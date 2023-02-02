All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids are following in their footsteps.

The Hollywood power couple, who have been married since 1988, are proud parents to two adult children: son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Both have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Travis working as a musician and producer, and Sosie becoming a successful actress in her own right.

Over the years, the Footloose star and The Closer actress have been candid about parenthood and the impact it has had on their lives.

"My motherhood really defines me," Sedgwick said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I mean I've been an actor forever and you know I have my own career, my own life and I always have, but 'Mom' is my title. It's the thing I think about in the morning, it's the thing I think about when I go to sleep."

During a 2013 interview with Vulture, Bacon opened up about his parenting style. "When I go home, I try to raise my children with honesty and integrity and teach them to take care of the world and of each other," he told the outlet.

In 2005, the entire family starred in the film Loverboy, which was produced and directed by Bacon himself. Sedgwick played the lead role, while Sosie played Sedgwick's younger self, and their son, Travis, had a supporting role. Travis and Sosie have gone on to work with their parents on a few other projects in the years since.

Travis Bacon, 33

The couple welcomed their first child, Travis Bacon, in Los Angeles on June 23, 1989.

Travis has followed in the musical footsteps of his dad — who makes up one-half of the band The Bacon Brothers — and is a producer, composer and musician, per his Instagram bio. Currently, he is the frontman of the industrial metal band CONTRACULT Collective.

In November 2021, Sedgwick shared a photo of Travis performing with his band at the Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. The snap showed a giant screen projecting a live feed of Travis as he played guitar and sang into the microphone.

"My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!" she wrote in her caption.

Another thing Travis has in common with his father is his love of the horror genre. In August 2022, Travis announced his latest project on Instagram, Slashtag Cinema, which he described as "an all new universe of horror shorts." He added that all of the shorts will be "written by, shot by, scored by, and starring" himself and two friends.

Travis has also worked with both his mom and dad on different film projects as a music composer. Most recently, he worked on the 2022 film Space Oddity, in which Sedgwick directed and Bacon starred.

While Travis mainly keeps out of the spotlight, he did make a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of his sister's horror movie Smile in Santa Monica, California, in September 2022.

Sosie Bacon, 30

Bacon and Sedgwick's younger child, Sosie Bacon, was born on March 15, 1992.

Now 30, Sosie has made a name for herself as an actress. Her credits include, most notably, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Narcos: Mexico, Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and Here and Now.

She got her start at a young age, landing her first role in the 2005 movie Loverboy, in which she played the younger version of her mother's character. Bacon, who directed the film, told New York Magazine that he made the decision to cast Sosie as a director, not as her father because he believed she was perfect for the role.

"I just couldn't resist it," he told the publication of his decision. He added, "Sure, Kyra was saying, 'Well, all right, if you really want to … ' But Sosie was cool. She kind of got it out of her system. She said, 'Oh, that was fun — now I'm going back to school.'"

In November 2013, Sosie was crowned Miss Golden Globe and her parents expressed their joy over the honor.

"I'm very, very proud of my little girl," Bacon told PEOPLE. "I'm proud of her 365 days a year, and Kyra and I will be even more proud of her on that night."

He added after the event: "I hadn't really imagined the amount of press and pressure and interviews and doing this kind of stuff that she would be asked to do ... She just handled it great. It was like she'd been doing it her whole life. It blew our minds."

While Bacon and Sedgwick are supportive of Sosie's acting career, they have expressed their concerns as well.

"As an actor, there is so much rejection," Sedgwick shared in the October 2017 issue of Good Housekeeping. "Kevin and I have had some painful experiences, and you don't want your kid to go through that. But I want [Sosie] to follow her passion, and acting has become her passion."

In September 2022, Sosie landed her first lead role in a feature film, starring in the horror movie Smile. Speaking to PEOPLE about the film, Bacon shared how proud he was of his daughter.

"When she got this part [in Smile], even knowing how hard she had worked, and knowing she was good, when I saw the movie I was just really taken aback with," he said. "Not only with how great she was but also how hard that role was, because it's one of those parts where there is no break."

He continued, "Usually, you start out and the character's pretty happy for at least, you know, 15 minutes or 20 minutes before everything becomes horrible. But that's a movie where the stress level is [insane]. I was very proud of her."

In January 2023, the father-daughter duo starred in a commercial together for Hyundai's newest electric vehicle.