Kevin Costner's 7 Kids: Everything to Know

Kevin Costner is the proud dad of seven children.

The Yellowstone star shares three adult children — Annie, 38, Lily, 36, and Joe, 34 — with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney. The Oscar-winner married his current wife, designer Christine Baumgartner, in September 2004 and they went on to welcome three children: Cayden Wyatt, 15, Logan Hayes, 13, and Grace Avery, 12.

Although Costner himself is an A-list movie star, the proud dad told PEOPLE in June 2020 that his children are just "normal" kids.

"I'm really comfortable with my family," he added. "I'm really comfortable with my children."

He added of his household's dynamic, "Our house is like a river: You've just got to get into the flow of it ... And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it's going to have to work with what the day brings."

Keep reading to learn more about Kevin Costner's seven children.

Annie Costner, 38

Kevin Costner's oldest child, Annie Costner, was born on April 15, 1984, in Los Angeles.

She began following in her famous father's footsteps at a young age, appearing alongside Costner in the Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves as Christine. Her other acting credits include The Baby-Sitters Club, The Postman and Lazy Teenage Superheroes.

Eventually, Annie transitioned from acting to producing. She is a co-founder of Sound Off Films, which she formed in 2014. Through her company, Annie has produced various documentaries, including Katy Perry's Witness Tour documentary, The Pittsburgh Drug Trials, The Discarded: A Tale of Two Rios and Bump and Spike, among others.

In July 2016, Annie married a physician named Dr. Danny Cox on her father's private estate in Carpinteria, California.

Lily Costner, 36

Lily Costner, the second child of Costner and Silva, was born on Aug. 4, 1986, in L.A.

Like her older sister, Lily appeared in 1995's The Baby-Sitters Club and The Postman, the latter of which starred Costner.

In addition to acting, Lily is also a talented singer — similar to her dad who also doubles as a musician and is the lead singer of his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West. She has contributed to the soundtracks of a few of Costner's projects and she also joined his band for a duet of the song "Heaven's Gate," which is featured on the album Tales from Yellowstone.

In June 2014, Costner boasted about Lily's vocal talents to HuffPost, saying, "Lily is an amazing singer and songwriter. She can be a really huge star if that's what she wanted. I'm not sure she wants that. She's really gifted. Lily's way is not to knock doors down. I think she wants a quality of life ... She's seen the quality of life that we've had and sometimes the idea of stardom, I think, is a mystery to her."

Joe Costner, 34

Joe Costner, the youngest child of Costner and Silva, was born in L.A. on Jan. 31, 1988. He starred in The Postman with his father and older sisters when he was a child, after appearing with Costner in 1996's Tin Cup. Now, Joe works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry as an audio engineer and production sound mixer.

"Joe just graduated Boulder. He's really gifted in music. He's settling in on what his journey will be ... and his mission. I think the best indication of Joe is that he's a solid person and his friends are really solid," Costner told HuffPost in 2014. "You really can judge how well he has done in life by the quality of his friends and how he has kept them. I've tried to encourage him, it's good to be your own person."

Liam Costner, 26

Costner welcomed son Liam Costner during a brief relationship with Bridget Rooney, niece of the Pittsburgh Steelers' then-owner Dan Rooney. Born in November 1996, Liam generally stays out of the spotlight.

Cayden Wyatt Costner, 15

Costner wed Christine Baumgartner in 2004, despite the actor's previous hesitation to get married again and have more children following his 1994 divorce from Silva.

"Christine wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn't be an effective father," he told Parade in 2008. "[One day] I woke up and thought, 'Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?' That's all it took. ... I decided that I was not going to miss out on love."

A few years after the couple tied the knot, they welcomed son Cayden Wyatt Costner in L.A. on May 6, 2007. Costner was 52 years old when Cayden was born and he admitted to PEOPLE that he had concerns about being a father over 50, adding that it also came with perks, too.

"I hope I have as much energy for Cayden as I had for my first," he said. "My fundamental fear is that my new baby, someone [else] will raise him, meaning that my life will end prematurely. I won't get to coach him in what I think it is to be a man. I'd like to be the person that tells him about life." He added jokingly, "I can fake like I'm asleep longer so I don't have to do as many diapers."

When Cayden was just 1 year old, the proud dad revealed to PEOPLE that his son was already showing some interest in music. "He has a couple of little guitars, and he listens to the band and sits on my knee sometimes when I do rough tracks," he shared. "He likes a good beat."

The actor also shared how he and Baumgartner were preparing Cayden to become a big brother as the couple were expecting their second child at the time. "We tried to kind of prep him," Costner said. "We showed him the bassinet where the baby is going to be, and he started throwing junk in there."

Hayes Logan Costner, 13

Hayes Logan Costner was born on Feb. 12, 2009, in L.A., weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. At the time of his birth, Costner revealed that his moniker was inspired by a cowboy character in a Western film that he was working on, noting that Hayes is "a great Western name."

Hayes began participating in sports at a young age, as Costner explained during an appearance on Today. "We're at all the Little League games, we're in that car constantly, we're trying to get the kids on the same team so we won't have to go to three different practices," the actor shared.

He continued, "So poor little Hayes, who's in the middle, is having to play with 8 and 9-year-olds and he's like [7], and he can hack it. So there's gonna be this point where he's gonna go 'Why was I always forced into leagues?' "

When Hayes and his siblings are not participating in everyday kid activities, they're attending their dad's movie premieres. In 2019, the whole family accompanied Costner to the premiere of his film The Art of Racing in the Rain in L.A. Costner was the voice behind Enzo, a dog who wishes to be human to help his owners (Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried).

Grace Avery Costner, 12

Costner and Baumgartner welcomed their third child, daughter Grace Avery Costner, on June 2, 2010, in California.

At 5 years old, Grace began to understand her father's need to transform his appearance for his blockbuster hits. While preparing for his action flick Criminal, Costner shared during an appearance on Today, "My children are kind of used to that — Chris has to explain, 'Daddy looks a little different sometimes at the PTA meetings.' " He added, "If I come home — and that haircut I actually had was pretty severe — and Gracie looks at me and then looks at Mom and says 'Daddy's been fighting again, huh?' "

Unlike her brothers, Grace is not into sports. In the same interview with Today, Costner discussed his "girly girl" and her interests. "She's sewing and she's dancing, but when she sees the ball bouncing out in the backyard I can feel her gravitating out with the boys — but everything has to stop when she plays," he said.