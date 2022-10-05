Kate Hudson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Kate Hudson has never been shy about showing off her three kids, Ryder, Bingham and Rani. Her Instagram is full of photos with her family, whether they're taking an epic vacation or just hanging out at home.

The actress welcomed her first child, Ryder, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson in 2004, followed by her second son, Bingham, whom she shares with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy, in 2011. Hudson's family grew once again in 2018, when she gave birth to her first daughter, Rani, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson previously joked about the fact that each of her kids has a different father during an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. "I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she said with a laugh.

The Almost Famous star also talked about the difficulty of managing her blended family during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I wanna be like, 'Yeah, it's so great and we're figuring it out,' " she said. "But the reality is that there are days that are great, and there's days that I have to remind myself to be grateful."

Still, Hudson is a pro at managing her family dynamics. In April 2022, she shared photos of herself, Fujikawa and their daughter Rani alongside her ex-fiancé Bellamy, their son Bingham, Bellamy's wife Elle Evans and their daughter Lovella. The families celebrated the Easter holiday together.

Kate Hudson Instagram

As for expanding her family even more, Hudson isn't ruling anything out. During a 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress said she was open to having more children.

"I don't know if I'm done," she said. "I'm in that place of like, right now, Rani is at that age where you're like, 'I want another baby.' But once she gets like 4 or 5, you're like, 'I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit [and] they're kinda in a groove.' It's weird … it's like a window."

For now, though, Hudson is clearly enjoying life with her three kids. Here's everything to know about Kate Hudson's children: Ryder, Bingham and Rani.

Ryder Russell Robinson, 18

Ryder Robinson Instagram

Born on Jan. 7, 2004, Ryder Russell Robinson is the son of Hudson and her ex-husband Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes. The couple finalized their divorce in 2007.

His middle name has a special meaning: it's a tribute to Hudson's stepfather, Kurt Russell, who has been her mom Goldie Hawn's partner since 1983.

Ryder looks like he may follow in his parents' famous footsteps: Hudson's older son is a musician and plays guitar in his band Codependence.

Hudson has also said that she thinks her family's acting genes were passed down to her son as well. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Hudson shared that Ryder is "deeply funny."

"Ryder — I mean, he's clearly gonna probably follow in the footsteps of the family. And I would say he's probably the funniest in our family. So, this is like every day for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me," she said.

Ryder is also one half of a young Hollywood "it" couple: he's been dating Iris Apatow (daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann and sister of Maude Apatow) since at least February 2022. A source told PEOPLE that the two had been close for a long time after growing up together.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, Iris called Ryder "a lovely angel" in her life. "It's going very well," she said. "We have been together for a while … It's very refreshing when you grow up — in high school and just dating around, I had my fair share of weirdos."

Kate Hudson Instagram

Ryder marked a huge milestone in June 2022 with his high school graduation. Hudson shared photos from Ryder's graduation on Instagram, which she attended alongside ex-husband Robinson. "Today was a big day for our family," she captioned a snap of her and Ryder posing with Bingham and Rani.

"@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man," she went on. "Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this new chapter."

Later that month, Hudson accompanied Ryder while he got a tattoo featuring his younger siblings' initials: CBR. C is for Cheyenne Genevieve (Ryder's sister and Robinson's daughter with ex-wife Allison Bridges), B is for Bingham and R is for Rani.

Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 11

Kate Hudson Instagram

Bingham "Bing" Hawn was born on July 9, 2011, in Los Angeles to Hudson and her ex-fiancé, Muse's frontman, Matt Bellamy. Hudson and Bellamy broke up in 2014.

Bingham's name contains a special meaning. After Bingham was born, Bellamy said that Bingham was his mother's maiden name, and Bing Russell was Kurt Russell's dad. "Family connections all round!" Bellamy tweeted. Bingham's middle name, Hawn, is an obvious nod to Hudson's mother, Goldie Hawn.

During an appearance on Seth Meyers, Hudson shared that Bing loved the stock market, saying he even wanted stocks for his upcoming 11th birthday. "I don't know how it happened," she said. "He follows them. He wakes up, he looks on his apps and follows his stocks, and he makes good money. He loves his stocks!" She added that Foot Locker was one of his favorites.

Kate Hudson Instagram

Bing also plays on a baseball team. In June 2021, Hudson shared photos of her son and his teammates after a game with the caption "#mylittleballplayer."

Hudson and Bellamy have maintained an amicable relationship since ending their engagement, especially for Bing. In an interview with Women's Health, the actress talked about how co-parenting brought her closer to Bellamy.

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something,' " she said. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."

Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 5

Kate Hudson Instagram

Rani Rose was born on Oct. 2, 2018, to Hudson and her now-fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Just like her brothers, Rani was given a family name. Hudson explained that Rani (pronounced like Ronnie) was named after Danny's father, Ron Fujikawa, who passed away in 2012. "To name her after him is an honor," she said.

As a toddler, Rani developed an early passion for cooking. In 2022, Hudson told PEOPLE that Rani is always by her side in the kitchen. "Rani loves food and I cook with her all the time," she said. "She's my little helper. She's very precise in everything she does."

Kate Hudson Instagram

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hudson raved about her youngest. "She's really special," she said. "She's just this loving, funny — she's hilarious, oh my God — and she likes to be funny. You know, she's goofy."

Rani is also already a budding fashionista and makeup lover. In April 2022, Hudson showed off the rainbow-inspired makeup look her daughter requested. The proud mom also previously showed off Rani's fashion sense, posting a carousel of photos of her modeling different outfits with the caption, "I know NYFW is currently happening east coast BUT it's a daily thing over here guys."

For Rani's 4th birthday in October 2022, grandparents Hawn and Russell got into the spirit by dressing up in prince and princess costumes with the birthday girl.

"Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹You are the real queen!" Hawn wrote alongside a photo of the trio. "I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂."