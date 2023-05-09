Joan Collins' 3 Children: Everything to Know

Joan Collins is a mom to three adult children: Tara Newley, Alexander Newley and Katyana Kass

By Alexandra Hurtado
Published on May 9, 2023 12:43 PM
Katy Kass, Joan Collins and Tara Newley attend as auction house hosts champagne reception to preview a selection of the 1000-lot estate of the late author Jackie Collins ahead of the Los Angeles sale in May at Bonhams on May 3, 2017 in London, England
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Dame Joan Collins famously played the matriarch on Dynasty, but off-screen, the iconic actress has a family of her own.

The Golden Globe winner is a mother to daughter Tara Newley, 59, and son Alexander Newley, 57, whom she welcomed with her second husband Anthony Newley, as well as daughter Katyana Kass, 50, whom she had with her third husband Ron Kass. Collins is currently married to her fifth husband of over 20 years, Percy Gibson; the couple have no children together.

In the 2022 documentary, This Is Joan Collins, the mom of three said: "Motherhood was really exciting and I love every minute of it."

Collins had previously told Hello! magazine, per her website, that seeing her children happy is "what makes me happiest." The love is clearly mutual as her eldest child Tara described Collins as "an incredibly supportive, loving mother and friend" in a 2020 interview with The Sunday Times.

"When you get down to it, she's not very different to most mums," she told the outlet. "She just happens to be Joan Collins, a total legend."

Keep reading to learn about Joan Collins' three children.

Tara Newley, 59

Joan Collins (L) poses for pictures with her daughter Tara Newley as she holds her insignia of Commander of the Order of the British Empire, (CBE) after it was awarded to her by Prince Charles at an Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on March 26, 2015
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty

Collins welcomed her first child, daughter Tara Newley, on Oct. 12, 1963, with her then-husband, Doctor Dolittle star Anthony Newley. Collins and Newley divorced in 1971, when Tara was 7 years old, and she lived primarily with her mother.

Collins has previously revealed that it was her firstborn who encouraged her to appear on the iconic show Star Trek.

"When I was asked to do Star Trek, I remember saying to my agent, 'Well, what is Star Trek?' I'd never heard of it," she recalled in an interview with StarTrek.com.

She continued: "When I told my children — who were then about two and four — that I'd been asked to do Star Trek, my daughter [who was the older child] jumped up and down and said, 'Oh, mum, you must do it. It's a great show.' So that's why I did it."

Tara is now a writer, according to her LinkedIn profile. She studied literature at Boston University and worked in London as a journalist, columnist and screenwriter for several years.

She published her first novel, Radio Honey, in 2020. Collins encouraged her fans and followers to read her daughter's book on Instagram, calling it a "fabulously funny novel, full of great insights into the female psyche."

Tara's father died in 1999. At her 2016 wedding to her second husband, Nick Gilador Arkle, Collins' fifth husband, Percy Gibson, gave the bride away.

"It was a joy from beginning to end," Tara said of her wedding day in an interview with the Daily Mail. "Percy gave me away and we walked down the aisle to Dad's hit, 'Feeling Good.' "

Tara has two children, Miel Adam and Weston Skeates, both from previous relationships. She credited her mother in a 2021 interview with the Mayfair Times for giving her the "drive, chutzpah and strength to pursue my dreams and passions no matter the long and winding road, and a sense that women have the right to be strong and independent."

She noted that being born into her family was both "challenging and rewarding."

"Surrounded by so much talent, you have to find what makes you happy rather than compete with such stellar entities," she told the outlet.

Alexander Newley, 57

Alexander Newley and Dame Joan Collins attend a festive afternoon tea hosted by patron Dame Joan Collins for Shooting Star Chase supported children and their families at The Dorchester on December 19, 2018 in London, England
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Collins and Newley's second child, Alexander "Sacha" Newley, was born on Sept. 8, 1965. Like his sister, he is also an author.

He published his memoir Unaccompanied Minor in 2017. Collins showed up to support her son at the book's launch party, which was held at Daunt Books in London, and the mother-son duo posed for photos together as Collins proudly held up a copy.

