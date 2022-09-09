Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Khloé Kardashian is now a mom of two.

The Kardashians star, who is already a mother to daughter True Thompson, 4, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in August 2022.

On July 13, 2022, a rep for Kardashian confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together — but noted that the pair are not back together and haven't spoken since December outside of co-parenting needs.

Back in December 2018, Kardashian announced that she and Thompson were expecting their first child together.

"My greatest dream realized," Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white bump picture. "We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

Khloe Kardashian and <a href="https://people.com/tag/true-thompson/" data-inlink="true">True Thompson</a>
Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Baby True was born in April 2018, and it wasn't long after her arrival that the new mom revealed she wasn't ruling out having more kids.

"Goodness I don't know! I love [True] so much and I'm so complete because of her," she wrote on Twitter in response to a fan. "I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete, but I just don't know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me."

The former Revenge Body host publicly discussed looking into surrogacy options in June 2021, around when she and Thompson called it quits. She revealed that she "did have [a surrogate] and then it fell through."

From the birth of her firstborn to the arrival of her son, here's everything to know about Khloé Kardashian's two kids.

True, 4

<a href="https://people.com/tag/true-thompson/" data-inlink="true">True Thompson</a>
Khloe Kardashian Instagram

True was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 12, 2018, days after news broke that Thompson had allegedly been unfaithful to Kardashian.

The idea for the baby's name was initially a suggestion from Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "M.J." Houghton.

"She told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn't get out of my head," the Good American founder recalled. "I love that it's a family name and I can't wait to get back to LA so True can finally meet MJ in person!"

But her name isn't the only thing True has inherited from her family. Kardashian says her daughter is already following in her footsteps in the organization department.

"I am incredibly clean and organized. I like everything in its place, I'm very regimented. And I don't want that for True, but she already has so much of that," she shared in November 2021 during a "Mom Confessions" segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I feel bad that she has so much of it so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from."

True also takes after her mother when it comes to her fashion sense. Kardashian and her daughter love making memories together while wearing matching outfits, from glam party looks to bathing suits and even pajamas.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/true-thompson/" data-inlink="true">True Thompson</a>
Khloe Kardashian Instagram

True is already developing a fashion sense of her own, with her mom documenting her looks on Instagram. Shortly after becoming a big sister, Kardashian shared a photo series of her fashionista daughter wearing a pink denim mini skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. Of course, she completed the look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a custom mini Louis Vuitton purse with her name and Sesame Street's Abby Cadabby painted on it.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kardashian shared how grateful she was feeling about being able to spend more time with her daughter: "Now I feel like I've kinda found my rhythm — this is my new normal — and I am really appreciating the reset button and all the time that I do get to spend with [True]. I try to find the positive in anything, and with all the negative, there's also a lot of positive as well."

"You put somebody else way before your needs and I think it gives you a different drive in life. [True has] definitely made me softer," she added.

Despite motherhood making her "softer," Kardashian has no issue with sharing her thoughts on the "unsolicited commentary" she has received about her daughter.

"People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake," she told Cosmopolitan UK in December 2021. "I've learned that you can't just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things!"

Despite the ups and downs between Kardashian and Thompson over the years, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player has remained an active part of True's life. "The focus is on True and they have the same goals for her," a source told PEOPLE in April 2022. "They want her to have the happiest childhood possible."

Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Jerritt Clark/Getty

On July 13, 2022, a rep for Kardashian confirmed to PEOPLE that she was expecting her second child with Thompson via surrogate. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep shared. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

A source told PEOPLE, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

On Aug. 5, 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson's baby boy had arrived. A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was on "cloud nine" and taking her time in choosing a moniker for the new arrival.

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," the source said. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

Later that month, the Kardashians star opened up to Elle about becoming a mom of two.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Kardashian said of having two children. The Good American founder said her two little ones "challenge me as a person," adding that "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

