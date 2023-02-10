All About Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy

There's no greater firework in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's lives than their 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The couple welcomed their first child together — Orlando's second after son Flynn Bloom, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr — on Aug. 26, 2020.

"As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, 'What?' It's just the biggest life change ever," Perry told PEOPLE in September 2021. "You're responsible for someone's well-being that can't even hold their head up. It's a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet."

The "Roar" singer, however, describes the lifestyle change as "the best" thing, and she loved re-learning what's important in life. "Everything that's supposed to fade away, fades away and a balance comes in," she added.

As a longtime fan of fast cars and motorcycles, Orlando now gets his thrills from being a dad. "As I'm growing older, I'm realizing just being present in the moment is attained also just through breathing and being in front of my beautiful baby daughter," he told PEOPLE in November 2021. "I've got way more at stake today than I've ever had before, in terms of my family."

Here's everything to know about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter, Daisy Dove.

Perry revealed her pregnancy in a music video

Katy Perry

Perry surprised her fans by revealing her pregnancy in the music video for her song "Never Worn White," which was released on March 5, 2020.

"Cause I've never worn white/But I wanna get it right/Yeah, I really wanna try with you," she sang while cradling her baby bump. "No, I've never worn white/But I'm standin' here tonight/Cause I really wanna say 'I do.' "

Shortly after the video was released, Perry appeared on Instagram Live to chat about the news with fans. "I'm late, but you already knew that," she joked, before adding that this was "probably the longest secret" she "ever had to keep." She also revealed she would be releasing an album around the same time she would be giving birth, making for a busy year.

Perry and Orlando were both "ready" to welcome a baby

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Despite postponing their wedding due to Daisy's arrival, Perry wanted to clarify that the pregnancy was "no mistake."

"I guess probably why I'm so late, or not late, but 35 and having a child is because I was terrified of having a child," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in an August 2020 interview. "I was like, 'Man, not only do I have to figure this out for myself, but I have to figure this out for my future, in order to be able to enjoy this blessing.' So after doing a ton of work and continuing on that journey, I was like, 'I'm ready. I'm ready.' "

Perry explained that she and Orlando were "both conscious about" welcoming a child into the family. "We were both ready. It was no mistake. It was no accident and we were ready," she added. "The only thing I wasn't necessarily prepared for is COVID and the American revolution at the same time."

Perry teased Daisy's name ahead of her birth

Katy Perry/Orlando Bloom/ Unicef Instagram

Perry and Orlando teamed up with UNICEF to announce the birth of their little girl, letting the human aid charity post the news to their Instagram alongside a photo featuring the parents holding their daughter's tiny hand.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they said at the time, adding that the birth was surprisingly "peaceful."

"We know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they added.

Perry later told Jimmy Kimmel that Orlando was "such a great support" in the delivery room. "We had a little boombox. He was there and he was so wonderful, and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes," she said.

Just two months before welcoming Daisy, Perry revealed they still hadn't picked a name for their bundle of joy. "We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us," Perry explained in a June 2020 interview with Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy. "I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah yeah, you are her, you are that.' "

Despite that, it seems there were several hints about Daisy's name before it was formally announced. In fact, Perry even released a song called "Daisies" in April 2020. She later wore a muumuu with a daisy pattern on it for a May episode of American Idol, and a pair of daisy earrings in a music video for her single "Smile."

After announcing their daughter's name, Perry shared some insight on Kimmel as to why she and Orlando picked the name. "Daisy, to me, means purity, and Dove means peace and Bloom feels like it means joy," she said in the February 2021 interview. "So it's very, 'Pure, peace and joy.' "

Daisy taught Perry the meaning of "unconditional love"

Katy Perry Instagram

Perry spent a lot of time working with kids in her life and career, but she had no idea what to expect when she welcomed her own. While she definitely thinks being an entertainer to kids helped prepare her a bit for motherhood, "nothing can prepare you for that wave of unconditional love," she told PEOPLE in September 2021.

"I never really truly knew about unconditional love," she explained. "Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child, and that was just a whole 'nother level."

Daisy is a "combination" of her famous parents

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Perry and Orlando have kept Daisy's life very private and have yet to share photos of her face, but Perry has described their daughter as the perfect combo of her parents.

"She has kind of a combination of Orlando's brows and my eyeballs but she now does all these like, big eyes … Everything is so new. It's so beautiful," Perry told Access Hollywood in December 2021.

The similarities don't stop at her physical features. Daisy is already showing some of the personality traits of her parents as well. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters," Perry told PEOPLE in January 2022. "So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."

Six months later, the toddler became even more of a "ham," according to her mom. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy," Perry told PEOPLE in August 2022. "She loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It's all very adorable."

Perry is a hands-on mom

While Perry has a busy schedule, she prioritizes being around for her daughter whenever possible. She appreciates the help of a nanny from time to time, but she takes pride in being the main caretaker.

"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot … but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to," she said on the Smartless podcast in September 2022.

"It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock and we're gonna go and do breakfast," she added.

Beyond breakfast, Perry gave more insight into her morning routine with Daisy in November 2021. "The first thing I do when I wake up is a little tiny verbal ritual. I do it every single morning. I say to myself out loud, 'Thank you, God, for today. I am grateful for every day,' " she said in WSJ's My Monday Morning series.

"Then I try to start my day out with my daughter, playing and having some floor time with her," she added. "Reading some books. It usually varies what time we're waking up, 7 or 8 a.m. Sometimes I get to sleep in and Daddy takes her until 9, which is super."

Orlando decorated Daisy's bedroom

Orlando Bloom Instagram

In October 2021, Orlando shared photos and videos that showed him decorating his daughter's bedroom. From adding white daisy decals to the yellow walls to building furniture, he was happy to get a little messy to create a dream space for his little girl.

"Dad of the year," the person recording the video said while panning to show the project at foot. "Let's do it! Stars, they're just like us!" Orlando joked.

Perry is saving her wardrobe for Daisy

Perry is known for her incredible fashion looks, from her red carpet gowns to her performance costumes. And luckily for Daisy, the singer is storing her expansive collection of clothes for her daughter to wear one day.

"Everything is in a warehouse — it's like the closet scene in Clueless," Perry told PEOPLE in May 2022. "It's all itemized by picture and number. Daisy is going to have a lot."

As for now, however, Perry is still enjoying dressing Daisy in matching mommy-and-me outfits.

"It's very cute, because you only have a limited amount of time before they don't want to wear what you pick out, so get it in while you can," she said.

Perry and Orlando shared tributes to Daisy on her first birthday

Daisy turned 1 on Aug. 26, 2021, and both parents couldn't contain their affection. "1 year ago today is the day my life began ... Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love," Perry wrote on Twitter.

For his part, Orlando called his daughter "the gift that never stops giving," while showing off a "1" made out of daisies.