His second book, Divining The Human - The Art of Alexander Newley, hit bookstores in 2023.

Alexander is not only a writer, but also an accomplished artist. Collins' son previously told Interview magazine that he "came to portraiture through an interest in meditation, consciousness, the nature of consciousness — from my early teens."

He added, "I have always been really interested in people, because people's fundamental reality is a mystery to them. I think we need that in order to live because we are upwellings of consciousness, which is divine."

According to his website, Newley's portrait of Gore Vidal and his "triple-portrait" of Christopher Reeve are part of the permanent collection of The National Portrait Gallery at The Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

Collins has proudly posted about her son's artwork on Instagram, calling him "My talented artist son."

Katyana Kass, 50

Joan Collins and daughter Katyana
Joan Collins Instagram

Collins welcomed her third child, daughter Katyana "Katy" Kass, on June 20, 1972, with her third husband Ron Kass.

In 1980, Katyana was involved in a near-fatal car accident when she was 8 years old, which Collins described in the This Is Joan Collins documentary as the "worst thing that ever happened" to her.

The Royals alum recalled, "She was knocked down by a car and sustained very serious brain injuries and I was told that she was going to die. She was in a coma for a very long time."

The accident also put a strain on Collins and Ron's marriage as he began abusing drugs and alcohol around this time, as the actress wrote in her memoir Passion for Life. The couple filed for divorce in 1983 but remained close until his death a few years later in 1986.

Katyana now lives a fairly private life, and not much is known about her. Collins does occasionally share photos of her youngest child on Instagram, however.

In 2022, Collins celebrated Katyana's birthday with a carousel of throwback photos, writing in the caption, "Happy Birthday to my favorite fellow Gemini, my beautiful daughter Katy! ❤️🎂🥂🍾🎉 #birthday #gemini #daughter #love."

Related Articles
Dame Joan Collins (L) and Percy Gibson attend an after party following Dame Joan Collins' one woman show "Joan Collins: Unscripted" at the Cafe Royal on September 30, 2016 in London, England
Who Is Joan Collins' Husband? All About Percy Gibson
Joan Collins life in pictures
Joan Collins' Life in Pictures
Seth Gabel, Bryce Dallas Howard, Director Ron Howard, Cheryl Howard, Reed Cross Howard (R) and family attend Ron Howard's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ron Howard's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Anderson Cooper family
Anderson Cooper's 2 Children: Everything to Know
Duke Keaton, Honoree Diane Keaton, and Dexter Keaton attend the after party for American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at OHM Nightclub on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Diane Keaton's 2 Children: Everything to Know
Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Nicole Kidman's 4 Children: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Jude Law Kids
Jude Law's Children: Everything to Know
James Van Der Beek family
James Van Der Beek's 6 Children: Everything to Know
Carol Burnett and daughters during 34th Annual Thalians Ball at Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California, United States
Carol Burnett's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know
Alison Hewson, honoree Bono, actress Eve Hewson, and Jordan Hewson attend Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Bono's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Richard Gere and his son Homer attend the New York Subway Series game between the Mets and Yannkees at Citi Field on June 26, 2009 in New York, New York
Richard Gere's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Katherine Short, Henry Short, Nancy Short, Martin Short and Oliver Short attend the after party for the opening night of "Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me" at Tavern on the Green on August 17, 2006 in New York City
Martin Short's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Michael J. Fox family
Michael J. Fox's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Panio Gianopoulos, Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos, Molly Ringwald and Adele Georgiana Gianopoulos at the premiere of "Spirited" held at Alice Tully Hall on November 7, 2022 in New York City
Molly Ringwald's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Trudie Styler, Jake Sumner, Sting, Joe Sumner, Kate Sumner and Mickey Sumner arrive at the 25th Anniversary Rainforest Fund Benefit at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on April 17, 2014 in New York City
Sting's 6 Children: Everything to Know
Robert De Niro (L) and Drena De Niro attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Robert De Niro's 7 Children: Everything to Know