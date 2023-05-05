Jude Law's Children: Everything to Know

Jude Law has one large brood.

The Fantastic Beasts star is the proud father of several children: He shares Rafferty, 26, Iris, 22, and Rudy, 20, with ex-wife Sadie Frost; daughter Sophia, 13, with ex Samantha Burke; daughter Ada, 8, with ex Catherine Harding; and reportedly two young kids, whose names haven't been revealed publicly, with wife Phillipa Coan.

The English actor has starred in countless movies since he first broke onto the scene in the '90s, but he has said that his most important role is being a father.

"Being a daddy is what counts," he told Parade in 2009. "I used to sleep until noon, but it's not so bad to have to get up at 7 and give them breakfast. My daughter made me realize that if there's anything that's going to make a man of you, it's having your will broken by a little girl."

While Law prefers to keep his younger children out of the spotlight, his adult children with Frost are starting to follow in their famous parents' acting footsteps, though neither Law nor Frost pushed them to.

"I don't think they felt strongly either way," Law's eldest son Rafferty told GQ Hype in 2021 of his parent's reaction to his decision to pursue acting. "They've been watching me in school plays since I was 5 and it's always been something I've loved doing, as well as music and writing, so they've been very supportive of me and my siblings following our passions and dreams. For them, if you work hard at something, the rewards pay off."

He also opened up about what it was like having famous parents, noting that he wasn't aware of their celebrity status until he was older.

"That was really credit to them. … [They were] always there for us, just as our parents," he said.

Law and Frost's daughter Iris, who is also an actress, shared a similar sentiment in a 2018 interview with ES Magazine.

"My parents weren't rock 'n' roll when I was growing up, they were just my parents," she said. "Everyone's parents were rock 'n' roll when they were young. That's not a crazy thing."

As his kids have gotten older, Law has reframed how he views fatherhood, telling the online publication Observer in 2016 that it is a "two-way relationship," where he is there "to give that help, but they have to ask."

"As a friend said, 'Letting them fall over and not being there to pick them up … it's really hard. But they wouldn't learn to pick themselves up if we didn't go through that process,' " he told the outlet. "I'm beginning to see that our role is to guide them into real adulthood for the first time."

Here's everything to know about Jude Law's children.

Rafferty "Raff" Jellicoe Frost Law, 26

Born in London on Oct. 6, 1996, Rafferty "Raff" Jellicoe Frost Law is Law and ex-wife Frost's first child together. He attended Bedales, a boarding school in Hampshire, England, before pursuing a career in the arts.

Raff made his feature film debut in 2021's Twist and will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air. He's also a professional model; he made his runway debut for DKNY in 2014 and has since worked with designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino.

In addition to his acting and modeling, he is also a talented musician and has been a member of the band Outer Stella Overdrive since 2018.

"I'm thrilled about his passion for music and I'm thrilled about his songwriting," Law told PEOPLE in 2015. "I think if anyone can be passionate about anything, that's a good first step. [Rafferty's] also very realistic — he works hard. He's a good boy and I love him."

In his 2021 interview with GQ Hype, Raff discussed constantly being compared to his dad.

"There's that comparison all the time and I find it quite funny, because obviously we're going to look quite similar — he's my dad," he told the outlet. "It's nice because we do have similarities and we are so close, so now that I'm older he can help me work on scripts and I can send him my music and he can say, 'Yeah, that's great.'"

He added: "He's just happy to see me becoming a young man that he's proud to call his son."

In a Wonderland cover story — which was photographed by his mom when the family was quarantining together in 2020 — Raff noted "there have been advantages and disadvantages" in having a well-known family, saying, "I've always focused on pursuing the things I love and proving to people that I'm hardworking."

Law and Raff have starred in a Brioni campaign together, and the younger Law said he hopes that won't be the last time they work together. "We always talk about one day if the right thing comes along ... but nothing anytime soon," Rafferty told 5Eleven Magazine in 2022.

The actor-model also shared that he takes inspiration from his father's career, saying, "I've recently started looking up to my dad's story and speaking to him about how he found his way."

According to his Instagram, he is currently dating actress Rosa Ramirez.

Iris Tallulah Elizabeth Law, 22

Law and Frost welcomed Iris Tallulah Elizabeth Law, their only daughter and second child, in London on Oct. 25, 2000. Based in England, she is an actress and model, and her godmother is Kate Moss.

Iris studied philosophy, English literature and art for her A-levels — an advanced, subject-based qualification for students completing secondary school in the U.K. — and she is now pursuing a degree in experimental textile design at Central Saint Martins.

"Fashion is something that I've always been hugely interested in since I was younger and it's an important part of my family," she told British Vogue in 2020. "My dad always encouraged me and my siblings to express ourselves through our clothes and choose what we liked."

In addition to her education, Iris is also pursuing a modeling career — she signed with IMG Models in 2019 and has walked runways for Versace, Roberto Cavalli and Missoni, among others. She was named a Burberry Beauty ambassador in 2017 and, four years later, became Dior Beauty's U.K. ambassador.

In 2021, she made her first front-row appearance for Dior's spring/summer 2022 show in Paris and debuted a bleach-blonde buzz cut. She told British Vogue, "I wanted to do something that felt liberating. The day I shaved my head, I changed my life."

