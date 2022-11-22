Kelsey Grammer's 7 Kids: Everything to Know

Kelsey Grammer is most known for his role as Frasier Crane on Cheers and Frasier, but he's also known as "Dad" to his seven children.

The sitcom star has been married four times and has a total of seven kids spanning ages 6 to 39.

"It's the greatest experience in the world, the joy every day of being with my kids," Grammer told PEOPLE of fatherhood, adding that it has "never been better" and that his kids are a "big part" of this chapter of his life.

Grammer first became a father in 1983 with the birth of his daughter Spencer Grammer, 39, whom he shares with his first wife Doreen Alderman. In 1992, he had a second child, daughter Greer Grammer, 30, with his then-girlfriend Barrie Buckner. Several months later, he married dancer Leigh-Anne Csuhany, however, they had no children together and their marriage was annulled a year later.

The actor went on to marry model and actress Camille Grammer (née Donatacci) in 1997, and the couple had two kids together, Mason, 21, and Jude, 18, before calling it quits in 2010.

Two weeks after their divorce was finalized, Grammer married his current wife, Kayte Walsh, in early 2011. They've since welcomed three children: Faith, 10, Gabriel, 8, and James, 6.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Grammer said, "Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That's been a real gift."

Here is everything to know about Kelsey Grammer's seven kids.

Spencer Grammer, 39

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Spencer Grammer was born on Oct. 9, 1983, to Grammer and his first wife Alderman. The two were married from 1982 to 1990, and Spencer was their only child together.

At the age of 9, Spencer made her on-screen debut when she briefly appeared alongside her father in an episode of Cheers. Since then, she has enjoyed a successful acting career of her own and is best known for her roles in Rick and Morty and Greek.

"He has been great about me being an actress," Spencer said about her dad's support. "He always tells me to follow my heart and to do things for the right reasons."

In 2011, Spencer welcomed a son, Emmett, with her then-husband, James Hesketh. Ahead of the birth, the actress told PEOPLE she was "really enjoying" pregnancy. She also shared the advice her famous father had given her about parenting, saying, "My dad told me it's a beautiful thing and that I'll figure it out."

For Father's Day in 2019, Spencer shared a sweet photo on Instagram of Emmett with Grammer. She wrote in the caption, "My Dad and my son doing a 2000-piece puzzle. My Father and I have always done puzzles on vacation. The more pieces the better. The more people the better. Just one piece at a time. Love you dad!"

Greer Grammer, 30

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

On Feb. 15, 1992, Grammer welcomed his second daughter, Kandace "Greer" Grammer, with his then-girlfriend Buckner.

Greer, who goes by her middle name, has a special relationship with her father. In 2021, she dedicated a sweet Father's Day tribute to Grammer on Instagram. Alongside a red carpet photo of the father-daughter duo and a throwback shot from when she was little, Greer wrote, "Happy Father's Day to the og KG - I love sharing the same initials (and genes) as you. Forever proud to be your daughter ❤️ #happyfathersday."

Like her father and older sister, Greer also works in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2010 on an episode of iCarly. The following year, she landed a starring role in MTV's Awkward, which ran for five seasons.

In 2015, Greer was named that year's Golden Globe Ambassador. As Miss Golden Globe, she helped hand out awards to the evening's winners.

More recently, she starred opposite Kristin Davis in the 2021 Netflix thriller Deadly Illusions.

Mason Grammer, 21

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Grammer shares two children with his third wife, Camille. Grammer's third daughter, Mason Olivia Grammer, was born on Oct. 24, 2001, via surrogate.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce in 2010 after 13 years of marriage. What followed was a fairly contentious divorce. In an interview with Genlux Magazine, Mason spoke openly about how her parents split affected her, saying, "It was the hardest time of my life. I changed a lot after that. I had to grow up faster because I had a lot more responsibilities."

She continued, "My dad wasn't around, so I didn't see him much, and my mom had such a hard time," before adding that she and her dad can now talk "about everything."

