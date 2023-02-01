Kevin Jonas' 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Kevin Jonas is the ultimate girl dad.

The musician and his wife, Danielle Jonas, first met in 2007 while on vacation in the Bahamas and later got married in 2009. Since their nuptials, the pair have welcomed two daughters together: Alena Rose, 8, and Valentina Angelina, 6.

While Kevin may be one-third of the Jonas Brothers and frequently away from home, the Claim to Fame host has spoken about prioritizing family time and often shares daddy-daughter moments on social media.

In 2021, Kevin opened up to PEOPLE about being a girl dad and said that his favorite part is "all of it" since he had a much different experience growing up.

"I grew up with four boys in the house," he said. "So I'm getting to relearn what young women want in their life from an early age, which is so cool to see because I didn't experience it. It's all new to me — definitely not to Danielle, but it's all new to me, which is pretty awesome."

Danielle Jonas Instagram

After writing their first children's book, There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom, Kevin and Danielle shared that as their daughters grow up, they continue to enrich their parents' lives in ways they "couldn't have anticipated." The couple even credits them as the inspiration for the book.

"The love and care they show each other on a daily basis inspired this story, and we are so proud to share how these girls not only uplift us and each other, but are creative, caring rock stars in their own right," they told PEOPLE in September 2021.

In January 2023, Alena and Valentina were on hand to support their dad as he and his brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Kevin also gave his daughters a sweet shout-out during his speech. "Alena, Valentina, this is a pretty cool moment, don't you think?" he said to the girls. "It's pretty cool, but you two are my brightest stars. I love you."

Here's everything to know about Kevin Jonas' two children, Alena and Valentina.

Alena Rose Jonas, 8

Kevin Jonas and daughter Alena. danielle jonas/ instagram

Kevin and Danielle's older daughter, Alena, was born on Feb. 2, 2014. "We are overjoyed at the birth of Alena Rose Jonas," Kevin and Danielle said in a statement. "She is precious! We could not be more excited to start building our family together. We want to thank our family and friends for their love and support, and our fans for all of their well wishes."

In December 2013, Danielle shared how she broke the pregnancy news to Kevin. "First, I took like 12 tests to confirm it," she said. "Then I took all the socks out of his drawer and filled it with diapers and a bib that said, 'I love Daddy.' I also put all the tests in there and a sign that said, 'I'll meet you in nine months.'"

The singer was thrilled about becoming a father. "I was in shock. I was just like, 'Oh my God, it's happening! My life's about to change completely!' " he recalled.

Just a few months before Alena's birth, Kevin experienced another life-altering change. In October 2013, the Jonas Brothers announced they were breaking up. While the band had been surrounded by fan frenzy for years, Kevin's daughters would grow up knowing him as Dad — that is, until 2019 when the band made their long-awaited return to music.

During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show, Kevin shared that then-5-year-old Alena had told her classmates that the Jonas Brothers were coming back before the band had announced their reunion. "We were trying to keep it a secret for basically a year," Nick Jonas told host Jimmy Fallon. "We were like, 'We got this on lock. No one's gonna tell,' and Kevin comes home and says, 'Guys, Alena told her whole class.'"

Alena's excitement over the reunion didn't stop her from turning down a concert invite. In October 2021 — while the Jonas Brothers were on the Remember This tour — Kevin told PEOPLE that Alena was "loving" school and was "so responsible" that she refused an offer to skip a day to attend his concert. "I said, 'Hey Alena, you want to skip school tomorrow and come with dad to the concert?' " he recalled. "She said, 'No, dad, I have school tomorrow.' I don't know if I would've had the same response as an almost 8-year-old!"

When she's not in school, Alena has grown accustomed to tour life and loves to have fun backstage. In August 2019, Kevin posted a snapshot of his older daughter riding around a concert venue on a mini quad bike with a big smile on her face. "Basically me on my way to night one of the #HappinessBeginsTour," he wrote.

In September 2022, Kevin told Parents his girls were into many activities, including dance, gymnastics and golf — and Alena particularly loved basketball. The "Sucker" singer said it's important to support "what they are passionate about," including their creative sides. "It's built into our DNA in the Jonas family," he said. "So I just want to support them."

Valentina Angelina Jonas, 6

The couple's second daughter, Valentina, was born on Oct. 27, 2016. "We are so excited to welcome our new baby girl, Valentina Angelina Jonas, to the world today," the parents of two shared in a statement. "She is healthy and beautiful and we couldn't be happier!"

In December 2016, Kevin and Danielle opened up to PEOPLE about life as a family of four and the moment Alena met baby Valentina. "I think [Danielle] was more of a wreck than anyone else," Kevin said. "It definitely became very real 'cause you're in the moment, you're obviously going through labor and she has the baby and it's euphoric and awesome. And then reality strikes in when your other one walks in the door."

Danielle added, "It's been definitely crazy and a learning curve. It feels like you have five kids when you have two because you're juggling. But [Alena's] very, very good."

During an appearance on The Late Late Show in March 2019, Kevin discussed Valentina's special connection with his brother Nick. When asked whether his daughters approve of his brothers' partners — Nick and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018, while Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married later in 2019 — Kevin said that "they definitely do now," but noted that "at first it was a little rough going" with Valentina.

"When she met Priyanka, Priyanka put her hand around his [Nick's] shoulder like this, and every time … her hand would go around, and he was holding Valentina, she would just push it off, every time, just like constantly," he said. Though Nick joked that Valentina was "very territorial," Kevin insisted that "they're cool" now.

Valentina also has a close relationship with her sister Alena, and the two often play pranks on their dad. They crashed Kevin's interview on The Tonight Show in April 2020, popping up on camera mid-interview to say hello. In March 2021, Kevin posted a video of the girls pretending to be the Jonas Brothers while speaking into his microphone-shaped statuettes from the Billboard Music Awards.

In his interview with Parents, Kevin said that both of his girls were always trying new things, a quality they may have inherited from him.

"I was one of those guys who was interested in a lot of things and didn't know which was going to stick," he said. "The other day, [Valentina] said, 'I want to do hockey,' And I was like, 'Who are you hanging out with? Who is playing hockey?' She's 5! But I was like, 'Okay, let's look into what it takes for you to play hockey.'"

Sports aside, Kevin is supportive of all his daughters' activities. In July 2022, he posted a photo on Instagram with Valentina as they enjoyed a manicure. He captioned the snap, "#girldad things."

Whether he's taking his girls out for milkshakes or letting them do his makeup, Kevin told PEOPLE he's committed to making time for his daughters even with his busy schedule. "I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he said. "It's all about being there when you can."