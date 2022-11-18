Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2 Daughters: Everything They've Said About Parenting

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the proud parents of two adorable daughters.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the actress, who tied the knot in 2019, are notoriously private when it comes to the lives of their children. They welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020, followed by her little sister in 2022. The pair have never shared photos of either one of their daughters on their social media pages or with any media outlets, and they are careful to keep their girls out of the public eye.

In an interview with Elle UK, Turner was honest about how fame can be hard for her to deal with and how she and Jonas try to make their family life as normal as possible. "I'm very protective of the life we've built," she said. "Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers. You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool."

"And my daughter never asked for any of this," she went on. "I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that. We'll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don't think we would professionally let her do anything until she's 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child."

While they haven't said much about their children, Jonas and Turner have shared a few sweet tidbits about parenting their little girls. From their "amazing" life at home with Willa to welcoming their second daughter, here's everything Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have said about their daughters.

Willa Jonas, 2

Jonas and Turner welcomed their first daughter, Willa, on July 22, 2020, in a Los Angeles, California, hospital.

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends."

While the pair didn't share any details about Willa's birth or early days at home, Turner later posted a photo on Instagram in November that appeared to show off a new tattoo dedicated to her daughter: a small "W" on her wrist underneath the letter "J."

To celebrate her first U.K. Mother's Day as a mom in March 2021, Turner wrote about her gratitude for her daughter on her Instagram Story.

"I'm so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl," she shared. "It's my favourite job I've ever had."

When Willa was 9 months old, Jonas shared an update on his new role as a father during an appearance on CBS This Morning.

When asked about the extra time he got to spend with Turner and Willa during the pandemic, Jonas said it had been "amazing."

"It's been forced time at home — I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back," the musician shared. "I'm so thankful and grateful."

The proud dad also called Willa "gorgeous," and talked about the importance of naps, joking, "Naps are nice. All around."

Turner has also said that being a mom to Willa has made her a better actor. During a conversation on The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast, the Game of Thrones star said that becoming a mother has given her a "different perspective" on her roles and has made her a "much more emotional person."

"The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing," she said. "It's made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother."

When Jonas and Turner learned they were expecting again, Turner told Elle UK that a then-21-month-old Willa wasn't exactly aware that she was about to be a big sister.

"I'll point to my stomach and say, 'What's in there?' and she'll go, 'Baby.' But then she points to her own stomach and says, 'Baby,' and then she'll point to her daddy's tummy and say, 'Baby.' So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that's the name for it," she explained.

"She wants Mummy all of the time — she's claiming her territory," Turner added.

Baby Jonas

During her May 2022 interview with Elle UK, Turner confirmed that she was expecting a second child with Jonas. "It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation," she said. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Jonas echoed the same sentiments, telling PEOPLE, "You really don't know what to expect. I think [I'm] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I'm just as excited. It's such an amazing part of life."

"It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like," he continued. "[We're] living in a new city, and it's a very exciting time. I'm very much looking forward to the future on all things."

Turner gave birth to her second child on July 14, 2022, reps confirmed to PEOPLE. "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," they said.

A day later, Jonas posted a sweet tribute video to Turner on social media, which included clips from the start of their romance, snaps from their wedding day and a photo of Turner's baby bump.

The couple have not yet announced a name for their second child or shared any photos of the newborn, though Turner did share a never-before-seen snap of her baby bump in August.

"Full of baby," she captioned the photo.

That same month, Jonas spoke to PEOPLE about balancing his music career while being a father to a newborn baby.

"It's an adjustment period," he said of keeping everything on track. "Just something that I'm learning as I go, I think I can now work a little bit harder to take time off. I'm still trying to figure it out. Some weeks are a little bit more challenging than others, but it makes it a lot easier when you enjoy your gig … I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true."

Jonas also discussed his and Turner's decision to move their family to Miami. "We went to come visit and we just loved it. I saw a whole different side of Miami that I've never experienced — really quiet areas, and the food's amazing. I feel like it's the best-kept secret," he explained.

Despite the singer's love of the city, it may not be their family's permanent home base, according to Turner. The Staircase actress told Elle UK that she's interested in returning to her native England and raising their daughters there.

"I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything," she said. "I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."

Turner continued, "And also for my daughter — I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have."