri and Bianka, have made it through together.

Now, Natalia is a college student and professional model, studying at the University of Southern California and appearing at events like the Met Gala.

She's also working to honor her father and sister's memories. At a ceremony honoring Kobe in March 2023, Natalia said, "Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me."

When Natalia graduated from high school in 2021, she had her dad with her in spirit, decorating her graduation cap with a quote from the basketball legend that read, "Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise."

From her close relationship with her family to her career as a model and college student, here's everything to know about Natalia Bryant.

She's the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant

Natalia Bryant was born Jan. 19, 2003. She's the eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa. Her sisters Gianna and Bianka were born in May 2006 and December 2016, respectively, while her youngest sister Capri was born in June 2019, just six months before Kobe and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash.

"I love talking about my dad," Natalia told Teen Vogue. "It's bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it's sad for me."

She continued, "You do the best that you can. [For] my little sisters [we're] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would."

While speaking to PEOPLE in March 2021, Vanessa praised her daughter for looking out for her little sisters while navigating her own path in the world.

"On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG," she explained, calling Natalia her "right-hand woman."

"She is a wonderful big sister and an incredible daughter."

Kobe was always proud of his daughters and prized being a girl dad. "My friends say, 'It takes a real man to make a boy,' " he said in 2017. "I'm like, 'Dude, it takes a king to make a princess … get in line' … It's pretty cool for me 'cause it's Daddy's little princesses."

She's keeping her father and sister's memory alive

In a video for Vogue in December 2022, Natalia shared something personal: the necklaces she wears in memory of Kobe and Gianna. "This is a necklace that says 'Slim,' " she said. "That was my nickname growing up. I was just so eency-teency. All my jerseys said slim. I didn't grow into the jerseys until I was, like, older. So my dad would always call me slim."

The other necklace she wears every day is from the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, a charity founded in Kobe and Gianna's memory. "It says, 'Dedication makes dreams come true,' " Natalia said. "And it's a quote from my dad. So it's something that I live by."

At the unveiling of Kobe's handprints at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in March 2023, Natalia spoke directly to her father's memory. "Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said. "I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy." After, her two little sisters put their tiny hands in Kobe's.

She's a model

When Natalia turned 18 in 2021, she signed with IMG Models. "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Natalia said in a statement shared to IMG's Instagram account. "I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Her mom is supportive of her modeling career. "Daddy would be so happy that you're pursuing your modeling career now that you're 18," Vanessa captioned a photo of her eldest daughter. "You're beautiful inside and out. We love you."

She's a college student

Natalia is a sophomore at the University of Southern California, where she enrolled in August 2021. "Today was rough," her mom said on drop-off day.

Natalia documented her college acceptances on social media as she received them, with offer letters from the University of California Irvine, New York University, Loyola Marymount University and the University of Oregon. When she got her acceptance to USC, Vanessa posted a sweet message of congratulations.

"Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," she said. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"

She's friends with some A-list celebrities

Natalia was in attendance at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding in April 2022. "Had the most amazing time this weekend celebrating the love of two of the sweetest people I know ❤️," she captioned an Instagram post of her wearing a teal gown. "Nicola and Brooklyn, thank you so much for having me. You two are so incredibly loved."

Natalia also spends time with her mom's close friends, including Ciara and La La Anthony. In 2020, Ciara shared a video of herself playing football with Natalia and Anthony. "The Girls Taking The W.... As We Should😌," Natalia wrote on her Instagram.

The 20-year-old is also seemingly pals with Timothée Chalamet. At the 2021 Met Gala, the two posed for a selfie along with Ciara; more recently, they reunited again at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in 2022.

Her mother is her muse

In April 2021, Natalia and Vanessa appeared together in a Bulgari ad campaign for Mother's Day.

The mother-daughter duo shot a short film titled A Mother's Legacy, which "shares an intimate glance into their special relationship, revealing how they inspire, motivate and empower one another," according to a release.

"Over the years, she taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first," Natalia told Vogue of her mother. "Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident and like who I am, my morals and views. That's definitely helped shape who I am as an individual."

She's becoming a red-carpet regular

At the December 2022 premiere of Babylon, Natalia walked the red carpet wearing an asymmetrical bronze gown. She's also been to the Met Gala, in a gown chosen by Anna Wintour herself, and the 2022 CDFA Awards.

"I love how fashion inspires different people from different cultures and different parts of the country," she said in a Q&A with IMG, her modeling agency. "You can gain inspiration from everywhere and anyone, and I think that's the most beautiful part about fashion is that you can find inspiration anywhere."