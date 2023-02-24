Jon Bon Jovi's 4 Children: Everything to Know

Jon Bon Jovi's children are all grown up!

The rocker shares four kids with his longtime wife, Dorothea Bongiovi: daughter Stephanie, 29, and sons Jesse, 28, Jake, 20, and Romeo, 18.

But despite Bon Jovi's fame, Dorothea told PEOPLE that they've always "tried hard" to give their kids "a normal life." "I do sometimes corner them in the car on the way to school and ask them what they think about a mix of a new song," Bon Jovi admitted in 2016. "But I never make them listen to a whole record."

The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer has also always prioritized showing his children the value of hard work, too. "If they see my work ethic, maybe that will instill that in them," he told The Sunday Times in 2007. "I work hard at whatever I do, whether it's the football team, the philanthropic work or making records."

While most of Bon Jovi's kids are out of the house, the family of six found themselves living under the same roof again during the COVID-pandemic in 2020 — and the musician loved it. "We spent more time in [our New Jersey] house than we have in over a decade," he told PEOPLE. "For about a month, our whole family was intact. Then the big kids finally said, 'We're out,' and made a run for it."

"Our focus has always been family first and making sure that people are doing well," Dorothea added. "We like each other. We spent a lot of time together, and it was more than we have spent in many years, but it was nice."

Keep scrolling to learn more about Jon Bon Jovi's four kids.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, 29

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bon Jovi's first child was born on May 31, 1993, in New Jersey. From the moment the now-29-year-old was born, Stephanie was the light of the rocker's life. In fact, he wrote his hit song "I've Got the Girl" about his daughter. She first danced to the song with her dad on stage when she was 7 years old, but she made a surprise appearance during his February 2017 show in Las Vegas to share another special moment with her father.

"Everybody's got a little girl in their life," he said during the performance. "Their daughter, their girlfriend, their wife, their mamma — it all goes by so fast. And they start out as little bitty babies and their future's looking bright. And I wrote this song for that little baby, who's now not such a little baby anymore."

In 2012, Stephanie was hospitalized after an apparent opioid overdose while in college. Following the incident, Bon Jovi told the Associated Press he was "confident" his daughter would be okay, adding, "You surround them with the best help and love and move on, and that's where we're at with it."

Today, Stephanie works as a camera operator on television shows and makes rare appearances with her dad.

Jesse Bongiovi, 28

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Jesse Bongiovi was born on Feb. 19, 1995, in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old graduated from the University of Notre Dame, where he played football and studied political science and government.

In April 2018, Jesse launched a rosé company with his father called Hampton Water, which has skyrocketed to success and was even named the best rosé of 2018 by Wine Spectator.

"When you're in a band, you always say it's like a family. But when you're really working with your family, it's totally different," the proud dad told PEOPLE that year. "We walk into meetings together and I go, 'Wow, it's Mini-Me.' He's thinking the way I'm thinking. It's been a dream… Jesse has always been very serious about everything he's ever done."

Jesse proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Jesse Light, in late July 2022. He popped the question in East Hampton, surrounded by their families — including the "You Give Love a Bad Name" singer.

Jake Hurley Bongiovi, 20

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Bon Jovi's third child and second son, Jacob "Jake" Bongiovi, was born on May 7, 2002, in Palm Beach, Florida. He attended Pennington High School in New Jersey and began his freshman year at Syracuse University in 2020. However, it's unclear whether the 20-year-old is currently attending college.

Jake has been dating Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown since 2021, with the two sparking romance rumors in June of that year. The couple first met through social media and went Instagram official with their relationship in November 2021 after Brown shared a photo of them sharing a kiss while riding the London Eye.

While Jake tends to keep his life private, he has supported Brown on several public occasions, including attending the BAFTAs together as well as the Stranger Things season 4 and Enola Holmes 2 premieres.

Romeo Jon Bongiovi, 18

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Romeo Jon Bongiovi was born in New Jersey on March 29, 2004. The youngest of the Bongiovi clan, the 18-year-old is also the most private. He doesn't appear to have social media, but his father posted a birthday tribute in March 2021. "Happy 17th birthday Romeo!" he wrote. "Love, Mom and Dad."

Growing up, Romeo attended several events with his famous father and siblings. In 2013, he joined his family for a black-tie event at Kensington Palace and was there when Bon Jovi was inducted into the National Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

While Bon Jovi and Dorothea love being parents, they admitted in October 2020 that they were "definitely looking forward" to being empty nesters once Romeo turned 18. "Just not being stuck to a schedule and being able to travel [will be nice], but we like to see our kids. It's not like we're going to disappear."