Joan Collins' 3 Children: Everything to Know

Dame Joan Collins famously played the matriarch on Dynasty, but off-screen, the iconic actress has a family of her own.

The Golden Globe winner is a mother to daughter Tara Newley, 59, and son Alexander Newley, 57, whom she welcomed with her second husband Anthony Newley, as well as daughter Katyana Kass, 50, whom she had with her third husband Ron Kass. Collins is currently married to her fifth husband of over 20 years, Percy Gibson; the couple have no children together.

In the 2022 documentary, This Is Joan Collins, the mom of three said: "Motherhood was really exciting and I love every minute of it."

Collins had previously told Hello! magazine, per her website, that seeing her children happy is "what makes me happiest." The love is clearly mutual as her eldest child Tara described Collins as "an incredibly supportive, loving mother and friend" in a 2020 interview with The Sunday Times.

"When you get down to it, she's not very different to most mums," she told the outlet. "She just happens to be Joan Collins, a total legend."

Tara Newley, 59

Collins welcomed her first child, daughter Tara Newley, on Oct. 12, 1963, with her then-husband, Doctor Dolittle star Anthony Newley. Collins and Newley divorced in 1971, when Tara was 7 years old, and she lived primarily with her mother.

Collins has previously revealed that it was her firstborn who encouraged her to appear on the iconic show Star Trek.

"When I was asked to do Star Trek, I remember saying to my agent, 'Well, what is Star Trek?' I'd never heard of it," she recalled in an interview with StarTrek.com.

She continued: "When I told my children — who were then about two and four — that I'd been asked to do Star Trek, my daughter [who was the older child] jumped up and down and said, 'Oh, mum, you must do it. It's a great show.' So that's why I did it."

Tara is now a writer, according to her LinkedIn profile. She studied literature at Boston University and worked in London as a journalist, columnist and screenwriter for several years.

She published her first novel, Radio Honey, in 2020. Collins encouraged her fans and followers to read her daughter's book on Instagram, calling it a "fabulously funny novel, full of great insights into the female psyche."

Tara's father died in 1999. At her 2016 wedding to her second husband, Nick Gilador Arkle, Collins' fifth husband, Percy Gibson, gave the bride away.

"It was a joy from beginning to end," Tara said of her wedding day in an interview with the Daily Mail. "Percy gave me away and we walked down the aisle to Dad's hit, 'Feeling Good.' "

Tara has two children, Miel Adam and Weston Skeates, both from previous relationships. She credited her mother in a 2021 interview with the Mayfair Times for giving her the "drive, chutzpah and strength to pursue my dreams and passions no matter the long and winding road, and a sense that women have the right to be strong and independent."

She noted that being born into her family was both "challenging and rewarding."

"Surrounded by so much talent, you have to find what makes you happy rather than compete with such stellar entities," she told the outlet.

Alexander Newley, 57

Collins and Newley's second child, Alexander "Sacha" Newley, was born on Sept. 8, 1965. Like his sister, he is also an author.

He published his memoir Unaccompanied Minor in 2017. Collins showed up to support her son at the book's launch party, which was held at Daunt Books in London, and the mother-son duo posed for photos together as Collins proudly held up a copy.

His second book, Divining The Human - The Art of Alexander Newley, hit bookstores in 2023.

Alexander is not only a writer, but also an accomplished artist. Collins' son previously told Interview magazine that he "came to portraiture through an interest in meditation, consciousness, the nature of consciousness — from my early teens."

He added, "I have always been really interested in people, because people's fundamental reality is a mystery to them. I think we need that in order to live because we are upwellings of consciousness, which is divine."

According to his website, Newley's portrait of Gore Vidal and his "triple-portrait" of Christopher Reeve are part of the permanent collection of The National Portrait Gallery at The Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

Collins has proudly posted about her son's artwork on Instagram, calling him "My talented artist son."

Katyana Kass, 50

Collins welcomed her third child, daughter Katyana "Katy" Kass, on June 20, 1972, with her third husband Ron Kass.

In 1980, Katyana was involved in a near-fatal car accident when she was 8 years old, which Collins described in the This Is Joan Collins documentary as the "worst thing that ever happened" to her.

The Royals alum recalled, "She was knocked down by a car and sustained very serious brain injuries and I was told that she was going to die. She was in a coma for a very long time."

The accident also put a strain on Collins and Ron's marriage as he began abusing drugs and alcohol around this time, as the actress wrote in her memoir Passion for Life. The couple filed for divorce in 1983 but remained close until his death a few years later in 1986.

Katyana now lives a fairly private life, and not much is known about her. Collins does occasionally share photos of her youngest child on Instagram, however.

In 2022, Collins celebrated Katyana's birthday with a carousel of throwback photos, writing in the caption, "Happy Birthday to my favorite fellow Gemini, my beautiful daughter Katy! ❤️🎂🥂🍾🎉 #birthday #gemini #daughter #love."