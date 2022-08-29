Kimora Lee Simmons' 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Introducing Kimora Lee Simmons' kids.

The model and entrepreneur shares daughters Aoki and Ming with ex Russell Simmons, son Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe with Tim Leissner. Kimora is also mom to Gary, whom she welcomed by adoption when he was 10 years old.

Her oldest children, daughters Ming and Aoki, are following in her fashionable footsteps as they have both decided to pursue careers in modeling. Aoki is enrolled as a student at Harvard University in the class of 2023.

Meanwhile, her boys tend to keep low public profiles. Despite their lack of social media, Kimora doesn't shy away from touting their accomplishments, though, penning sweet tributes to them on her own Instagram.

"I am most proud of and in love with my beautiful, smart, kind, loving kids!" Kimora captioned a family photo on Instagram. "My greatest accomplishments in life," she wrote in another.

Ming

Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty

Ming was born on Jan. 21, 2000, to Kimora and Russell and is the eldest of the five. Just like her mom, Ming has decided to pursue a modeling career.

She made her runway debut as a young girl — as Kimora famously closed her early-2000s Baby Phat and Baby Phat Girlz fashion shows by strutting down the catwalk with her daughters, hand in hand — and has been modeling with her mom ever since.

"I grew up on the runway, walking with my mom and sister at the end of every Baby Phat show during fashion week in New York," she told W Magazine in 2017. "I've been in ads with my mom and sister since I was 2 years old. I'm only now realizing how uncommon that is and I'm deeply appreciative of those experiences."

In addition to her professional modeling career, Ming shares her sense of style to her 1 million-plus followers on Instagram. She also posts travel photos, plus snaps with her family and friends.

Aoki

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Aoki was born to Kimora and Russell on Aug. 16. 2002, their second child and daughter together.

Similar to her older sister, Ming, Aoki is also pursuing a career in modeling: she made her runway debut last year modeling for Pyer Moss Paris Couture. Furthermore, she's posed for her family's Baby Phat line, Just Fab, among other notable brands.

In addition to following in her mother's footsteps, Aoki is simultaneously a student at Harvard University. She made headlines in 2019 when she announced her acceptance at just 16 years old. She will graduate among the class of 2023.

Despite receiving backlash for juggling a modeling career and full-time student work, Aoki has challenged the stereotype surrounding looks and intelligence. "I would like to change the idea that you can't be smart and pretty, or you can't be smart and enjoy your looks ... You can be two kinds of people in one person," Simmons said in a TikTok.

Kenzo

Jesse Grant/Getty

Kenzo was born to Kimora and Hounsou on May 30, 2009, the only child the former couple share together. Three months after Kenzo's birth, Kimora revealed to OK! Magazine that his name means "third and wise [in Japanese]."

Though just a newborn at the time, the then-mom-of-three also described his personality and revealed whether he resembles more of herself or his dad.

"He has a very fiery little temper, and we always joke that we're not sure who that is," she told the outlet. "I am kind of known for being fiery, but Djimon is the 'calm fiery' before the storm."

Now that he's grown, Kenzo keeps the majority of his life private — as he doesn't have Instagram — but due to his mom and siblings' active social media presence, a glimpse into his life is publicly shared.

While Kimora's first son displays athleticism and passion for basketball, she makes it known that his compassion for others is among one of his most valued traits. He often volunteers his time to give back in his community and to those less fortunate.

Wolfe

Jesse Grant/Getty

Wolfe was born on April 10, 2015, to Kimora and Leissner and is the first and only child of the former couple. She opened up to PEOPLE about his birth being "the most challenging" of her four.

While Kimora opted for an-all natural birth "with no drugs," the model told PEOPLE she was proud of her accomplishment. "It really shows that moms-to-be have the power to deliver any way they choose. Choice is what's most important for women — across the board."

Though Wolfe is still a child, as he's the youngest of Kimora's family, he never fails to make an appearance on his mom's social media. Whether he's skateboarding around the house or making TikToks with his older siblings, Kimora is always featuring him on her page.

Gary

Jesse Grant/Getty

In January 2020, Kimora welcomed Gary by adoption when he was 10 years old. The mom of five's decision to adopt has always been a thought in her mind, as she'd vocalized her desire to do so in the past.

"I love children, and I've looked into adopting," Kimora told Ok! Magazine in 2007. "I definitely see lots of children in my future," she said at the time.

The opportunity to adopt came up through family — and despite Gary entering the brood at an older age, Kimora told Us Weekly that he "blended right in." She noted, "I'm blessed and super fortunate to have a boy like him and it's been a very painless sensation. He just dropped in like he was born there."

Unlike his older sisters, Gary maintains a private profile — but like his other brothers, he often makes cameos on his mother and siblings' social media pages.

"You amaze me everyday with your kindness, strength, resilience and love! See you at the top my baby!" Kimora penned to Gary on her Instagram.