Her acting career is also taking off. Iris has appeared in the 2022 Hulu miniseries Pistol and in the 2021 film I've Been Trying to Tell You. She's also hit the red carpets for major events like the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the 2023 Brit Awards.

While she has taken acting classes, she said that her dad gives her the best advice, both in terms of acting and in life.

"I tape [auditions] with my dad. He gives me great tips," she told the Evening Standard in 2021. "But more generally I've been brought up with morals, not necessarily to do with acting but for life. I've always been told to be polite, to be on time, to be attentive, to work really hard."

She made it clear that she wasn't "pushed" into the industry, noting that she "was always very academic and focused on school."

She added, "But I'm so lucky to have such amazing people to look up to who I know and can ask for advice. If there's anything I'm doing that's new, my parents have done before, they're always a phone call away. It's been really great to get some insight."

The model is also learning from her dad's relationship with the media, especially in the early aughts. "I'm not in the position to know what it was like [to have experienced fame] as overwhelming as my dad experienced," she told ES Magazine in 2018. "But I'm not pressing for [fame] and I'm also not pressing against it."

Rudy Indiana Otis Law, 20

Law and Frost's youngest child, Rudy Indiana Otis Law, was born on Sept. 10, 2002, in London. Rudy was only 3 when his parents split up, but in 2008, Frost told This Is London that she and Jude were still "best friends," adding, "[We are] bringing up our children the best we possibly can."

"We have our little community at home how we like to live," the Bram Stoker's Dracula actress said. "It's so nice. And their father is around a lot of the time as well, being very supportive."

Rudy has appeared in one short film with his mother, 2013's Dotty, and is now a model, represented by Tess Management. Though he hasn't yet taken on major acting roles or modeling campaigns like his siblings, he has joined them at red carpet events, like the screening for his mom's documentary Quant and the GQ Style autumn/winter issue launch party, both in London in 2021.

In 2023, he attended Warner Music and Ciroc's Brit Awards party in London with singer Liam Gallagher's sons, Gene and Lennon.

While he doesn't post on Instagram regularly, Rudy has shared photos from his travels and with his siblings Raff and Iris. In 2018, he posted a pic of the sibling trio captioned "Family first ❤️."

Sophia Law, 13

Law welcomed his fourth child, daughter Sophia Law, on Sept. 22, 2009, with model Samantha Burke. Sophia was born in Florida and weighed in at 5 lbs., 12 oz.

"Samantha Burke is overwhelmed with joy at the arrival of her beautiful and healthy baby girl, Sophia," Burke's rep, Eileen Koch, told PEOPLE at the time. "The baby and mom are doing wonderful."

Sophia is Law's only child with Burke. The Talented Mr. Ripley star and the model met while Law was filming Sherlock Holmes in N.Y.C. in 2008. Law's rep initially acknowledged the pregnancy in a statement after media reports surfaced that Burke was expecting.

"Jude Law can confirm that, following a relationship last year, he has been advised that he is to be the father of a child due in the fall of this year," the actor's rep said. "Mr. Law is no longer in a relationship with the individual concerned but he intends to be a fully supportive part of the child's life."

Ahead of Sophia's birth, Burke's lawyer told PEOPLE that Law had "been responsive and supportive throughout the relationship and pregnancy … Jude and Samantha remain committed to the health and well-being of this child, and appreciate your honoring her privacy during this special time."

Sophia lives a private life with her mom, and little is known about the now-teenager.

Ada Law, 8

Ada Law is Law's fifth child, whom he shares with his ex, singer-songwriter and The Voice U.K. alum Catherine Harding. She was born on March 15, 2015, after Law and Harding had already split up.

Harding, who also goes by Cat Cavelli, told the Irish Mirror that she and the King Arthur actor met in a bar in London's Soho neighborhood and were together for about seven months. She also revealed that Ada was born via cesarean section and, because Harding only wanted her mom at the birth, Law "came straight after and was really amazing."

"She looks like Jude massively, she doesn't look like me," she told the outlet 10 weeks after Ada arrived. "He is a good dad and she sees her brothers and sisters. He takes her out all the time."

Law's rep confirmed the news of Ada's birth to PEOPLE in 2015: "I can confirm the arrival of Jude Law and Catherine Harding's daughter. Both are delighted and continue to ask that their privacy and that of their child be respected."

Harding often shares posts of Ada on Instagram, including a video of her "little lemon" playing piano in 2021 and photos of the mother-daughter duo twinning in coordinating outfits. She's also shared videos of a young Ada confidently singing solo. And considering who her parents are, it's no surprise that Harding has referred to Ada as a "#bornperformer."

"She has to sing everything solo ... I think she likes to be centre stage," Harding joked in a 2019 Instagram post.

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan's Kids

Law has kept his children with his wife Phillipa Coan, whom he married in 2019, out of the spotlight. The private couple have yet to reveal the sex or names of either of their children.

First linked in 2015, The Holiday star met Coan, a psychologist and sustainability activist, through mutual friends. They married in a low-key, surprise wedding in London in 2019.

He confirmed the birth of his sixth child — his first with Coan — during an appearance on The Tonight Show in September 2020.

"It's really wonderful," the actor said. "We feel pretty blessed that we were in a time where we could, as a family, just nest and enjoy each other's company and every day as it came."

Law and Coan reportedly welcomed their second child together in 2023, though they have yet to confirm the birth themselves.