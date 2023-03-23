All About Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's 2 Kids

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are raising two young boys.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, share two children: Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.

Though both Biel and Timberlake are Hollywood stars, they prefer to keep their sons out of the spotlight. The singer once discussed what it is like raising kids as a celebrity during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, saying, "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private."

He continued, "But we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

On Father's Day 2022, Biel shared a rare family photo on Instagram and praised her husband's parenting skills. "To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that shit. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything," she wrote.

A few months later, the actress also revealed the best parenting advice she ever received on The Drew Barrymore Show. "One of the best pieces of parenting advice I've ever gotten was 'you cannot do both at the same time,' " she said. "When you're wrestling on the floor, you're wrestling on the floor, don't answer the phone, don't look at a work thing, don't text someone, you are wrestling on the floor."

Here's everything to know about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's two kids.

Silas Timberlake, 7

Justin Timberlake Instagram

Timberlake and Biel's first child, Silas Randall Timberlake, was born on April 8, 2015. The couple were fairly tight-lipped about their baby's arrival, with reps only confirming to PEOPLE that Biel and Silas were doing well and that Timberlake was "ecstatic." Silas was named after Timberlake's maternal grandfather, Bill Silas Bomar. He also shares the same middle name, Randall, as his father.

When Silas was 6 months old, Biel opened up about motherhood on the Today show, saying, "It's an amazing, amazing experience. Incredibly hard — the hardest job in the world, and I've never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother." She also called her infant "amazing" and "wonderful."

Over the years, Silas has made occasional appearances on his parents' social media accounts. In 2017, the "Suit and Tie" singer shared a rare video with his son after Thanksgiving. The video showed Timberlake doing push-ups with Silas on his back alongside the caption, "Shaking off those leftovers like... Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! 🎥.."

The following year, the "Mirrors" singer shared a sweet photo of Biel and Silas in Paris, writing, "If that pic doesn't say 'City Of Love' then I'm out…"

Biel also posted on Instagram to celebrate Silas' 5th birthday in 2020. She shared a photo of her holding him over her shoulder with the caption, "This little man is 5 today! We're at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy."

And although Timberlake has several Grammys to his name, Silas is seemingly unfazed by his father's success. While speaking to Jimmy Fallon in 2021, Biel said of her then 6-year-old, "Whenever he hears daddy's song he'll go 'Oh yeah, that's Dad. No big deal, whatever.' "

The Candy actress even admitted she can't get Silas to watch her children's show, Pete the Cat. "I tried to get him to watch the show, he will not watch," she revealed. "And yet he says 'hey Mom, hey Mom, do one of those voices from the show' and I'm like 'But you've never seen the show you don't even know.' He's just like 'just do it Mom,' so I'll do one of the voices and he'll be like, 'cool Mom, cool.' "

Phineas Timberlake, 2

Justin Timberlake Instagram

Phineas Timberlake, Biel and Timberlake's second child, was born in the summer of 2020. However, it wasn't until a January 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Timberlake opened up about his baby for the first time.

"He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping," Timberlake said. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful." When Timberlake was asked how Silas was doing as a big brother he replied, "Right now, he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down. So we'll see what happens."

A few months later, Biel confessed to having a baby in secret on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, saying, "I had, like, a secret COVID baby. It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was, just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

She also revealed Phineas was born during the summer of 2020 and she wasn't sure if Timberlake would be allowed in the hospital for the birth because of COVID-19 restrictions. "I was really getting nervous about that situation," she said. "But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared."

The Sinner star also talked about how much harder having two children is versus one. "Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand,' and that's exactly what it feels like," she said. "The balance of everything is very different and super hard."

When asked about the idea of her kids going into show business during the same interview, Biel wasn't thrilled with the idea. "My knee-jerk reaction is 'Oh God, no. Please no.' But then, I look at these kids and I'm like, 'Oh (expletive), they're probably going to be musical.' What are we going to do? Like, not let them play the piano? Or not let them take a voice lesson if that's their passion?"

She continued, "I don't want to be that parent to stifle a dream, but, man, if my kid would just be like, 'Let's go learn about corn in Iowa,' (I'd be like), 'Great.' I would so much rather them be an engineer or something."