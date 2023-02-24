Jon Bon Jovi's 4 Children: Everything to Know

Get to know the legendary rockstar’s four kids: Stephanie, Jesse, Jake and Romeo

By
Published on February 24, 2023 03:42 PM
Jesse Bongiovi, Jacob Bongiovi, Dorothea Bon Jovi, Stephanie Bongiovi, and Jon Bon Jovi attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019: Hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 03, 2019 in East Hampton, New York
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jon Bon Jovi's children are all grown up!

The rocker shares four kids with his longtime wife, Dorothea Bongiovi: daughter Stephanie, 29, and sons Jesse, 28, Jake, 20, and Romeo, 18.

But despite Bon Jovi's fame, Dorothea told PEOPLE that they've always "tried hard" to give their kids "a normal life." "I do sometimes corner them in the car on the way to school and ask them what they think about a mix of a new song," Bon Jovi admitted in 2016. "But I never make them listen to a whole record."

The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer has also always prioritized showing his children the value of hard work, too. "If they see my work ethic, maybe that will instill that in them," he told The Sunday Times in 2007. "I work hard at whatever I do, whether it's the football team, the philanthropic work or making records."

While most of Bon Jovi's kids are out of the house, the family of six found themselves living under the same roof again during the COVID-pandemic in 2020 — and the musician loved it. "We spent more time in [our New Jersey] house than we have in over a decade," he told PEOPLE. "For about a month, our whole family was intact. Then the big kids finally said, 'We're out,' and made a run for it."

"Our focus has always been family first and making sure that people are doing well," Dorothea added. "We like each other. We spent a lot of time together, and it was more than we have spent in many years, but it was nice."

Keep scrolling to learn more about Jon Bon Jovi's four kids.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, 29

Dorothea Hurley, Inductee Jon Bon Jovi and Stephanie Rose Bongiovi attend the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bon Jovi's first child was born on May 31, 1993, in New Jersey. From the moment the now-29-year-old was born, Stephanie was the light of the rocker's life. In fact, he wrote his hit song "I've Got the Girl" about his daughter. She first danced to the song with her dad on stage when she was 7 years old, but she made a surprise appearance during his February 2017 show in Las Vegas to share another special moment with her father.

"Everybody's got a little girl in their life," he said during the performance. "Their daughter, their girlfriend, their wife, their mamma — it all goes by so fast. And they start out as little bitty babies and their future's looking bright. And I wrote this song for that little baby, who's now not such a little baby anymore."

In 2012, Stephanie was hospitalized after an apparent opioid overdose while in college. Following the incident, Bon Jovi told the Associated Press he was "confident" his daughter would be okay, adding, "You surround them with the best help and love and move on, and that's where we're at with it."

Today, Stephanie works as a camera operator on television shows and makes rare appearances with her dad.

Jesse Bongiovi, 28

Jon Bon Jovi, Dorothea Hurley and Jesse Bongiovi attend the Hampton Water Rosé Celebrates LA Launch at Harriet's Rooftop on March 28, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Jerritt Clark/Getty

Jesse Bongiovi was born on Feb. 19, 1995, in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old graduated from the University of Notre Dame, where he played football and studied political science and government.

In April 2018, Jesse launched a rosé company with his father called Hampton Water, which has skyrocketed to success and was even named the best rosé of 2018 by Wine Spectator.

"When you're in a band, you always say it's like a family. But when you're really working with your family, it's totally different," the proud dad told PEOPLE that year. "We walk into meetings together and I go, 'Wow, it's Mini-Me.' He's thinking the way I'm thinking. It's been a dream… Jesse has always been very serious about everything he's ever done."

Jesse proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Jesse Light, in late July 2022. He popped the question in East Hampton, surrounded by their families — including the "You Give Love a Bad Name" singer.

Jake Hurley Bongiovi, 20

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Bon Jovi's third child and second son, Jacob "Jake" Bongiovi, was born on May 7, 2002, in Palm Beach, Florida. He attended Pennington High School in New Jersey and began his freshman year at Syracuse University in 2020. However, it's unclear whether the 20-year-old is currently attending college.

Jake has been dating Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown since 2021, with the two sparking romance rumors in June of that year. The couple first met through social media and went Instagram official with their relationship in November 2021 after Brown shared a photo of them sharing a kiss while riding the London Eye.

While Jake tends to keep his life private, he has supported Brown on several public occasions, including attending the BAFTAs together as well as the Stranger Things season 4 and Enola Holmes 2 premieres.

Romeo Jon Bongiovi, 18

Dorothea Hurley, Jon Bon Jovi, and Romeo Bongiovi appear at the Fifth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert Livestream for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on June 03, 2021 in New York City
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Romeo Jon Bongiovi was born in New Jersey on March 29, 2004. The youngest of the Bongiovi clan, the 18-year-old is also the most private. He doesn't appear to have social media, but his father posted a birthday tribute in March 2021. "Happy 17th birthday Romeo!" he wrote. "Love, Mom and Dad."

Growing up, Romeo attended several events with his famous father and siblings. In 2013, he joined his family for a black-tie event at Kensington Palace and was there when Bon Jovi was inducted into the National Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

While Bon Jovi and Dorothea love being parents, they admitted in October 2020 that they were "definitely looking forward" to being empty nesters once Romeo turned 18. "Just not being stuck to a schedule and being able to travel [will be nice], but we like to see our kids. It's not like we're going to disappear."

Related Articles
Dorothea Hurley and Recipient of the Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award Jon Bon Jovi attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Clint Eastwood, wife Dina, Frances Fisher & children Scott, Kathryn, Francesca & Morgan
Clint Eastwood's 8 Children: Everything to Know
Millie Bobby Brown Says 'Howdy 19' During Birthday Celebration in Los Angeles
Millie Bobby Brown Gets 19th Birthday Love from Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: 'Girl of My Dreams'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Musician Richie Sambora joined President Bill Clinton and Kobe Bryant at the grand opening of STEP UP ON VINE on January 14, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Global Philanthropy Group)
Richie Sambora Loves That a Classic Bon Jovi Song Inspires Ukrainians: 'These People Have Heart'
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster (L) and his family
Rod Stewart's 8 Kids: Everything to Know
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Mama June Shannon's 4 Daughters: Everything to Know
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and family attend the world premiere of Rise at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on June 22, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2 Sons: Everything to Know
Michael Buble Family
Michael Bublé's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Dave Grohl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots by a score of 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Eli Manning's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham with their children Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace attend Wahlberg's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Cermony on July 29, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
Mark Wahlberg's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Michael Strahan Family
Michael Strahan's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Jon Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi's Cutest Family Pictures Over the Years
Willie Nelson with his daughters Paula Carlene and Amy Lee
Willie Nelson's 8 Children: Everything to Know
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown Pays Tribute to 'Partner for Life' Jake Bongiovi: 'Here's to Another Year with You'
Drew Brees family
Drew Brees' 4 Kids: Everything to Know