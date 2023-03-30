Kane Brown's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Country star Kane Brown loves being a girl dad.

The "Heaven" singer and his wife Katelyn Jae Brown, who have been married since 2018, are the parents of two young daughters: Kingsley Rose, 3, and Kodi Jane, 1.

The couple welcomed their older daughter, Kingsley, just days after their first wedding anniversary in October 2019. And while music and touring keeps Kane busy, he has said that coming home to his family makes it all worth it. "Kingsley has completely changed our lives for the better. I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better," Kane told PEOPLE in March 2021.

The country music star added he's learned to love his girl dad role: "I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on."

In December 2021, Kane and Katelyn expanded their clan with the birth of their second daughter, Kodi. Speaking about fatherhood with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, the "One Mississippi" singer said he "always knew that I was gonna try to be there," for his kids despite having a career that often requires long hours and time on the road.

"I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had," he explained.

Thankfully, he has the support of his "rockstar" wife whom he credits for making it all possible.

"Two babies at the house while I'm on the road for the last month and still holding the fort down. Your[sic] basically super woman and I just wanted you and let everyone else know how appreciative I am of you! My rockstar ❤️," he wrote in a sweet shout-out on Instagram.

Here's everything to know about Kane Brown's two daughters.

Kingsley Rose Brown, 3

Six months after their wedding, Kane and Katelyn announced that they were expecting their first child together. Katelyn shared the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a video from her first ultrasound appointment.

Kingsley Rose Brown was on Oct. 29, 2019, in Nashville. Ahead of his daughter's arrival, Kane told PEOPLE he was stocking up on "my daddy books" to prep for fatherhood.

At 22 months old Kingsley, was already beginning to understand that her dad was famous. "Whenever I'm at the house and she's watching me on TV, and she's looking at me and then looking at the TV. She's like, 'How are you here, and how are you there?' " Kane told PEOPLE in August 2021.

Kane added that she is very intuitive. "She is amazing. I might just be biased because she's my daughter, but I think she's the perfect baby. She can't even talk yet, but she's just so smart in communicating," he said of his then-almost-2-year-old. "She wants to go outside, she'll bring you her shoes and socks and say like, 'Yo, put these on. We're going outside.' And she just can tell you yes or no, even without talking. She's just my world."

Shortly after the couple welcomed their second child Kodi, Kane said Kingsley had transitioned to her "big sister role" seamlessly, noting that she constantly checks up on her baby sister.

According to her dad, Kingsley is slowly turning into her mom's mini-me. In a video posted to Instagram, Kane captured his older daughter nestled in the couple's bed sporting a high ponytail and a pair of adult glasses, enjoying a plate of food and a video on a cellphone. "When I look at her I see Kate," Kane wrote on Instagram, referencing his wife. "Just needs her heating pad and me to turn the lights off lmfao."

Based on her "bedtime routine" with Kane, Kingsley is also definitely a daddy's girl.

Kodi Jane Brown, 1

The pair's second child, daughter Kodi Jane Brown, was born on Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville. Her birth was a surprise to fans as the couple had held off on publicly sharing the news that Katelyn was pregnant with baby number two.

Kane announced the addition of their "new family member" on Instagram. "New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰 secrets finally out," he wrote alongside a photo of him and Katelyn cradling their newborn daughter.

After having their engagement and first pregnancy leaked, Kane said he and Katelyn made the decision to keep this pregnancy a secret. "I'm not bashing anybody, but last time, I sent a picture to my older brother, and he put it on social media before we announced it," Kane said, referencing their first pregnancy on the Bobby Bones Show. "So everybody already knew about it, and it was kind of upsetting."

He added, "So it was like, 'We want this — to say that we're having a baby on our own terms."

Kane said he also had to get creative with hiding Katelyn's growing bump from eagle-eyed fans. When out in public, the country singer shared that he would position Kingsley's stroller to block Katelyn's belly, and pose certain ways in photos so he was covering her bump.

Before settling on the name Kodi, the couple were toying with a few "K" names, including one they had originally picked out for their future son.

"We were of course trying to think of a K. The whole time when we had Kingsley, our next baby we were gonna name them Knight," Kane explained during an appearance on Superstar Power Hour.

The name Kodi came to the country artist at their sex reveal party. "It was me and like nine other people on our back porch at the gender reveal and I was like, 'What about Kodi?' he recalled.

Like her big sister, Kodi gets her middle name from her mom's side. "Kingsley has Kate's middle name and her other grandma's middle name," Kane added.

Though she's only a toddler, Kodi has seemingly already developed some serious dance skills like her dad. The "One Thing Right" singer captured a video of him and Kodi dancing to his duet with Katelyn, "Thank God."

The sweet father-daughter moment was shared on their family's Instagram page in honor of Kodi's first birthday. "Happy 1st Birthday to Kodi Jane! The youngest member of the #KBFamily! 🎊❤️," they captioned the clip.