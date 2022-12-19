Kathryn Hahn's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Actress Kathryn Hahn is raising two teenagers: son Leonard and daughter Mae

By
Published on December 19, 2022 09:47 AM
Kathryn Hahn attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kathryn Hahn's kids are growing up fast!

Hahn and her husband, Ethan Sandler, are parents to two teenagers: son Leonard Henry, 16, and daughter Mae Marie, 13. (Hahn and Sandler married in 2002.)

In 2021, Hahn spoke about motherhood to actress Gaby Hoffman during an interview with The Cut, saying, "I remember looking at the eighth graders and being like, 'They will never be in eighth grade.' Like, childhood lasts forever. And I look at them now and I'm like, oh, that part is over for them. And so it's such a weird, short amount of time of — I don't know what word it would be except for, like, mishegoss."

She went on to add, "I'm just trying to work with, like, heart softening around them so they don't feel all my neuroses around being the working parent. I'm just trying to be a good listener ... Being present and sitting and giving them the space."

During the interview, Hahn also reflected on how her kids would travel everywhere with her while she was working when they were younger — and how that has changed as they have gotten older.

"They would come with me everywhere when they were little. … And then what happens is their social life becomes very important and missing a day or two of school becomes really tragic. And so I would have to go solo and then travel back and forth myself. And, I mean, there is really nothing more depressing than being in a foreign grocery store without your kid and just getting stuff for yourself."

She continued, "You're like, 'My kids are born into a circus family,' and that's just what it is. They're circus kids. So we travel around and Mom travels around."

Here's everything you need to know about Kathryn Hahn's two kids.

Leonard Henry Sandler, 16

Kathryn Hahn and actor Ethan Sandler and children attend the premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on April 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Hahn and Sandler welcomed son Leonard Henry in October 2006.

Over the years, the Glass Onion actress hasn't been afraid to share sweet stories of Leonard growing up. During a 2018 appearance on GMA Day, the actress recalled the day her son asked her why the tooth fairy had failed to come when he lost his last baby tooth, which she called a "bad mom moment."

"My son, who's almost 12, just lost his last [baby] tooth last week and had to remind me — " she laughed, "that the tooth fairy had not come. The tooth fairy left him 20 bucks because she felt a little guilty, maybe," she added, explaining that she also left him a note on behalf of the tooth fairy that read, " 'Happy last tooth. That was fun. Love, the tooth fairy.' "

"And I was bawling because I was like, 'That was fun. It was the last tooth and it's over.' Ugh, I can't stand how fast it goes."

Hahn also shared with PEOPLE in 2016 that Leonard likes to read. "My son is big into Harry Potter, big into Mad Magazine at our house, which makes me laugh," she said.

A few years later, she admitted that her teenager occasionally got embarrassed when he saw her rehearsing at home for her Disney+ series WandaVision.

"Like my kid walked in one time while I was practicing my witch moves and he was like, 'Oh my God, Mom!' Like it was as if he just saw me just getting out of the shower," she added with a laugh. "He was so embarrassed."

However, she shared that Leonard thinks her Marvel character is "a little cool," but that he "just can't let me see it."

"He's a teenager," she added. "No one can really admit to their mom that they're cool, which I understand and respect, but they definitely were a little bit, I would just say, suspiciously nicer to me these days. So I feel like I'm going to take that as a huge compliment. They're definitely proud for sure."

Hahn also shared with The Cut that one of Leonard's favorite things to do is go for car rides with her, which means "he just wants me to drive him around so he can listen to his music as loud as he possibly can and just stare out the window." According to Hahn, one of Leonard's favorite artists is the late rapper Mac Miller.

Mae Marie Sandler, 13

Kathryn Hahn reads to children at the Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. (Kids' Art Museum Project) 2018 at Hammer Museum on May 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

After two days of labor, Mae Marie was born on July 27, 2009, though she was not due until September 2009.

In 2016, Hahn told PEOPLE that her then 7-year-old daughter used her first swear word.

"Oh my God. My daughter said her first proper swear word. That was a milestone in our house," Hahn admitted. "It was not a good one, but it was used correctly. It was used as an adverb and there was a big old 'ing' on the end." The actress then joked, "Okay, alright, at least it's grammatically correct."

During the same interview, Hahn also shared that Mae was starting to read to her. "We're reading Charlotte's Web for the umpteenth time," Hahn told PEOPLE. She added of her children, "They're starting to read to me. I used to edit … like, it's too long and boring. I'm just going to cut out these chapters, and now she'll call me out on it, so it's not as fun."

Mae was also impressed by her mom's role in the Marvel series WandaVision. The family of four watched the show together, which, according to Hahn, "was something that they have not really been able to do much with Mom's work." However, Mae and her older brother are fans of Hahn's previous projects like Anchorman and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Related Articles
Ethan Sandler and Kathryn Hahn attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kathryn Hahn's Husband? All About Ethan Sandler
Tamera Mowry family
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Actress Kirstie Alley (C) with children William True (L) and Lillie Price (R) at the "The Runaways" New York premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on March 17, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Kirstie Alley's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Hugh Jackman arrives to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018
Hugh Jackman's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend "The Tender Bar" Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England
George and Amal Clooney's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2018 in New York City
Adam Sandler's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Magic Johnson Family
Magic Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Messi Family
Lionel Messi's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Deion Sanders visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
James Corden and Julia Carey attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
James Corden's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Charlize Theron and her daughters
Charlize Theron's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tia Mowry and her kids
Tia Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen attend Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles event Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)
Kathryn Hahn Says Elizabeth Olsen Was 'Very Patient' During Her 40-Min Pee Breaks on 'WandaVision' Set
Jhené Aiko and Namiko Love
Jhené Aiko's 2 Kids: Everything to Know