Kathryn Hahn's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Kathryn Hahn's kids are growing up fast!

Hahn and her husband, Ethan Sandler, are parents to two teenagers: son Leonard Henry, 16, and daughter Mae Marie, 13. (Hahn and Sandler married in 2002.)

In 2021, Hahn spoke about motherhood to actress Gaby Hoffman during an interview with The Cut, saying, "I remember looking at the eighth graders and being like, 'They will never be in eighth grade.' Like, childhood lasts forever. And I look at them now and I'm like, oh, that part is over for them. And so it's such a weird, short amount of time of — I don't know what word it would be except for, like, mishegoss."

She went on to add, "I'm just trying to work with, like, heart softening around them so they don't feel all my neuroses around being the working parent. I'm just trying to be a good listener ... Being present and sitting and giving them the space."

During the interview, Hahn also reflected on how her kids would travel everywhere with her while she was working when they were younger — and how that has changed as they have gotten older.

"They would come with me everywhere when they were little. … And then what happens is their social life becomes very important and missing a day or two of school becomes really tragic. And so I would have to go solo and then travel back and forth myself. And, I mean, there is really nothing more depressing than being in a foreign grocery store without your kid and just getting stuff for yourself."

She continued, "You're like, 'My kids are born into a circus family,' and that's just what it is. They're circus kids. So we travel around and Mom travels around."

Here's everything you need to know about Kathryn Hahn's two kids.

Leonard Henry Sandler, 16

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Hahn and Sandler welcomed son Leonard Henry in October 2006.

Over the years, the Glass Onion actress hasn't been afraid to share sweet stories of Leonard growing up. During a 2018 appearance on GMA Day, the actress recalled the day her son asked her why the tooth fairy had failed to come when he lost his last baby tooth, which she called a "bad mom moment."

"My son, who's almost 12, just lost his last [baby] tooth last week and had to remind me — " she laughed, "that the tooth fairy had not come. The tooth fairy left him 20 bucks because she felt a little guilty, maybe," she added, explaining that she also left him a note on behalf of the tooth fairy that read, " 'Happy last tooth. That was fun. Love, the tooth fairy.' "

"And I was bawling because I was like, 'That was fun. It was the last tooth and it's over.' Ugh, I can't stand how fast it goes."

Hahn also shared with PEOPLE in 2016 that Leonard likes to read. "My son is big into Harry Potter, big into Mad Magazine at our house, which makes me laugh," she said.

A few years later, she admitted that her teenager occasionally got embarrassed when he saw her rehearsing at home for her Disney+ series WandaVision.

"Like my kid walked in one time while I was practicing my witch moves and he was like, 'Oh my God, Mom!' Like it was as if he just saw me just getting out of the shower," she added with a laugh. "He was so embarrassed."

However, she shared that Leonard thinks her Marvel character is "a little cool," but that he "just can't let me see it."

"He's a teenager," she added. "No one can really admit to their mom that they're cool, which I understand and respect, but they definitely were a little bit, I would just say, suspiciously nicer to me these days. So I feel like I'm going to take that as a huge compliment. They're definitely proud for sure."

Hahn also shared with The Cut that one of Leonard's favorite things to do is go for car rides with her, which means "he just wants me to drive him around so he can listen to his music as loud as he possibly can and just stare out the window." According to Hahn, one of Leonard's favorite artists is the late rapper Mac Miller.

Mae Marie Sandler, 13

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

After two days of labor, Mae Marie was born on July 27, 2009, though she was not due until September 2009.

In 2016, Hahn told PEOPLE that her then 7-year-old daughter used her first swear word.

"Oh my God. My daughter said her first proper swear word. That was a milestone in our house," Hahn admitted. "It was not a good one, but it was used correctly. It was used as an adverb and there was a big old 'ing' on the end." The actress then joked, "Okay, alright, at least it's grammatically correct."

During the same interview, Hahn also shared that Mae was starting to read to her. "We're reading Charlotte's Web for the umpteenth time," Hahn told PEOPLE. She added of her children, "They're starting to read to me. I used to edit … like, it's too long and boring. I'm just going to cut out these chapters, and now she'll call me out on it, so it's not as fun."

Mae was also impressed by her mom's role in the Marvel series WandaVision. The family of four watched the show together, which, according to Hahn, "was something that they have not really been able to do much with Mom's work." However, Mae and her older brother are fans of Hahn's previous projects like Anchorman and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.