Mason has also done a fair bit of modeling. At the age of 15, she walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, though her focus has always been on her education. "I am so proud, she's a good person, she's a good girl, in school she's getting all A's right now," Camille told Page Six at the time. "She's been acing every test and we want to reward her with something that she loves and I think it helps her with her self-confidence."

In April 2020, Mason graduated from Malibu High School, and that fall, she headed off to college.

Jude Grammer, 18

Rich Polk/Getty

On Aug. 28, 2004, Grammer and Camille welcomed another child together, son Jude Gordon Grammer, who was also born via surrogate.

After the former couple's divorce was finalized, Jude and his sister lived with their mom in California.

According to Camille, their son aspires to go into the entertainment industry as well. "I know he wants to be like his dad, an actor," she told Page Six in 2018.

In 2011, Grammer married for the fourth time. At his wedding to Walsh, Jude was one of the groomsmen. Jude was also on board with having more siblings in the future. When asked about the possibility of having kids with Walsh, Grammer stated that both Jude and Mason were "very, very cool about it." He went on to say, "My son, Jude, especially, he's like, 'When are the children coming?' "

Jude's mom often gives him shout-outs on Instagram and for his 15th birthday, Camille penned a tribute, writing, "Happy 15th Birthday Jude Gordon Grammer! I love you so much! You have brought so much joy into my life. I'm so proud of you❤️😘🎊🎉."

Faith Grammer, 10

Jason Merritt/Getty

On July 13, 2012, Grammer and Walsh welcomed a baby girl, Faith Evangeline Elisa Grammer. "We are thrilled," the pair said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Mother and child are in excellent health."

The couple had announced in January that they were expecting twins, but they "lost the little boy shortly thereafter." In their statement, they shared, "A glorious birth with a lingering sadness is ours today. We choose to celebrate the life that has been given us. We proudly introduce our Faith to the world today looking forward to the days ahead and the children yet to come."

Speaking about Faith's birth, Grammer said, "I got to see her first, and she looked a little terrified." He added, "She smiled right at her mother."

When Faith was 2 years old, she became a big sister. Grammer spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter's trouble adjusting to having a baby brother. "[Faith] is having a little more trouble than anybody else … she realizes that her world has been chopped in half," he said. "This wrinkle, I think, pushed her over the edge a bit." He added that Faith was warming up to Gabriel little by little, saying, "She kisses the baby all the time."

In 2017, Grammer opened a brewery in upstate New York, which he named Faith American Brewery after his youngest daughter.

Kelsey Gabriel Grammer, 8

David Livingston/Getty

On July 22, 2014, Grammer and Walsh welcomed a baby boy, Kelsey Gabriel Elias Grammer.

"We are blessed and excited to have this lovely young man join our family — he is magnificent," the couple said in a statement.

Grammer added, "Our son will be called Gabriel as there is a tradition in our family of going by our middle names."

About a month after his birth, Grammer discussed having more kids and said Gabriel inspired him and Walsh to try for another. "As soon as [Gabriel] came out, Kayte and I were going, 'Yeah, let's do another one,' " Grammer said. "I can't imagine not trying for more because it's been incredible."

He added, "Gabriel's fantastic … He is a lovely kid. He's been real easy and agreeable."

Auden James Grammer, 6

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

On Nov. 14, 2016, Auden "James" Ellis Grammer was born. He is Grammer and Walsh's third child together and the actor's seventh child overall.

In a statement, the couple shared that their son's name "was chosen to honor the great poet W.H. Auden, and James is after another great poet and singer James Taylor — two of our favorites."

Meanwhile, "Ellis" is Grammer's great-grandfather's name. "He was a colorful character, to say the least," they said, adding, "we wanted to give the name a second chance." Like some of his siblings, the now-6-year-old goes by his middle name.

Grammer and Walsh prefer to keep James and his other siblings out of the public eye while they are still young, and they rarely share pictures of their children or speak about them publicly.