All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first started dating in 2011 after years of friendship. They quickly became a power couple, and over the course of their 10-year relationship, West and Kardashian welcomed four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Although they have faced challenges in both their relationship and parenting in the public eye, West and Kardashian have always prioritized their children first. "No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school," Kardashian explained during an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Five months after West and Kardashian announced their divorce, a source told PEOPLE that West shared a similar outlook. ​​"He wants the best for his kids," the insider explained. "He is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy."

Though Kardashian and West may no longer be together, it's clear that they continue to take their roles as co-parents very seriously. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through," Kardashian told Vogue in February 2022.

From welcoming their four children to their sweet family moments, here's everything to know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids.

North West, 9

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

North West, Kardashian and West's first child, was born on June 15, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. According to grandmother Kris Jenner, her unusual name has a sweet significance. "The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power and she says that North is their highest point together," she explained on The View. "I thought that was very sweet."

​​North is well-known for her outspoken personality, something her parents have encouraged from day one. "I want to learn what my daughter has to say. What she learns. I just want to learn how she learns in this world," West said in 2016. "I'm extremely protective."

And North doesn't hold back her opinions — even when she's her mom's plus-one to Paris Fashion Week. In July 2022, she held up a handwritten "Stop" sign aimed at photographers who were snapping her photo during the show. "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show," Kardashian explained on Instagram.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

With her family, North is even blunter. According to Kardashian, North calls her mom's house "ugly" whenever they get into disagreements. "She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' " Kardashian explained in October 2021. "She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

In another interview, Kardashian joked, "Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don't. Maybe just my daughter, North."

North is also a budding artist and "loves to paint," as Kardashian previously explained. In February 2021, the proud mom clapped back at social media users who questioned whether North had actually painted a piece of artwork she had shared.

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" Kardashian wrote at the time. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."

The 9-year-old is even following in her father's footsteps when it comes to fashion design. Kardashian showed off a few of North's sketches for West's Yeezy line in July 2022.

Saint West, 6

West and Kardashian's second child, Saint West, was born on Dec. 5, 2015, in L.A. West gets the credit for choosing Saint's uncommon name. Apparently, the rapper was "going back and forth for a while" before landing on Saint because he wanted the name to have "spiritual significance."

A friend of West told PEOPLE, "It needed to mean something and he agonized over it, probably even more than Kim ... Kanye believes that a name is extremely important and that it's the first sense of identity that we have."

Saint is a mini doppelgänger of West, and he's just as spunky as his older sister.

In June 2022, Saint got scolded by Kardashian for saying, "Hi, weirdos!" while on Instagram Live with his mom. That same month, Saint and his little brother Psalm accompanied Kardashian to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where they sat in the audience and adorably interrupted the interview.

After Fallon stopped his and Kardashian's conversation to say, "I'm hearing kids," Kardashian asked the boys to quiet down. "Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me," she said while the audience laughed and applauded.

Mischief aside, Saint has a serious bond with both of his parents. Kardashian previously called him her "bestie with the best snuggles" in a tribute for his 6th birthday. The mother-son duo also took part in a sweet impromptu photoshoot in September 2021 where they coordinated in matching black Matrix-esque looks.

He's also a budding sports fan, attending a Golden State Warriors NBA game with West in March 2022. Saint even received a football lesson from one of the best quarterbacks in the game, Tom Brady. West posted a video of Saint and Brady throwing a football back and forth in a suite at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium in November 2021.

"I like basketball too!" Saint proudly told the quarterback in the video.

Chicago West, 4

West and Kardashian welcomed their third child, Chicago West, on Jan. 15, 2018. The couple had Chicago via surrogate after Kardashian's previous high-risk pregnancies. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," Kardashian announced.

Chicago may be named for West's hometown, but she definitely takes after Kardashian. For her 4th birthday, Kardashian called her youngest daughter her "independent baby girl twin" and the "ultimate princess."

Chicago was born right around the same time as her cousins Stormi (daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott) and True (daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson). The three girls are known as "The Triplets," and have already formed quite the bond.

Chicago's joint birthday party with Stormi also stirred up some co-parenting drama between West and Kardashian after the rapper claimed he was not invited to the event. His comments made waves on social media, but West ended up attending the birthday bash. A PEOPLE source said that West is "always welcome and does come to family events."

After Chicago's party, West thanked Jenner and Scott for extending an invite. "I'm really happy that I could be there for my children … My life centers around my children," he added.

Chicago has already started developing her own fashion sense. While she often matched with her mom and big sister North as a toddler, she's since shown off her unique style, rocking a throwback Britney Spears T-shirt on one occasion and a bright pink jumpsuit with cowboy boots on another. Chicago is still taking a hint from her very stylish mom, however — Kardashian even once caught her trying to "sneak off" with a purse from her closet!

Psalm West, 3

West and Kardashian's youngest child, Psalm West, was born via surrogate on May 3, 2019, in L.A. Like the rest of their children, Psalm's name holds special significance for West and Kardashian. "The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, explained to ET Online shortly after his birth. "I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect."

According to Kardashian, Psalm's arrival helped bring her family together. "[North, Saint and Chicago] love him. He has helped everyone come together. So now everyone gets along," she told PEOPLE. "Everyone loves each other. Everyone is helpful. And everyone loves him. Like, obsessed with him."

Kardashian also called Psalm "the sweetest baby ever" on his 2nd birthday. "He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad," the reality star wrote. When Psalm was a baby, Kardashian even thought he could be her father Robert Kardashian reincarnated because they share so many of the same characteristics.

As the youngest of Kardashian and West's kids, Psalm spends plenty of time with his three siblings, whether they're playing in the sand on vacation or posing for silly photos before bedtime.

In May 2022, the family celebrated Psalm's 3rd birthday with an epic Hulk-themed party. The bash included everything from an elaborate custom cake (which came with a Hulk hand smashing through the top) to a make-your-own-slime station.