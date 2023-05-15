Kate Winslet's 3 Children: Everything to Know

Kate Winslet has portrayed some of the most memorable characters in Hollywood, but her most personal and rewarding role is being a mom to three kids.

The Titanic star has welcomed three kids over the course of her three marriages. Her daughter, Mia Threapleton, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, was born in 2000. Three years later, she welcomed her son Joe Alfie Mendes with ex-husband Sam Mendes. In 2013, her third child — and first with husband Edward Abel Smith — son Bear Blaze was born.

Throughout the years, the actress preferred to keep her children out of the spotlight, especially when they were younger. In 2017, Winslet said that she thrived off being a hands-on mom. The actress told Harper's Bazaar that she doesn't "have a chef or a driver or things like that" because she would rather take care of those responsibilities herself.

"I would be so unhappy if I had those things and I wouldn't feel like I was being a real person anymore," she said. "Just because I am in a position where I can have those things, it doesn't mean that I have to. It just wouldn't be right for my family — I know that my kids would absolutely hate it. I want them to look back and remember my chicken soup and my packed lunches and that it was me on the school run."

Fans also have Winslet's children to thank for her role in 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, as they encouraged her to take on the part after director James Cameron offered it. "My kids were like, 'Oh my God, Mom, you have to do it.' I was like, 'Obviously.' I said, 'Well, they're going to send the script.' They were like, 'No, it doesn't matter. Just you have to do it,' " she told PEOPLE.

As for Mia and Joe's favorite film of Winslet's? The older kids are partial to her 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

"Mia and Joe love Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Love [it], and love the soundtrack," she told PEOPLE in December 2022. "So regularly, I'll hear from someone's bedroom, Beck blasting. I'll be like, 'That's Eternal Sunshine.' So that's kind of amazing."

Here's everything to know about Kate Winslet's three children.

Mia Honey Threapleton, 22

Winslet shares her oldest child and only daughter, Mia Honey Threapleton, with ex-husband Jim Threapleton. Mia was born on Oct. 12, 2000, though her parents split publicly just 11 months later.

Now an adult, Mia is following in her famous mom's footsteps by gracing the silver screen.

Making her feature film debut in the 2020 movie Shadows, Mia spoke to Variety about her role in the post-apocalyptic thriller.

"I never actually spent much time around sets that my mum was working on. It was always a special treat. It's a very different experience when it is happening to you, and not just something I was getting to observe from time to time," she told the outlet. "I really understand why my mum has always impressed on us how hard the work is. She is right! And I loved every second of it."

Winslet revealed in 2021 that her daughter had begun acting without anyone noticing due to their different last names.

"[She's] 20 and acting," Winslet told Scottish TV host Lorraine Kelly in 2021. "She's away now in the Czech Republic about to start on a TV series over there."

Winslet also said that she "suspected" that Mia would become an actress.

"What's great for her is she has a different surname," Winslet added. "So she slipped under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter ... that was important for her self-esteem, of course."

In 2022, the mother-daughter duo got the opportunity to share the screen in the film I Am Ruth.

The Avatar actress later said on BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that she was "blown away" by Mia's performance in the movie, adding that her daughter "didn't need my help at all."

Winslet continued, "Sometimes I could introduce her to a technical trick here and there. Just little things I picked up along the way, like changing an eye line ... Little things like that, that no one teaches you. And she appreciated that stuff."

The film later won a TV BAFTA for best single drama in 2023. (Winslet also won the best leading actress award for her role.) Winslet and Mia walked the red carpet together at the awards show.

Joe Alfie Mendes, 19

The actress welcomed her second child and first son, Joe Alfie Mendes, on Dec. 22, 2003. Winslet shares Joe with her ex-husband Sam Mendes, whom she married in 2003 and divorced in 2010.

Joe was born in New York City, and while he leads a very private life, Winslet has previously revealed that her 19-year-old son is into the arts.

Speaking of how the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns were affecting her kids, the Ammonite star told Jimmy Kimmel during an interview, "My daughter's 20 and my son is 17 … my little guy is 7, but yeah, I think it's hard on all of them but he's very musical so he's [Joe] able to Zoom with his mates and make a lot of music."

She also told Kimmel that Joe was about to begin driving lessons.

"In England [Winslet lives in West Sussex with her husband and three children], you can learn to drive when you're 17," she explained. "So that, I think, is going to become part of his lockdown as well. That's something he's really excited about."

Bear Blaze Winslet, 9

Winslet's youngest child, Bear Blaze, whom she shares with her current husband Edward Abel Smith, was born on Dec. 7, 2013. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, Winslet shared the meaning behind her son's unique name.

The Emmy-winning actress explained that Bear's middle name refers to the house fire Winslet escaped in August 2011 while on vacation in the Caribbean, the same weekend that she met Smith, formally known as Ned Rocknroll.

"The house burned down and we survived," she says. "But we wanted something of the fire, and so Blaze was the name that we came up with."

During a 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Winslet told the talk show host that her then-7-year-old son had already settled on his future career path.

"The other day my son was very funny. He turned to me and said, 'Mum, I've got a confession to make,' " she recalled during the interview.

"He said, 'I'm just gonna come out with it. I'm just gonna say it,' and I'm like, 'Oh my God, the drama.' He looks at me and says, 'I want to be an actress,' " she shared as she and Kimmel burst into laughter.

Winslet said she started to laugh at her son's response to which Bear replied, "It's not funny, I want to be an actress. Sign me up."

"What do you do with that, honestly? It's hilarious, it made me laugh," Winslet admitted of her son's statement.