Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 6 Kids: Everything to Know

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has her hands full at home.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is a mom to six, but a lot has changed since she first entered the spotlight. Kim met her husband, Kroy Biermann, while she was starring in the Bravo series. At the time, she was a single mom to daughters Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21.

The reality star and NFL linebacker got married on Nov. 11, 2011, and have since welcomed four children together: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Kroy filed to adopt his wife's two daughters shortly after they wed. In July 2013, Brielle and Ariana legally changed their last names when the adoption became final. Kim previously shared with PEOPLE how grateful she was for the relationship between her daughters and Kroy: "He's really fantastic with my girls. I couldn't have asked for a better partner ever."

The Don't Be Tardy star has revealed that despite welcoming such a big family with her husband, she still has difficulty believing it's their real life.

"It's incredible," she told PEOPLE in 2014. "I thought I was done with my girls. I was on Real Housewives of Atlanta and my girls were out of the baby stage. If I never got married again, I was okay. And if I never had any more children, I was okay, too. I was in a great place and then bam!"

In February 2023, news broke that Kim and Kroy's family home in Alpharetta, Georgia, was in foreclosure after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they previously took out for the property in Oct. 2012. The pair first purchased the home in 2012 and welcomed their four youngest children while living there.

Despite the news, Kim shared a clip of Kroy tidying up in the mansion just days later. "Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm...yes sir," the reality star could be heard saying as she filmed her husband vacuuming in his underwear.

Brielle Karenna, 25

Brielle Biermann Instagram

Brielle was born on Feb. 25, 1997, and is the eldest of Kim's children. The identity of her biological father has never been publicly shared. In 2013, she was legally adopted by Kroy along with her sister Ariana.

Along with her mom and sister Ariana, Brielle launched KAB Cosmetics in 2019. In addition to modeling for their makeup line, she often poses for photos while wearing bikinis from Kim's swimwear line, Salty K.

Despite being in front of cameras for much of her adult life, it still hasn't been easy to hear criticism from others about her appearance.

"Well they think that you have a lot of plastic surgery growing up on TV," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "They don't realize that you look different when you're 10 years old to 24. I hope I look f---ing different."

Brielle Biermann Instagram

In August 2021, the 24-year-old underwent double jaw surgery to correct her "tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite." She insisted it was "NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life."

"I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever," she wrote on Instagram following the surgery.

As for her personal life, Brielle previously dated MLB player Michael Kopech for two years before their split in March 2018. She was later linked to another baseball player, Justin Hooper, in 2019.

In November 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Brielle, along with her sister Ariana, will be starring in a new reality series titled Cut Off. The series will follow the girls as they move to Los Angeles in hopes of launching their own line of hair care products. "For the first time in their lives, the sisters will have to pay their own bills, live on a budget, do their own laundry, and cook and clean, all while staying out of trouble," a description for the series reads.

Ariana Lenee, 21

Ariana Biermann Instagram

Kim welcomed her second daughter, Ariana, on Oct. 17, 2001, with then-husband Daniel Toce, to whom she was married from 2001 until 2003.

Ariana spent much of her early years in front of the camera while appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta and the Biermann's spinoff series, Don't Be Tardy. She later opened up about growing up in the spotlight, sharing that she struggled with her body image and faced bullying at school.

In 2019, Ariana started documenting her weight loss journey on social media; by October 2021, the reality star shared that she had lost over 50 lbs. Ariana also addressed some "ridiculous and awful" comments she had been receiving about her journey, explaining that her weight loss didn't happen overnight.

"It takes time but believe in yourself. Do it for you. You got this s---" she wrote, noting in a separate post that while "it was not easy," making those changes "was the best thing I ever did for myself and my body."

On Aug. 13, 2022, Ariana was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol while in the car with her on-again, off-again high school boyfriend. She was charged with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change and underage possession/purchase of alcohol.

Ariana Biermann Instagram

Her mother came to her defense in a statement posted to her Instagram Story that read: "Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case."

A few months later, Ariana celebrated her 21st birthday with a cake that featured a photo of her mugshot.

Kim also marked the milestone birthday with a message on Instagram. "Happy 21st Birthday to my sweet @arianabiermann. Your generous heart, giving nature, commitment to your family & friends, the love you spread daily and the passion you have for life (and pastels) never goes unnoticed! Thank you for being YOU!!!! You are such a bright light in this world," she wrote.

Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Instagram

Kim and Kroy welcomed their first child together, Kroy Jr. (nicknamed KJ), on May 31, 2011.

The RHOA star announced the news on Twitter, writing, "@biermann71 and I are happy to announce the birth of our son today Kroy Jagger Biermann is healthy & beautiful We are so in love!"

On KJ's 6th birthday, the mom of six posted a touching tribute to her first son on Instagram. "You taught me the love between a mother and a son is indescribable. You amaze me daily! You are the most incredible 6 year old I have ever met!!" she wrote in part.

While speaking at a BravoCon panel in 2019, Kim opened up about KJ being the target of bullying at school.

"KJ is big — he's a whole head taller than anyone in his class. Than anyone in the grade, pretty much," she shared. "So he's dealt with the bullying when they have recess and they play football. They don't want KJ to be the quarterback because he's too big. And it hurts his feelings because he has such a tender heart."

"So when it comes to someone like KJ, with the bullying, I'm at the school and I'm dealing with the teacher and the principal," Kim explained. "They don't put up with any of that in his school, so that was nipped in the bud."

Kash Kade, 10

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Instagram

Kim and Kroy's second son, Kash, was born on Aug. 15, 2012.

In April 2017, then-4-year-old Kash was mauled in the face by the family's dog, nearly blinding him with a significant scratch just one millimeter away from his left eye. With the help of doctors, he "healed up incredibly" with no damage to his vision.

Despite the attack, the "animal lover" was comfortable cuddling with a new puppy just months after the incident. He also reunited with his dog Sinn, who had bitten him. The decision to keep Sinn was not one taken lightly by the family, as Kim and Kroy told PEOPLE.

"I hated Sinn," Kroy said. "I genuinely felt a deep rage for what he had done to my son. Sinn was always a good dog, extremely obedient and protective and not at all aggressive. He's hyper-active and hyper-sensitive but wants to work and loves to be commanded. I love my dog, and nothing like this had ever happened to me before. But it's my son. I don't love anything more than my flesh and blood. I thought, 'I don't want to see the dog — he doesn't get a second chance.'"

Kim added, "Sinn and Kash have been best friends since the day we got Sinn ... Kash is an absolute animal lover, and Sinn is definitely his favorite, without a shadow of a doubt. That's why it was extra hard."

Kash underwent reconstructive face surgery in November 2020 to further "correct the injury." Despite it being over three years since the incident, Kim explained that she and her husband still had a difficult time coping during their son's recovery process.

"We had a rough couple days. Kroy and I cried many many times along side Kash. We sat in the plastic surgeons parking lot (only one parent could go in and I knew Kroy could handle it better than me) but when Kash/Kroy came out and sat in the backseat with Kash on his lap and tears streamed down both their faces, I could barely breathe," she wrote on Instagram. "My heart was broken that we even had to go through all this again."

Kaia Rose & Kane Ren, 9

Kim Kolciak-Biermann Instagram

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star welcomed twins on Nov. 24, 2013, after announcing her pregnancy in August 2013. Kaia was the smaller of the two at birth, but arrived 31 minutes ahead of her brother Kane.

Shortly after announcing the twins' birth, Kim explained the meaning behind their middle names on Instagram. Rose, Kaia's middle name, is after Kim's psychic, whom the reality star said "is like a grandma to me and been a huge part of my life for 13 plus yrs." Ren, Kane's middle name, is after the "OBGYN who has delivered 5 of the 6 kiddos, who has also been a big part of my life for 12 yrs and we simply adore him."

Even with a large age gap between Kaia and her older sisters, she's already following in their footsteps (and mimicking them) in the glam department.

"I think Kaia took all sassiness and style icon queen from me and my mom and my sister," Brielle shared with PEOPLE. "She is going to be a model or a fashion stylist or a makeup owner. She is all about her clothes, especially her headband. She wears a headband every night when she goes to bed."

Kim has said her youngest son is "built exactly like Kroy," but has her "face/ hair texture/smile."

"Extremely easy baby thank God because his twin was very demanding," she wrote of Kane on Instagram. "He is extremely extremely smart. Mind blowing smart! Very honest."