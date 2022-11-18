All About John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's 2 Kids

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are raising two girls.

The Hollywood power couple are very private about their relationship and have kept their kids — daughters Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6 — out of the public eye as well. In 2021, Blunt told The Sunday Times that her daughters were "oblivious" to their parents' fame and that she and Krasinski wanted to keep it that way for as long as possible.

"It's a strange thing to navigate, you know," Blunt said. "[Hazel] came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, 'Are you famous?' And I'd never heard her … we've never said that word in our house. We don't talk about it."

Hazel was born in 2014 and her younger sister Violet arrived two years later. Following Violet's birth, Krasinski told PEOPLE that "just a hug" between the two girls was "heartbreaking." The proud dad continued, "When Hazel gives a hug to Violet, right there in that moment you can see this huge relationship that will last much longer than I'm around … it's so beautiful."

Fatherhood came with a lot of changes for The Office alum, though, and he admitted to PEOPLE that he experienced a bit of an "existential crisis" after the birth of his first child.

"I went through some really serious stuff," Krasinski said in 2016. "There is a mirror that is held up to me now. You have someone watching you. You have to lead by example." He added that becoming a parent has allowed him to focus on "becoming a better person every single day."

While Krasinski and Blunt are both busy with parenthood and their respective acting careers, the couple does set aside time for each other. A few months after Violet was born, Krasinski explained that although he and Blunt are both "very important and present" in their daughters' lives, "at the end of the day, it's important to preserve your relationship." He added, "We do one date a week at least where it's just us … We just go to dinner and talk and have no baby talk."

Keep reading for everything to know about John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's kids.

Hazel Krasinski, 8

Krasinski and Blunt welcomed their first child, Hazel Krasinski, on Feb. 16, 2014. Her father announced the birth on Twitter later that day, writing, "Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!"

The couple announced the pregnancy in September 2013 after three years of marriage, and Blunt celebrated Hazel's impending arrival with a baby shower that December.

In May 2014, when Hazel was almost three months old, Krasinski shared the first photo of her on Twitter. "Pics of kids should only come direct from parents," he wrote, before adding that he was "thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!!"

The following year, the couple revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that they'd like to give Hazel a sibling "one day."

"We've got to give her some competition at some point," they said jokingly.

After their second child arrived in 2016, Krasinski told PEOPLE that Hazel was an "amazing big sister." He also said that Hazel was a "big talker" and into "all that girly stuff," along with drawing and going on bike rides with her dad.

According to Blunt, Hazel spoke with a British accent like her mother at first but began adopting an American accent later on. "Hazel had my accent for a long time and would say things like 'water' which I was really proud of," she told Jimmy Fallon in 2016. "And then the other day she goes, [feigning American accent] 'Can I have some water?' And I went, 'It's water.' And she was like, 'No, it's [American accent] water.' "

In 2020, Krasinski joked about Hazel's comedic timing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actor explained that he'd planned to make a photo wall with family photos, and put the new photo frames he'd bought on the floor. "The girls came over and they're like 'Wow, you're doing such a great job, Daddy,' " he said. "And then Hazel literally leaned on my shoulder and she went, 'So good. Don't you think you should put pictures of us up?' "

He added, "It was all the fake families in the frames! It was amazing. I think she was genuinely concerned that I was losing my mind."

Violet Krasinski, 6

Violet Krasinski was born in June 2016, and like her sister, her birth was announced by her father on Twitter. "What better way to celebrate the 4th... than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th," Krasinski wrote on the Fourth of July. The couple announced that they were expecting their second child together earlier that year.

In February 2018, Krasinski revealed that Violet already had an ear for music during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was trying to entertain her by singing a children's song, "And all of a sudden Violet, who is 18 months, goes 'Yeah, baby,' " he said, dropping his voice to a lower octave.

"That deep! And I was like, 'Emily, first of all, has she heard the song before? Second of all, what was that?' And she's like, 'I have no idea,' " Krasinski recalled.

While her older sister might have taken on more of an American accent at one point, Violet adopted a British accent while at school in London during the pandemic. Blunt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2020, explaining that both Violet and Hazel were attending a "proper school with proper uniforms" and were "sounding quite British."

The Mary Poppins Returns star continued, "My little one sent me a video — well she didn't actually send it but someone sent it — of her singing 'Jingle Bells,' and she goes, 'Jingle ol' da waye!' Almost like a Cockney. It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing 'Jingle Bells.' The craziest accent ever — it was kind of brilliant."